Sales tax integration for QuickBooks
Calculate rates, prepare returns, manage exemption certificates, and more, right from your accounting software
Avalara and QuickBooks do the heavy lifting
‣
Calculate tax for each customer — no matter their location or sales channel
Avalara lets you apply a single tax profile to each customer, which is applied whether they purchase through your web store, a POS system, or direct sale.
‣
Better assess tax obligations in each state
Avalara’s solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger tax obligations in new states.
‣
Offload the manual and complex methods of assessing use tax
Avalara’s use tax solution helps you avoid complicated spreadsheets and using expensive custom solutions.
‣
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.
‣
Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments
Avalara verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 13,000 U.S. tax jurisdictions. This ensures tax is applied more accurately than when relying on ZIP codes and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.
‣
Easily manage taxability rules across product inventory
Avalara maintains a vast catalog of product taxability rules in order to apply tax rates across thousands of SKUs, accounting for sales tax holidays and tax law changes.
‣
Streamline aggregation of omnichannel sales transaction data
Avalara automates the collection of sales transaction data from ecommerce shopping carts, marketplaces, and business applications for tax preparation and filing.
‣
Let QuickBooks do the work of managing exemption certificates
Collect exemption certificates and keep them on file in your accounting software. They’re easily accessible at the point of sale for future purchases.
‣
Reduce audit risk by validating all your tax-exempt sales
Avalara ensures tax-exempt customers are keeping their certificates accurate and up to date. When certificates expire or become invalid, the system provides an alert at the time of sale.
‣
Work with other business systems you already use
With 1,200+ signed partner integrations, Avalara’s SaaS-based tax platform plugs into today’s most widely used accounting, ERP, ecommerce, shopping cart, and other applications for a full omnichannel solution. Can’t find an integration for your application? Build one with Avalara’s advanced API.
“The QuickBooks integration was very, very easy. We got it done in two meetings, and the only reason we needed two was because we had to get through the firewalls of a third-party provider that hosts all our IT functions”
— Joanne Nicholson, EVP and CFO
Avalara supports each of these integrations
QuickBooks Desktop
QuickBooks Enterprise
QuickBooks Online
QuickBooks Online Advanced
Avalara supports each of these integrations
QuickBooks Desktop
QuickBooks Enterprise
QuickBooks Online
QuickBooks Online Advanced
The products that power sales tax in QuickBooks
Watch how it works in QuickBooks Desktop
“The reason why we chose Avalara was because it integrated with QuickBooks. Avalara’s helped us because now we don’t have to have someone who specializes in tax like [knowing] sales tax in the different states … because it does it for us. It makes it easy”
— Michelle Segars, Integra Technologies International,
QuickBooks and AvaTax user
“The reason why we chose Avalara was because it integrated with QuickBooks. Avalara’s helped us because now we don’t have to have someone who specializes in tax like [knowing] sales tax in the different states … because it does it for us. It makes it easy”
— Michelle Segars, Integra Technologies International,
QuickBooks and AvaTax user
Here’s what some of our QuickBooks users are saying
A huge time saver. You can get all your sales taxes done within a couple of hours.
Becky Wade
Equipment Corporation of America
Avalara is well suited for a small business such as ours. We have employees in multiple states that we are not familiar with the tax laws, not to mention states that have different county/city/town taxes. Who can keep track of all of that? Thank you Avalara!
Kristine Joyce
Autoscribe Informatics
Avalara and the support is above competitors.
Philip Redline
Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
Frequently asked questions
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which are tightly integrated with AvaTax.
If you’re an AvaTax customer in good standing, and you suffer a negative audit finding and financial loss due to an inaccurate result returned by AvaTax, Avalara will pay your uncollected tax, penalties, and interest, or refund your prior 12 months’ service fee, whichever is lower. Additional limitations apply. Our guarantee is subject to the conditions in our terms.
Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can pay annually or in monthly installments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, in accordance with our terms.
Annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions a year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.
Yes, you’ll have unlimited access to the Avalara Help Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More advanced support packages are also available to purchase.
Yes, but for the most reliable rates, Avalara needs an accurate and complete address, or the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), in order to calculate tax.
You can select which transactions AvaTax should calculate tax for, choosing from estimates, sales orders, invoices, credit memos, and sales receipts.
Yes, AvaTax calculates sales tax on credit memos.
Yes, AvaTax will manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.).
If you operate a cash-based business, there’s a limitation to our end-to-end solution. Please call to discuss.