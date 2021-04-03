Content Generation for POS
Improve tax compliance at your point of sale online and offline.
Schedule a call
Benefits of Avalara Content Generation for POS
Reduce risk of audits and noncompliance with more accurate and timely content
Increase efficiency with automated resources and replace manual compliance processes
Improve customer experience at checkout with prompt tax calculation via the cloud or offline
Gain flexibility and control over tax content data and processes
Tax content for rates, rules, and more delivered directly to you
Save time and run your business smoothly while you stay on top of sales tax
Content Generation for POS gives you the up-to-date data you need to keep sales moving and customers happy, even if you’re offline.
Your POS system may not be equipped to keep up with tax changes and other complex situations.
Learn how to simplify sales tax for your POS system and keep your brick-and-mortar business in compliance.
Reliable sales tax data for brick-and-mortar businesses
Content Generation for POS empowers point-of-sale systems to confidently handle complicated sales tax scenarios, even offline.
This makes it perfect for the following industries:
Retail
Food service
Arts and entertainment
Any business with POS systems
Save time and help ensure up-to-date tax rates in your POS system
Updating POS systems manually to keep sales tax information current is a burden for brick-and-mortar businesses.
Manual POS processes can also expose your business to:
Excessive time loss
Outdated rates that can put you at risk of under- or over-collecting tax
System downtime that can result in unhappy customers and costs absorbed by your business
Content Generation for POS delivers up-to-date tax data on your schedule, so you can access it whenever and however you need.
Keep your POS system prepared for complex tax situations
Content Generation for POS provides your system with the sales tax information required to easily process different tax scenarios consistently across multiple POS systems (like over-the-counter, kiosks, wireless systems, and more).
Take advantage of Content Generation for POS for the following:
Sales tax holidays
Multiple locations
Threshold taxes
and more
Simplify the maintenance of sales tax content for your POS system in five easy steps
STEP
01
Sign up for your Avalara AvaTax account and configure your profile.
STEP
02
Identify the content needed at your locations.
STEP
03
Schedule your content delivery format, method, and frequency, and set up communication preferences.
STEP
04
Receive up-to-date content relevant to your business.
STEP
05
Upload your sales tax content and confirm it works within your POS system.
Connect with Avalara to start improving sales tax compliance for your POS system.
Frequently asked questions
Learn how Content Generation for POS identifies tax content that works with your point-of-sale system.
Yes, you'll need to sign up for an Avalara AvaTax account and configure your profile to use Content Generation for POS. However, you're not under any obligation to use AvaTax for your online sales tax calculations.
Content Generation for POS uses information you configure in your Avalara account, such as store locations and products sold, to inform what data needs to be pulled from the Avalara content database for your business.
Content Generation for POS transforms the data pulled from our extensive content database into a standardized output so you can easily transform the data into your POS system’s format.
With our included Data Transformation Toolkit feature, you can now generate content data from Avalara’s content databases into your POS system’s native format without the need for additional, custom data transformation.
Oracle Retail Xstore and Aptos SA users can also quickly and painlessly configure and deliver up-to-date tax content to their POS systems using the Oracle Retail Xstore and Aptos SA add-on data transformations.
This greatly reduces the need for, and in many cases removes the burden of, custom development and makes your data transformation process more transparent.
Content Generation for POS is designed to work with the most widely used POS systems. Speak with an Avalara sales tax specialist to ask about your system.
You can configure your content delivery methods (e.g., FTP or downloading from a server), frequency, and output formats (e.g., file naming conventions and extensions) as needed. This can be done during setup then updated as your preferences change.
Avalara Content Generation for POS currently provides tax data for U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and all Canadian provinces and territories.
Pricing is determined by your number of locations and content requirements. Connect with a sales tax specialist for a quote.
AvaTax lets you do online tax calculations by calling out to Avalara through the cloud. Content Generation for POS facilitates offline calculation needs by providing you the content required to do calculations in your POS system. In many cases, brick-and-mortar businesses use both online and offline calculation capabilities.
Yes. DAVO by Avalara connects with many popular POS systems to help you file and pay your sales tax. It’s ideal for small, non-ecommerce businesses.
Yes, provided you are using the POS system from a physical location, the exact sales tax collected can be held aside by our secure tax holding account every day. Check out DAVO by Avalara to learn how.
