Like businesses in other industries, manufacturers are often subject to state economic nexus laws, which base a sales and use tax obligation on business activity in a state (e.g., $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in the previous calendar year) rather than physical presence.

Economic nexus isn’t new: The Supreme Court of the United States overturned the physical presence rule with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. in 2018. And in the almost five years since, sales tax complexity for the manufacturing industry has only grown.

Some states base economic nexus solely on taxable tangible personal property, or taxable goods and services. Unfortunately for manufacturers, many states include exempt sales of products or services in their economic nexus thresholds.

Manufacturers that establish economic nexus with a state must register with the tax department, collect sales tax on any taxable sales made in the state, remit use tax as required, validate exempt transactions with an exemption certificate, and file returns on time.

On top of all that, manufacturers must monitor sales into all states with a sales tax because they all have economic nexus laws now too. Some states require businesses to register and comply with all applicable sales and use tax laws immediately after crossing an economic nexus threshold.

Economic nexus can also impact a manufacturer’s purchases. “Manufacturers often purchase large quantities of goods and services from outside their state or country,” explains Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “Many remote suppliers may now have to charge sales tax because of economic nexus, so manufacturers that were accustomed to reporting use tax now have to monitor their purchase invoices to make sure all those new sales-tax-collecting companies are charging the right sales tax.”