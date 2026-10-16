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Obsess over your business growth, not your tax obligations

What starts as multiple spreadsheets and manual filing can quickly turn into missed registrations, filing delays, nexus uncertainty, and audit risk. Avalara helps growing businesses automate tax compliance before gaps become costly.
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Trusted by businesses across every industry

When growth creates tax complexity, Avalara helps simplify it

As your business expands, tax compliance gets harder to manage manually. Avalara automates sales tax calculation, simplifies filings, and helps reduce audit risk without adding more admin burden.
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Expand into new states or countries 

New markets, marketplaces, and channels can create new tax obligations fast. We help you track nexus exposure, apply the right rates, and stay tax compliant as your footprint grows.
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Ensure registrations and renewals aren’t missed

Managing licenses, permits, and registrations for multiple jurisdictions can quickly become overwhelming. Avalara reduces the risk of missed deadlines and compliance gaps.
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Cut down the time spent on filing

Manual tax prep, reconciliation, and filing slow your team down. Automate workflows for calculations, returns, and filing so finance teams can focus on growth instead of spreadsheets.
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Close compliance gaps

Compliance gaps create costly cleanup work and can stall a funding round, sale, or audit response. Avalara gives you greater visibility, consistency, and documentation to reduce audit risk and support due diligence requests.
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Get guided help from day one

Setting up a tax compliance solution on your own can feel overwhelming when you don’t have a dedicated tax team. Guided Implementation pairs you with an Avalara expert to configure your setup and get you live with confidence.
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Access expert support that scales with you

As you add states, entities, or systems, staying on top of nexus obligations and tax configurations gets harder. Guided Implementation validates your setup with an expert, and Managed Support scales with you as complexity grows.

Start simple. Add what you need as you grow.

 When you’re a small team, it’s not always easy to keep up with taxes. Avalara automates repetitive compliance tasks, including sales tax calculations, 1099s, license renewals, and more, so you can focus on growing your business.
 Explore the platform

Calculate tax correctly

Automatically calculate the right sales tax for every transaction across products, jurisdictions, and channels without relying on manual rate lookups or spreadsheets.
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Know where you owe tax

Track nexus exposure as your business expands into new states or countries. Understand where new tax obligations may apply before noncompliance becomes costly.
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File and remit without manual work

Significantly reduce the time your team spends preparing returns, managing portals, and submitting filings. Automate returns preparation, filing, and remittance workflows.
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Handle registrations and renewals

Manage sales tax registrations, business licenses, and renewals without juggling paperwork, deadlines, or multiple tax departments.
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Automate 1099 and W-9 compliance

Collect W-9s, prepare 1099s, and file with state and federal authorities from one place — reducing manual work and contractor compliance risk.
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Add VAT and other taxes as you grow

Expand into new regions and business models with support for VAT, cross-border tax requirements, and evolving compliance needs as your company scales.
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CUSTOMER STORIES

Delivering measurable ROI for small businesses

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Agentic Tax and Compliance™

Get the tax work off your desk
with AI.

Configure nexus, map product codes, find answers to tax questions at odd hours, Avalara’s AI agents take on the routine work that eats up your evenings, so you stay accurate and audit-ready without becoming a tax expert.

Setup, managed

Skip the manual configuration. Our AI agents map your products, set up nexus, and connect your systems. The setup work that used to take days now takes minutes.

Tax answers, in seconds

Ask a plain language question and get a clear, cited answer from Avalara Tax Research. No digging through regulations, no guessing, no waiting on a callback.

Built on facts, not guesses

Every answer comes from the same verified tax content that governments and tax professionals rely on, so you get AI that’s fast and reliable, not a black box.
Avalara works with the tools you already use

Avalara has 1,400+ signed partner integrations with ecommerce, accounting, and POS systems. We let you continue using the tools you know.
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Resources

Stay informed, stay audit-ready
Report

Avalara Tax Changes 2026: What growing businesses need to know

Get the report
Blog

When is QuickBooks Sales Tax enough and when do you need more?
Guide

Sales and use tax returns 101
Blog

What do you need to know about sales and use tax returns?

Scale faster with tax compliance that grows with you

No matter the size of your business, Avalara helps you automate manual work, make tax decisions with confidence, and stay audit-ready.
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