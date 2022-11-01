Avalara cloud registration icon with no text
Business Licenses

Tailored solutions designed to satisfy your business license and tax registration requirements

Reduce the complexity and burden of managing compliance

Select your licensing needs

Avalara has licensing solutions for businesses large or small, simple or complex — and everywhere in between.

Business license illustration with an envelope, a filing box, and a magnifying glass

Get registered for sales tax

Ideal for: Businesses of all sizes

Use one simple form and Avalara will get you registered for sales tax in all the states where you’re obligated to collect and remit sales tax.

Business license illustration with two people shaking hands

Get your business licenses

Ideal for: New and expanding businesses

Complete an online questionnaire for a comprehensive view of your federal, state, county, and local license requirements as well as all the necessary forms, applications, fee information, tax authority contact information, and other details.

Then apply for your licenses on your own or let Avalara prepare applications for you.

A graphic of a business license with a pen and paper nearby.

Manage your license portfolio

Ideal for: Larger businesses and enterprises with hundreds to thousands of licenses to manage

Drop the spreadsheets and manual workflows to manage your licenses through a single, secure database. Apply for and renew licenses, permits, tax registrations, professional certifications, and more.

LET US HANDLE YOUR LICENSE PORTFOLIO

Partner with Avalara to manage your business licenses

Get help with license compliance so you can focus on what matters. Empower your staff to concentrate on more profitable tasks by trusting Avalara for business license:

  • Research
  • Merger and acquisition consulting
  • Verification
  • Application, renewals, and filing
Connect with Avalara

Contact us to schedule a demo of one of our licensing products, get pricing info, or learn more.

Call

877-806-8338
Chat

