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Tax compliance challenges
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Quantitative benefits of Avalara
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Qualitative benefits of Avalara
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Audit risk and readiness
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*Improve audit preparation efficiency by 90%, saving 36 hours per audit and avoiding noncompliance penalties
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Enhance confidence in audit defensibility and peace of mind while eliminating administrative scramble during audits
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High cost and resource constraints
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*Eliminate spending on third-party experts or additional FTEs, saving $150,000 annually
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Scale seamlessly into new jurisdictions without adding headcount or expensive outsourced resources
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Manual and error-prone filing
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*Reduce tax return preparation and filing workload by 95%, saving 570 hours annually
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Shift finance resources away from routine filing to high-value strategic analysis and business planning
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Complex and changing tax rules
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*Achieve a 90% efficiency gain in tax research, saving 18 hours per month (216 hours per year)
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Access centralized, authoritative tax content and rulings instantly to resolve customer and jurisdictional inquiries
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Inefficient certificate management
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*Reduce certificate errors by 95% and cut document processing time to <2 minutes per certificate**
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Centralize storage and automate renewal outreach while eliminating missing documentation that creates audit risk
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Manual use tax and AP review
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*Reduce use tax labor by 90% (saving 45 hours per month) and recover overpaid tax, delivering $267K in 3-year savings
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Automate purchase taxability and accruals in AP, eliminate manual invoice filtering, and ensure accurate financial controls
*Based on the results of a composite organization in a study commissioned by Avalara. Read the 2026 Forrester Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara study.