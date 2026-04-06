Yes. Avalara AvaTax now supports QuickBooks Online Canada companies. Once connected, AvaTax can calculate GST, HST, PST, and QST on eligible QuickBooks Online Canada invoices, sales receipts, and credits using regularly updated Canadian tax content. Setup is like the U.S.: Connect your QuickBooks Online Canada company to AvaTax, configure where you collect tax, map your items to Avalara tax codes, and let Avalara calculate and track Canadian transaction taxes automatically from within QuickBooks.