Download U.S. sales tax rate tables, updated each month
What is the maximum local sales tax rate in your area (even down to the ZIP code)? Find out below.
Select the states in which you do business.
We publish tables based on our latest tax research, but downloaded tables become out of date as soon as state and local tax authorities make changes to tax laws and rules. We’ll email you each month to remind you about state rate updates and changes.
You must select at least one state.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
You must select at least one state.
Submit the form to receive sales tax rate tables by ZIP code for:
{state-list}
{Placeholder-taxrates-latest-date}
Important information about using rates based on ZIP codes:
- ZIP codes are a tool for the postal service, not tax authorities. There are often multiple sales tax rates in each ZIP code, county, and city.
- In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.
Your free rate tables are ready
Check your Downloads folder for your free tax rate tables.
Whoops!
It looks like we’re experiencing technical difficulties. We hope to have the issue resolved as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience.