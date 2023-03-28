What are the different types of 1099 forms and why would you need them?

Tax forms are notoriously confusing, and with such high stakes, important to get right. We all know the IRS is keen on collecting the right amount of income tax, but determining that amount can get tricky. Especially when one considers everything that counts as income. In addition to wages earned from a job or business, income can be obtained from side hustle sales, the selling of assets, resale of goods, investments, and more. The good news: The IRS has 1099 forms for all manner of income types. The bad news: It’s not always obvious which forms you need and what you owe. With that in mind, we’ll answer three of the most common questions we get about 1099s: What is a 1099 form?

What are the different types of 1099 forms?

Do I need to file a 1099 form?

What is a 1099 form?

Rather than a single form, the Form 1099 refers to a group of IRS forms issued for income. Most people are familiar with a W-2 — the form full- or part-time employees receive in triplicate in January or February, detailing the income they’ve received from an employer. A 1099 is similar, but issued by a company, organization, or individual that does not employ the payee. Think contractors, consultants, freelancers, and self-employed folks as typical recipients of these forms. There are also forms for income not related to work for pay. Different kinds of income require different forms. Some forms are more straightforward than others, and it’s possible to receive multiple types of forms in a single year.

What are the different types of 1099 forms?

The IRS lists 21 different 1099 forms. Here is an overview of each form, as of March 2023, and why you could receive one:

Do I need to file a 1099 form?

Possibly. Based on the broad range of situations requiring forms, it’s likely most people will need to receive or issue a 1099 at some point in their lives. Businesses, contractors, freelancers, and self-employed workers are more likely to have annual 1099 filing obligations. Which form you file depends on which side of the transaction you’re on: issuing or receiving payment. Regardless, the 1099 form is an IRS document, and can be obtained and filed through the agency. The form links above contain instructions for how to file.

This isn’t sales tax. Can Avalara still help me with 1099 forms?