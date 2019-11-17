Video: Bottomline Technologies automates sales tax calculation and filing
Bottomline Technologies automates sales tax calculation and filing
Results
Increased compliance
Tax expertise
Cost savings
Improved processes
Summary
Results
- Increased compliance
- Tax expertise
- Cost savings
- Improved processes
Tax challenges
- Compliance risk
- Tax complexity
- Manual costs
- Process inefficiency
Products used
Avalara AvaTax
Dynamically delivers sales and use tax calculations, based on the latest rules and rates in our tax engine, to a shopping cart or invoicing system at the time of purchase.
Avalara Returns
Automatically gathers data from AvaTax to prepare and file sales and use tax returns and remit payments across multiple jurisdictions every filing cycle.
Company overview
Bottomline Technologies makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure for thousands of companies in 92 countries. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline’s software-as-a-service solutions for domestic and international payments, cash management, regulatory compliance, and more.
Tax challenges
“Like many companies, Bottomline struggled to keep up with ever-changing sales tax rates at multiple regional and local jurisdiction levels. “Having to Google an exact address to find all of the applicable tax rates is a big pain,” says Courtney Sullivan, the company’s tax accountant, “and keeping up with the constant rate changes is very hard to do manually. You’re climbing a mountain that keeps growing.”
And the pain doesn’t end there, according to Courtney. “You then have the constant back-and-forth communication internally — and possibly even with customers — as rates could be wrong and taxes collected incorrectly,” she explains. “If it wasn’t the correct rate, then we would have to absorb the difference. The process was very manual and time-consuming — it was definitely hours every day.”
Why Avalara?
Bottomline chose Avalara while upgrading to Microsoft Dynamics AX. “We heard amazing things about Avalara and knew they had a built-in integration for Dynamics AX,” says Courtney. “It was seamless, and Avalara people were with us every step of the way, making the process that much more enjoyable.”
“Avalara Returns is another big reason why Bottomline chose Avalara over all the competitors,” Courtney continues. “The returns are being generated automatically and filed on our behalf.”
Tax challenges
- Compliance risk
- Tax complexity
- Manual costs
- Process inefficiency
Products used
Avalara Tax Compliance Suite
A complete, end-to-end sales and use tax compliance solution – built to grow with your business.
Avalara AvaTax
determines and calculates sales & use taxes.
Avalara Returns
handles monthly sales & use tax filing, payments, and notice management.
Avalara CertCapture
helps businesses collect, store, track, and utilize exemption certificates.
Avalara supports quick deployment with more than 1,200 signed partner integrations, resulting in pre-built connectors to business applications including ERP, POS, Ecommerce, Billing, and CRM.
“Avalara has made my job so much easier and faster, saving me hours every day. … It takes compliance off your shoulders.”
—Courtney Sullivan
Tax Accountant
“Avalara has made my job so much easier and faster, saving me hours every day. … It takes compliance off your shoulders.”
—Courtney Sullivan
Tax Accountant
Results
“Using Avalara was definitely the best decision for our team,” Courtney reports. “Avalara has made my job so much easier and faster, saving me hours every day. If there’s been a change in the sales tax rate or the law, we don’t have to worry about it — Avalara handles that for us automatically. The sales team can now generate invoices with rates delivered in real time.”
Courtney cites another big benefit of using Avalara: the robust reporting capability. “They provide so much detail and make reconciling that much easier,” she says. “I use Avalara every day — it’s my main tool for pretty much everything I do.”
“I would say for someone who’s considering Avalara, just do it,” Courtney concludes. “Get ahead of your sales tax now and use Avalara to its fullest potential. It takes compliance off your shoulders. Now we’re able to focus more on the bigger picture, the things that really need to be looked at.”