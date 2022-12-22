Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Welcome
As in past years, Avalara Tax Changes covers many of the key issues complicating tax compliance for businesses. In this, our seventh annual report, the tax experts at Avalara examine emerging trends in cryptocurrency, e-invoicing, sales tax holidays, and the Superfund, to name a few.
There’s a lot to take in, so bookmark this page and explore the following sections at your own pace.
Sales tax
Crypto, online sales tax, and the digitalization of tax compliance — buckle up, there’s a lot to cover in the sales tax section of the report.
Retail
Inflation, retail shrink, cyberattacks — there’s a lot going on behind the register. We explore these issues as well as the daily grind of sales tax compliance in the retail section.
Software
State tax laws have trouble keeping up with advancements in software and software services, so it’s often unclear how various products and services should be taxed. Get the download in the software section.
Manufacturing
Ongoing supply chain issues and labor shortages are inspiring manufacturers to break the mold and embrace creative solutions, but those can often trigger new tax obligations. Read about this and more in the manufacturing section.
Lodging
While we bask in our ability to 1) travel again, and 2) work from anywhere, short-term rental hosts are dealing with onerous tax requirements. Read about these challenges (from a cozy ski lodge or beachside resort) in the lodging section.
Beverage alcohol
Expanding direct-to-consumer shipping, leveling the playing field for ready-to-drink products, and looming labeling requirements — this year’s beverage alcohol section is an exciting cocktail of tax changes.
Communications
New revenue models for streaming, and the spread of satellite and wireless internet service providers (WISPs), can result in a tangle of tax challenges. Read about these issues and more in the communications section.
Energy and fuel
New taxes on chemicals, crude oil, and petroleum products are just some of what’s fueling changes in the energy sector in 2023. Plus, there’s an energy elephant in the room. Get more details in the energy and fuel section.
Tobacco and vape
Federal enforcement, increased tax complexity at the state level, and the reopening of sales channels shut down during the pandemic are creating both opportunities and challenges — and making the tax landscape a little hazy. We help clear the smoke in the tobacco and vape section.
Global tax
Anyone with customers outside the U.S. will sooner or later have to deal with the digitalization of tax compliance, which is making inroads in the U.S. too. Pack your bags — we’re going international in the global tax section.
We can’t address everything, of course. The world is too big, tax too complex, and attention spans too short. What follows will give you an overview of some of today’s key issues and what to look out for tomorrow.
Let’s do this.
DISCLAIMER
Tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you’ll find this information helpful, this report is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.