AVALARA SOLUTIONS: SMALL BUSINESS

Simplify sales tax compliance for your small business

The Avalara small business solution works with existing business systems and sales channels for an integrated, more automated compliance process.

HOW IT WORKS

Automate tasks that currently use valuable resources

1. Pull information from across your systems

Use our prebuilt connectors for your platforms, systems, and tools, including:

  • Amazon
  • Shopify
  • Etsy
  • Vrbo
  • BigCommerce
  • Clover
  • QuickBooks
  • Square

Or you can import data from a CSV file with our upload tool.

2. Automate tax calculation

Apply rates in multiple jurisdictions

Improve accuracy with calculations based on geolocation, not ZIP codes

Get regular updates for changing tax rules and regulations

Save the time and effort needed to manually research tax rates or manage rate table downloads

3. Simplify sales tax returns preparation and filing

Avalara gathers the information you need to create signature-ready returns — we can even file for you.

Easily track when tax returns are due in each jurisdiction whether you file annually, quarterly, or monthly.

4. Stay tax compliant as you grow your business

Avalara products are modular and designed to work together, so you can build the right solution for your business as you expand.

“At least once a week we’ll get a notification that some state or a tiny jurisdiction is changing their rates. Nothing feels better than just shredding those letters because I know Avalara is taking care of it.”

—Mitch Sanders 
Chief Operating Officer, Thread Wallets

Read the Thread Wallets story

“The two things small businesses want are cost-effective and simple. Avalara Returns for Small Business fills both of those criteria.”

—Annette Manias
President and Founder, Oasis Solutions

Read the Oasis Solutions story  

Small business products

Ecommerce tax automation

Avalara for Small Business works with shopping carts, marketplace platforms, and online stores to help you with basic tax calculation and returns.
Restaurant and brick-and-mortar tax help

DAVO by Avalara connects to your existing POS system to help you automate your sales tax filing and daily cash management.
Vacation rental tax compliance

Avalara MyLodgeTax can help you register properties, calculate lodging tax, and file returns.
Sales tax registration

Get help with most nonregulated licenses, permits, and registrations, including state, county, and local licenses.
File earnings reports

Manage 1099s for freelancers and contractors and get help filing with state and federal authorities.
Business licenses

Apply for and renew licenses, permits, tax registrations, professional certifications, and more.

Not sure what your business needs?

We can help you understand which solution is right for you based on your tax compliance challenges.

Not ready to make a purchase? Check out these free resources.

Sales tax rates

Look up basic sales tax rates for specific locations.
Tax rate tables

Download rate tables by state, based on ZIP codes.
Avalara Tax Desk

Read blog posts for information on a variety of tax compliance topics.
FAQ

Get answers to the most common questions we get about tax compliance.

Get set up for sales tax success

Avalara offers several support channels to help you get and stay tax compliant, including:

Do you have an in-house or outsourced accountant? We can work directly with them to help you implement your Avalara solution.

Ask how we can help your small business stay tax compliant with less effort.

Call

877-228-0550
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Customer support chat

