Sales tax expert directory

Avalara makes it easy to find a top-notch sales and local tax expert to help you with your sales tax dilemmas. Access professional profiles of state and local tax experts across the country.

Accounting firm
LocationContact
ArmaninoSan Jose, CA




Phoenix, AZ		Malcolm Ellerbe, CPA
925-790-2600
malcolm.ellerbe@armaninollp.com

Jeff Bogan, Managing Director
602-677-6095
Jeff.bogan@armaninollp.com
armaninollp.com
BDOTulsa, OKTom Smith, Southwest SALT Region Leader
918-281-4090
tasmith@bdo.com
bdo.com
Bennett ThrasherAtlanta, GAStephen Bradshaw, CPA, State and Local Tax Partner
(678) 302-1479
Stephen.Bradshaw@btcpa.net
btcpa.net
CLA CliftonLarsonAllenMinneapolis, MN 

Muthu Periakaruppan, CPA, Principal, Tax
612-397-3355
Muthu.Periakaruppan@claconnect.com

Rance Morton, CPA, State and Local Tax Manager
972-383-5735
rance.morton@claconnect.com 
claconnect.com
DuCharme, McMillen & Associates, Inc.Houston, TXScott Clayton, EVP, Sales Use
800-309-2110 ext. 2316
sclayton@dmainc.com
dmainc.com
Eide Bailly LLPFargo, ND David Casper, CPA
701-476-8744
dcasper@eidebailly.com
eidebailly.com
EisnerAmper LLP  Iselin, NJGary Bingel , Partner-In-Charge, SALT
732-243-7281
Gary.bingel@eisneramper.com

Andria Siciliano, Director Sales Tax Compliance & Consulting
732-243-7474
Andria.siciliano@eisneramper.com
Eisneramper.com
ForvisIndianapolis, IN




Charlotte, NC		Ken Taylor, CMI, Principal State and Local Tax
317-383-4275
Ken.Taylor@forvis.com

Matt Brown, Managing Director
704-324-3372
Matt.Brown@forvis.com
forvis.com
Grant Thornton LLPChicago, ILRay Vizza, CMI, Senior Manager, Tax Digital Consulting, Enterprise Tax Automation
312-602-8097
Ray.Vizza@us.gt.com

Kushal Thakore, Managing Director, Tax Digital Consulting
408-346-4390
Kushal.Thakore@us.gt.com
grantthornton.com
Miles ConsultingSan Jose, CAMonika Miles, CPA
408-266-2259
monika@milesconsultinggroup.com
milesconsultinggroup.com
Moss Adams LLP

Seattle, WABill Mueldener, CMI, Partner
303-294-7726
William.Mueldener@mossadams.com
mossadams.com
Peisner JohnsonDallas, TX




St George, UT		Jason Parr, CEO
972-277-4808
jparr@pj.tax
www.pj.tax

Paul Johnson, VP Operations
972-277-4822
paulj@pj.tax
www.pj.tax
PM Business Advisors LLC White Plains, NY

Chris Vignone
 914-219-0625
cvignone@pmba.com
www.pmba.com

RubinBrown LLPSt. Louis, MOWayne Danneman, CPA
314-290-3363
wayne.danneman@rubinbrown.com
rubinbrown.com
State Tax AdvisorsKingwood, TXRyan Epps
832-644-6531
hepps@statetaxadvisors.com
statetaxadvisors.com
TaxOpsEnglewood, COJudy Vorndran, J.D., CPA
720-227-0070
jvorndran@taxops.com
taxops.com
Thompson Tax & Associates LLCSacramento, CADan Thompson, CPA, CMI
415-320-7829
daniel@thompsontax.com
thompsontax.com
Yetter Consulting Services,
Sales Tax Institute		Chicago, ILDiane Yetter, CPA, MST
312-701-1800
diane@yettertax.com
yettertax.com
salestaxinstitute.com