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Automate sales tax in QuickBooks so you can close the books faster.

Managing sales tax manually in QuickBooks slows down your team and increases risk. Avalara connects with QuickBooks to automate sales tax calculations, improve accuracy, and help you stay compliant. 
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BENEFITS

Purpose-built to work seamlessly with QuickBooks on day one

Simplify tax in QuickBooks

Avalara AvaTax is built specifically for QuickBooks Online (U.S. and Canada) and QuickBooks Desktop. Use Avalara inside QuickBooks to calculate sales tax automatically and consistently on every invoice.

Automate tax calculations in real time

Automatically calculate accurate sales tax on invoices and sales receipts based on what you sell, where you sell or ship, and your customer’s tax status.

Stop guessing tax

Use Avalara AI to help you apply correct tax rates on what you sell, wherever your customers are. You don’t have time to research every tax rule. Avalara keeps rates and rules current, so you don’t have to.

Get guided setup with AI

Avalara’s AI assistant, Avi, guides you through company setup, connecting QuickBooks Online and configuring where you collect taxes. Get product help and suggestions for potential nexus locations.

Manage taxes easily

From a single Avalara dashboard, you can review QuickBooks transactions and tax results, manage exemptions and certificates, and monitor filing status and notices.

Reduce compliance risk

Apply consistent tax logic across transactions to reduce errors and support audit readiness. Avalara keeps detailed records from QuickBooks, so you get full visibility of transactions with the tax component.

Save time on tax management

Reduce hours spent researching rates, managing spreadsheets, and correcting errors. Automates time-consuming manual work and close the books faster in QuickBooks.

Scale with your business

Support expansion across multiple states, regions, and product lines without adding manual processes. As your volume grows, Avalara keeps tax calculations and filings on track in the background.
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Simple plans. Transparent pricing

New, simplified pricing plans from Avalara allow you to compare, choose, and get started — on your terms. Plans start at $699 per state, per year. Qualifying businesses may access state-funded compliance services in up to 25 states through the SST program, potentially at no cost. Easy to compare. Easy to buy.
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HOW IT WORKS

How Avalara works with QuickBooks

Seamless connection with QuickBooks

Integrate Avalara with QuickBooks swiftly using prebuilt connectors.
Quickbooks page

Set up tax rules

Apply tax rates automatically to invoices based on location, product type, and current regulations.  Avalara uses AI behind the scenes to keep rates and rules regularly updated. Use Avalara AI-assisted configuration to:

  • Set where you collect tax (U.S. states, Canadian provinces for QuickBooks Online Canada, and other regions)
  • Map QuickBooks items to Avalara tax codes
  • Configure basic rules for customers, exemptions, and product taxability
Quickbooks page

Validate and go live

Validate a few sample invoices and then go live. Each time you save a supported transaction in QuickBooks, AvaTax calculates tax in real time and writes the result back to QuickBooks. Those transactions flow into Avalara Returns and reporting to support accurate, on-time compliance.
Quickbooks page

Integrate one product or multiple products with Avalara’s tax compliance platform

Avalara AvaTax

Avalara AvaTax calculates sales tax for U.S. businesses and GST, HST, PST, and QST for QuickBooks Online Canada companies. It also supports selecting VAT, GST, and other transaction taxes as you grow internationally. AvaTax uses detailed addresses and what you’re selling to apply the correct tax rules on every QuickBooks invoice, receipt, and credit.
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Avalara Returns

Avalara Returns uses the transaction data calculated by AvaTax from QuickBooks to prepare, file, and remit returns on your behalf. In 2025, Avalara processed and filed over 6.6 million returns, helping businesses reduce manual work and filing errors as they grow.
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Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM)

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) streamlines how you collect, validate, and store exemption certificates for customers you bill from QuickBooks. ECM managed more than 51 million documents and certificates in 2024, helping businesses reduce audit risk from exempt and partially exempt sales.
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Avalara Tax Research

Avalara Tax Research combines detailed tax content with an AI-powered research assistant that gives your team fast, plain-language answers to complex tax questions. Use it to support better configuration and decisions for multiple business scenarios, from multi-state U.S. sales tax to Canadian GST, HST, PST, and QST and international VAT. 
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Avalara 1099 &    W-9

Avalara 1099 & W-9 helps QuickBooks users improve how they manage contractors and information returns. Automate data collection and e-file Forms 1099, W-9, and other information returns with the IRS and states, reducing the risk of penalties for incomplete or late filings.
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Business Licenses

Avalara Business Licenses supports research, registration, and renewals for licenses, permits, and tax registrations across thousands of jurisdictions. As of 2024, Avalara actively manages 45,000+ business licenses on behalf of customers, helping QuickBooks businesses stay properly registered as they expand into new states and cities.
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CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers have to say

“Stick with Avalara! We researched competitors and none of them could offer the complete package like Avalara could.” 

  • Amy Berg
  • Director of Marketing & Operations, Pack-n-Tape 

“Overall, I find AvaTax, Avalara Returns, and now Avalara Consumer Use to be excellent products.”  

  • Linda Taylor
  • Chief Financial Officer, Senergy
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“I honestly don’t know what we would have done without Avalara. We certainly would have needed to expand our staffing in order to manage all of this complexity. Avalara has been seamless.”  

  • Joanne Nicholson
  • Executive Vice President and CFO, Biomedical Research Alliance of New York
Read full customer story
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Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently asked questions

Calculating tax correctly on a QuickBooks invoice is more than looking up a single rate. You need to:

 

  • Validate addresses
  • Identify the correct jurisdictions
  • Apply sourcing rules and product taxability
  • Handle exemptions and special fees
  • Maintain records that support audits

 

Avalara integrates with QuickBooks to handle all of this automatically for each transaction. Our AI-powered tax content engine keeps rules and rates current, so you don’t have to maintain tax tables or custom logic inside QuickBooks.

Yes. Avalara AvaTax supports international tax calculations for VAT, GST, and other transaction taxes. AvaTax VAT can calculate VAT and GST on sales and purchases in over 190 countries, helping QuickBooks users support global expansion without separate tax systems for each region.

No. Avalara is built to deliver enterprise-grade compliance to all businesses: 

 

  • AI-assisted onboarding walks you through connecting QuickBooks and configuring your profile.
  • A modern, guided UI makes complex scenarios manageable for small teams.
  • Prebuilt connectors for QuickBooks Online and Desktop avoid custom integration projects.

 

Your finance and accounting users remain in control while Avalara automates the heavy lifting.

Yes. Avalara AvaTax now supports QuickBooks Online Canada companies. Once connected, AvaTax can calculate GST, HST, PST, and QST on eligible QuickBooks Online Canada invoices, sales receipts, and credits using regularly updated Canadian tax content. Setup is like the U.S.: Connect your QuickBooks Online Canada company to AvaTax, configure where you collect tax, map your items to Avalara tax codes, and let Avalara calculate and track Canadian transaction taxes automatically from within QuickBooks.

Avalara keeps a detailed record of every taxable decision coming from QuickBooks. You can generate reports by jurisdiction, customer, product, or date range to show exactly what you charge and why. When you use ECM, exemption certificates are centrally stored and linked to the right customers, further strengthening your audit readiness.

Avalara offers several support tiers tailored to QuickBooks customers: 

 

  • Standard (included), Priority, Enterprise, and Managed support.
  • Avi, Avalara’s AI-powered assistant, provides 24/7 self-service help for common tax and product questions.

 

You can choose the level of support that matches your internal resources and growth plans.

Avalara supports:
 
  • QuickBooks Online, including QuickBooks Online Canada companies
  • QuickBooks Desktop
  • IES (Intuit Enterprise Suite)
 
This means you can start on QuickBooks Desktop, move to QuickBooks Online, or IES (Intuit Enterprise Suite) and Avalara can move with you, so you don’t have to rebuild your tax and compliance stack during migrations.

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
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