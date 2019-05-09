One solution to calculate tax rates, prepare returns, and manage documents
For retail, ecommerce, software, manufacturing – large, medium, or small – sales tax is a burden that’s solved through a simple and efficient solution.
“Avalara helps me sleep better at night."
— Jason Heckel, Senior Director of Tax, Zillow
Outcomes delivered
Apply tax rates and rules to invoices
File returns on time every month, quarter, or year
Validate addresses at the point of purchase
Be audit-ready with on-demand reports
Know when you've triggered nexus
3 products to solve sales and use tax compliance
Choose products a la carte or implement the entire sales and use tax suite to meet your needs.
Avalara AvaTax
Our cloud-based software delivers the latest sales and use tax calculations to your shopping cart or invoicing system at the point of purchase, while accounting for:
- Tax rates for each state, county, and city
- Laws, rules, and jurisdiction boundaries
- Special circumstances like tax holidays and product exemptions
Maintain control
Automation enables you to handle tax calculations in-house, without adding headcount or over-burdening your finance or IT teams.
Improve remittance accuracy
Reduce the risk of wasting money by overpaying — or underpaying, opening your business to fines or fees.
Access geospatial rate targeting
Verify purchase addresses to ensure you have the correct rate based on street-level tax rates, rather than relying on less-accurate ZIP Code rates.
Avalara Returns
Our seamless end-to-end service prepares and files your sales and use tax returns. We manage:
- Returns according to an online filing calendar
- Disparate filing requirements in each state and county
- Remittance payments to each jurisdiction on your behalf
File on time, every time
States have their own filing deadlines and frequencies. Make sure you know you’re submitting returns to the right places at the right times by automating your filing calendar.
Manage a lot or a little
Whether you have a few annual returns or dozens of monthly returns, you verify the information and we handle the filing in multiple jurisdictions.
Make a single payment
Rather than remitting several individual tax payments, you consolidate everything into a single deposit and we remit to each jurisdiction for you.
Avalara CertCapture
Whether you’re storing papers in filing cabinets or manually maintaining a scan n’ save database, CertCapture makes document management easier by automating:
- Collection and validation of exemption certificates at the time of purchase
- Management and renewals to ensure ongoing compliance
- Instant access and accountability via a central, secure repository
Collection made easy
Request certificates via scan, fax, or email. Customers can also submit certificates online or your employees can snap a photo with their phone.
Keeps your files up to date
Send automated renewal requests for expiring or invalid documents to minimize delays for returning customers and reduce your risk come audit time.
Simplifies the audit process
An auditor portal gives examiners access to the specific documentation they need without having access to your whole system.
How it's all done
Comprehensive tax rates and rules
We maintain a database of the latest research in rates and taxability rules for each jurisdiction. It’s updated regularly and data is sent to your system in real-time, automatically.
Single consolidated return
Our solutions combine sales data from marketplaces, platforms, and business systems to make preparing and filing sales tax returns easier.
Exemption certificates automatically applied
Automate document collection, storage, and renewals for your tax-exempt sales. Our solutions work together to automatically omit taxes on exempt sales.
“I’m not a sales tax expert, but with Avalara I don’t have to be.”
Mitch Sanders
COO, Thread
Video: Thread seamlessly manages tax obligations in 45 states by integrating Avalara with popular online marketplaces
Avalara customers are talking
Do you have tax questions?
Our FAQ addresses the most common questions we get about tax compliance. It was written for small businesses but has important information for companies of any size.
