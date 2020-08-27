A cloud-native tax compliance solution for software and SaaS businesses
Automation can help you stay compliant with the ever-changing tax rules for software products and services.
Avalara helps solve the common tax compliance challenges software and SaaS businesses face
CHALLENGE:
Knowing when you’re required to collect tax in each jurisdiction is tough enough.
And once you’ve figured that out, you still have to make sure you’re using the latest rates and rules, which differ based on the type of products and services you offer.
SOLUTION:
Avalara automatically updates sales tax data in existing business applications, accounting for how and where you sell products such as:
- Digital goods
- Prepackaged software
- Cloud services
- Software and IT services
CHALLENGE:
The nature of software and SaaS sales often means companies of all sizes handle international sales.
With different rates, rules, and processes for each country, staying compliant can be hard for large corporations, let alone small and midsize businesses.
SOLUTION:
Avalara offers compliance services with tax content for 190+ countries.
Choose the services you need to automate or offload:
- VAT and GST determination
- Fiscal representation
- Registration
- Returns and remittance
CHALLENGE:
Updating sales tax rates for subscription services and recurring billing can feel impossible.
But if you get rates wrong, you risk routinely overcharging or undercharging customers. The former can lead to lost customers, the latter to noncompliance.
SOLUTION:
Avalara integrates with major subscription and recurring billing platforms, ensuring customers are charged an updated rate when taxes change.
CHALLENGE:
Tax-exempt sales can be difficult to process online. But in some states, software vendors are considered manufacturers, and some of their sales are exempt.
Additionally, who you sell to can affect taxability. You need an efficient exemption process for sales to nonprofit, government, and religious organizations.
SOLUTION:
Avalara helps you collect exemption certificates as part of the transaction process, simplifying compliance in multiple ways:
- Certificates can be submitted digitally and maintained in a database
- Exemptions can be applied at the point of purchase and automatically omitted on future sales
- You’ll get alerts when certificates are about to expire so you can follow up with customers
- Certificates are available on demand for returns filing, reporting, or auditing
Our software solution is with you every step of the way
Step 1
Connect your business ecosystem
Manage transaction data from one place. Connect to the platforms you have now, as well as the ones you’ll need as your business grows. Avalara has over 1,200 signed partner integrations for a variety of systems, including:
- Ecommerce platforms
- Order management systems (OMS)
- Marketplaces
- Customer relationship management (CRM)
- Enterprise resource planning (ERP)
- Accounting software
Step 2
Automate day-to-day compliance
Calculate rates based on complex product taxability rules and exemptions
Apply complex rate changes across states and jurisdictions
Monitor sales and get alerts when you need to register and start collecting tax in new states
Collect exemption certificates and omit tax at the point of sale, whether online or in person
Determine VAT and GST rates on international sales
Step 3
Offload the burden of returns preparation and filing
Extract sales data from all your sales channels (e.g., in-store, online, dealers) to generate reports and prepare sales tax returns
Compile transaction data across all systems and channels for a complete picture of your tax liability
Create signature-ready returns and outsource filing according to individual jurisdiction deadlines
Upload tax notices so we can handle them on your behalf
Step 4
Access documents across devices and locations
Whether employees are in the office or working remotely, they have access to tax documents and can:
Produce detailed sales tax reports for all channels
Look up exemption certificates
Pull documents and reports for auditors
It’s official:
Avalara is a Leader in tax automation software
IDC MarketScape named Avalara a Leader in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Business
If you’re considering tax automation, check out the independent IDC MarketScape evaluation.
Tax compliance for software businesses
Avalara works with what you already use
Prebuilt connectors and a robust API help you integrate with your existing business systems or tech stack.
Avalara Accuracy Guarantee
Trust your tax compliance to Avalara. If we get something wrong, our Accuracy Guarantee means we’ll help make it right.
Accuracy Guarantee is subject to terms and conditions.
“Avalara’s reports are designed to satisfy an auditor’s expectations. So when or if an audit comes, Avalara gives us much greater confidence in the outcome.”
—Tax Analyst at Duo
“There are certain things that make sense to outsource. This is the perfect example. There is no need for us to become experts on sales tax and try to keep up with rate changes in different jurisdictions.”
—Hector Camacho, Controller
