Bottomline Technologies makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure for thousands of companies in 92 countries. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline’s software-as-a-service solutions for domestic and international payments, cash management, regulatory compliance, and more.

“Like many companies, Bottomline struggled to keep up with ever-changing sales tax rates at multiple regional and local jurisdiction levels. “Having to Google an exact address to find all of the applicable tax rates is a big pain,” says Courtney Sullivan, the company’s tax accountant, “and keeping up with the constant rate changes is very hard to do manually. You’re climbing a mountain that keeps growing.”

And the pain doesn’t end there, according to Courtney. “You then have the constant back-and-forth communication internally — and possibly even with customers — as rates could be wrong and taxes collected incorrectly,” she explains. “If it wasn’t the correct rate, then we would have to absorb the difference. The process was very manual and time-consuming — it was definitely hours every day.”