Sales tax expert directory
Avalara makes it easy to find a top-notch sales and local tax expert to help you with your sales tax dilemmas. Access professional profiles of state and local tax experts across the country.
|Accounting firm
|Location
|Contact
|Armanino
|San Jose, CA
Phoenix, AZ
|Malcolm Ellerbe, CPA
925-790-2600
malcolm.ellerbe@armaninollp.com
Jeff Bogan, Managing Director
602-677-6095
Jeff.bogan@armaninollp.com
armaninollp.com
|BDO
|Tulsa, OK
|Tom Smith, Southwest SALT Region Leader
918-281-4090
tasmith@bdo.com
bdo.com
|Bennett Thrasher
|Atlanta, GA
|Stephen Bradshaw, CPA, State and Local Tax Partner
(678) 302-1479
Stephen.Bradshaw@btcpa.net
btcpa.net
|CLA CliftonLarsonAllen
|Minneapolis, MN
|Muthu Periakaruppan, CPA, Principal, Tax
612-397-3355
Muthu.Periakaruppan@claconnect.com
Rance Morton, CPA, State and Local Tax Manager
972-383-5735
rance.morton@claconnect.com
claconnect.com
|DuCharme, McMillen & Associates, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|Scott Clayton, EVP, Sales Use
800-309-2110 ext. 2316
sclayton@dmainc.com
dmainc.com
|Eide Bailly LLP
|Fargo, ND
|David Casper, CPA
701-476-8744
dcasper@eidebailly.com
eidebailly.com
|EisnerAmper LLP
|Iselin, NJ
|Gary Bingel , Partner-In-Charge, SALT
732-243-7281
Gary.bingel@eisneramper.com
Andria Siciliano, Director Sales Tax Compliance & Consulting
732-243-7474
Andria.siciliano@eisneramper.com
Eisneramper.com
|Forvis
|Indianapolis, IN
Charlotte, NC
|Ken Taylor, CMI, Principal State and Local Tax
317-383-4275
Ken.Taylor@forvis.com
Matt Brown, Managing Director
704-324-3372
Matt.Brown@forvis.com
forvis.com
|Grant Thornton LLP
|Chicago, IL
|Ray Vizza, CMI, Senior Manager, Tax Digital Consulting, Enterprise Tax Automation
312-602-8097
Ray.Vizza@us.gt.com
Kushal Thakore, Managing Director, Tax Digital Consulting
408-346-4390
Kushal.Thakore@us.gt.com
grantthornton.com
|Miles Consulting
|San Jose, CA
|Monika Miles, CPA
408-266-2259
monika@milesconsultinggroup.com
milesconsultinggroup.com
|Moss Adams LLP
|Seattle, WA
|Bill Mueldener, CMI, Partner
303-294-7726
William.Mueldener@mossadams.com
mossadams.com
|Peisner Johnson
|Dallas, TX
St George, UT
|Jason Parr, CEO
972-277-4808
jparr@pj.tax
www.pj.tax
Paul Johnson, VP Operations
972-277-4822
paulj@pj.tax
www.pj.tax
|PM Business Advisors LLC
|White Plains, NY
Chris Vignone
|RubinBrown LLP
|St. Louis, MO
|Wayne Danneman, CPA
314-290-3363
wayne.danneman@rubinbrown.com
rubinbrown.com
|State Tax Advisors
|Kingwood, TX
|Ryan Epps
832-644-6531
hepps@statetaxadvisors.com
statetaxadvisors.com
|TaxOps
|Englewood, CO
|Judy Vorndran, J.D., CPA
720-227-0070
jvorndran@taxops.com
taxops.com
|Thompson Tax & Associates LLC
|Sacramento, CA
|Dan Thompson, CPA, CMI
415-320-7829
daniel@thompsontax.com
thompsontax.com
|Yetter Consulting Services,
Sales Tax Institute
|Chicago, IL
|Diane Yetter, CPA, MST
312-701-1800
diane@yettertax.com
yettertax.com
salestaxinstitute.com