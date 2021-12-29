International tourism expenditures reached a 25-year low in 2020, according to Skift Research’s State of Travel 2022 report, but they’re on their way back up. Tourism experts from the United Nations World Tourism Organization are “cautiously confident” about the state of the industry. Despite rising inflation and high oil prices, 65% of the experts surveyed expect better tourism performance in 2023 than in 2022.

There will still be long lines. Daily passenger caps will continue at least until March 2023 at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, which is suffering from a lack of personnel much like many airports. And there could be more air industry strikes, like during the fall of 2022, leading to more flight cancellations and delays.

That’s just what happens today when people are on the move.