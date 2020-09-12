Tax Desk logo

All Indian Tax News

200 Articles

Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
India Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
India Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD
India Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD
Sales Tax pitfalls you can avoid to escape penalties
India Feb 23, 2023
Sales Tax pitfalls you can avoid to escape penalties
How to reduce the risk of sales tax audits?
World Oct 19, 2022
How to reduce the risk of sales tax audits?
Top 5 ways manufacturers can avoid US sales and use tax problems
World Aug 04, 2022
Top 5 ways manufacturers can avoid US sales and use tax problems
5 Things Marketplace Sellers Need to Know About US Sales Tax
World Jul 29, 2022
5 Things Marketplace Sellers Need to Know About US Sales Tax
What to know about the US Sales Tax nexus?
World Jul 25, 2022
What to know about the US Sales Tax nexus?
HS Codes 2022 Updates, Challenges & Solutions For eCommerce Businesses
World Jul 19, 2022
HS Codes 2022 Updates, Challenges & Solutions For eCommerce Businesses
11 Healthy Tax practices an Indian Exporter must know
World Jul 06, 2022
11 Healthy Tax practices an Indian Exporter must know
Global Tax Automation: Need of the hour
World Jul 06, 2022
Global Tax Automation: Need of the hour
What can go wrong when HS codes are incorrect?
World Jul 06, 2022
What can go wrong when HS codes are incorrect?
Four must-know pitfalls of US sales tax
World May 30, 2022
Four must-know pitfalls of US sales tax
Sales tax compliance for Digital Services simplified (for the US)
World May 17, 2022
Sales tax compliance for Digital Services simplified (for the US)
Five Cross-border compliance challenges for Manufacturers
World Apr 27, 2022
Five Cross-border compliance challenges for Manufacturers
7 things to avoid while selling online- tips for running a successful omnichannel retail store
World Apr 27, 2022
7 things to avoid while selling online- tips for running a successful omnichannel retail store
4 takeaways from the recent India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement
World Apr 25, 2022
4 takeaways from the recent India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement
Digital Rupee
World Mar 24, 2022
Digital Rupee
What happens when your business fails to generate an e-invoice?
World Mar 23, 2022
What happens when your business fails to generate an e-invoice?
Basics of e-invoicing
World Mar 22, 2022
Basics of e-invoicing
India’s proposed Crypto tax
World Mar 17, 2022
India’s proposed Crypto tax
3 moves by the CBIC that your import-export business should not miss
World Mar 16, 2022
3 moves by the CBIC that your import-export business should not miss
7 things to add to your international indirect tax audit checklist
World Mar 16, 2022
7 things to add to your international indirect tax audit checklist
Three digital transformation initiatives by the Indian government likely to affect your import/ export business
World Mar 16, 2022
Three digital transformation initiatives by the Indian government likely to affect your import/ export business
Time to be e-invoicing ready- CBIC announces new mandate for e-invoicing for companies above 20 Cr turnover
World Mar 11, 2022
Time to be e-invoicing ready- CBIC announces new mandate for e-invoicing for companies above 20 Cr turnover
6 typical jugaads Indian businesses should avoid while exporting
World Feb 28, 2022
6 typical jugaads Indian businesses should avoid while exporting
The four biggest challenges of conducting business across the border.
World Feb 25, 2022
The four biggest challenges of conducting business across the border.
Retailing and automation: Four reasons why do they need to work together
World Feb 25, 2022
Retailing and automation: Four reasons why do they need to work together
Customer Experience and Tax Technology
World Feb 02, 2022
Customer Experience and Tax Technology
The Greek Government adopts e-invoicing to curb tax evasion.
World Jan 19, 2022
The Greek Government adopts e-invoicing to curb tax evasion.
Portugal: Mandatory QR code on e-invoices from January 1st, valid digital signature required from July
World Jan 12, 2022
Portugal: Mandatory QR code on e-invoices from January 1st, valid digital signature required from July
What's your New Year’s tax resolution?
World Dec 30, 2021
What's your New Year’s tax resolution?
5 Holiday forecast no Indian business should miss
World Dec 30, 2021
5 Holiday forecast no Indian business should miss
Best ways to handle sales tax compliance
World Dec 30, 2021
Best ways to handle sales tax compliance
5 steps for Indian sellers to stay tax compliant during the big, fat, and great holiday sales
India Dec 03, 2021
5 steps for Indian sellers to stay tax compliant during the big, fat, and great holiday sales
Most effective ways for Indian sellers to make the best of Black Friday sales
World Nov 22, 2021
Most effective ways for Indian sellers to make the best of Black Friday sales
OTPs - Omnipresent, Typical, and Perennial
India Nov 19, 2021
OTPs - Omnipresent, Typical, and Perennial
Top Diwali tips for B2C exporters
World Oct 21, 2021
Top Diwali tips for B2C exporters
How to be Diwali ready with a fool-proof compliance strategy
World Oct 13, 2021
How to be Diwali ready with a fool-proof compliance strategy
4 questions every Indian seller should mind while selling internationally
World Oct 13, 2021
4 questions every Indian seller should mind while selling internationally
DDP and DAP simplified for the Indian businesses
World Oct 08, 2021
DDP and DAP simplified for the Indian businesses
Why should every Indian seller think of automating compliance?
World Oct 08, 2021
Why should every Indian seller think of automating compliance?
Everything that Indian cross-border sellers should know about landed costs
World Oct 08, 2021
Everything that Indian cross-border sellers should know about landed costs
Exporting to EU: Five standard terms every desi seller should know
World Oct 04, 2021
Exporting to EU: Five standard terms every desi seller should know
WFH strategies for CFO's
World Sep 28, 2021
WFH strategies for CFO's
Payments in India
World Sep 28, 2021
Payments in India
Deadline for the Amnesty Scheme extended
World Sep 01, 2021
Deadline for the Amnesty Scheme extended
Kerala AAR rules that 18% GST will be charged on houseboat services
World Aug 31, 2021
Kerala AAR rules that 18% GST will be charged on houseboat services
Kerala AAR rules-Composite supply of healthcare services will not attract GST.
World Aug 31, 2021
Kerala AAR rules-Composite supply of healthcare services will not attract GST.
HS codes and everything you need to know about the details they hold
World Aug 27, 2021
HS codes and everything you need to know about the details they hold
Three reasons why every Indian seller should opt for IOSS while selling low-value shipments to the EU
World Aug 27, 2021
Three reasons why every Indian seller should opt for IOSS while selling low-value shipments to the EU
Common roadblocks faced by sellers while selling cross-border
World Aug 27, 2021
Common roadblocks faced by sellers while selling cross-border
8 beliefs that can land you in trouble while selling across international borders.
India Aug 27, 2021
8 beliefs that can land you in trouble while selling across international borders.
IOSS- EU's Import One-Stop-Shop simplified for the Indian Seller
World Aug 27, 2021
IOSS- EU's Import One-Stop-Shop simplified for the Indian Seller
All you need to know to understand RoDTEP
India Aug 27, 2021
All you need to know to understand RoDTEP
How to file GST PMT 09?
India Aug 09, 2021
How to file GST PMT 09?
How the shortfall in GST revenues can be bridged?
India Aug 09, 2021
How the shortfall in GST revenues can be bridged?
How has GST affected the real estate development sector in India?
India Aug 09, 2021
How has GST affected the real estate development sector in India?
Dynamic QR code under B2C eInvoicing: FAQs
APAC May 21, 2021
Dynamic QR code under B2C eInvoicing: FAQs
How to Find the Best Indirect Tax/GST Software For Your Business
APAC May 21, 2021
How to Find the Best Indirect Tax/GST Software For Your Business
Mitigate Indirect Tax Errors and Safeguard your organization
APAC May 21, 2021
Mitigate Indirect Tax Errors and Safeguard your organization
Centre announces GST relief measures amid second COVID-19 wave
World May 11, 2021
Centre announces GST relief measures amid second COVID-19 wave
Everything you need to know about Dynamic QR code under B2C eInvoicing
APAC May 07, 2021
Everything you need to know about Dynamic QR code under B2C eInvoicing
Flavored milk joins the parotta, popcorn bandwagon after contradictory AAR rulings
India May 04, 2021
Flavored milk joins the parotta, popcorn bandwagon after contradictory AAR rulings
Getting Ready for Phase 3 of e-Invoicing and Handling Practical GST Challenges [Expert Insights]
APAC Apr 29, 2021
Getting Ready for Phase 3 of e-Invoicing and Handling Practical GST Challenges [Expert Insights]
14 new functionalities on the GST portal you can use from now on
India Apr 20, 2021
14 new functionalities on the GST portal you can use from now on
What you should know about the QRMP scheme and IFF facility on the GST portal
APAC Apr 13, 2021
What you should know about the QRMP scheme and IFF facility on the GST portal
Penalty for not capturing QR Code in GST Invoice waived till June 30th 2021
APAC Apr 06, 2021
Penalty for not capturing QR Code in GST Invoice waived till June 30th 2021
Latest updates on e-Invoicing - The 3rd phase and all it includes
APAC Mar 31, 2021
Latest updates on e-Invoicing - The 3rd phase and all it includes
Allow rectification of GSTR3B in case of honest errors says Gujarat HC
India Mar 23, 2021
Allow rectification of GSTR3B in case of honest errors says Gujarat HC
Everything you need to know about e-Invoicing for SMBs
India Mar 17, 2021
Everything you need to know about e-Invoicing for SMBs
Karnataka AAR allows applicability of GST on notional interest on security deposit
India Mar 03, 2021
Karnataka AAR allows applicability of GST on notional interest on security deposit
Union Budget 2021: Overview of changes under GST
APAC Feb 09, 2021
Union Budget 2021: Overview of changes under GST
How to easily manage reconciliations under GST with automated e-invoicing solution?
World Feb 04, 2021
How to easily manage reconciliations under GST with automated e-invoicing solution?
How has e-invoicing fared around the world?
APAC Feb 04, 2021
How has e-invoicing fared around the world?
The impact points of e-invoicing under GST
APAC Feb 04, 2021
The impact points of e-invoicing under GST
India considers implementing GST on Cryptocurrency
World Feb 02, 2021
India considers implementing GST on Cryptocurrency
Aadhar Authentication And Ekyc Now Enabled On Gst Portal
World Jan 15, 2021
Aadhar Authentication And Ekyc Now Enabled On Gst Portal
Why training your employees is the important while implementing e-invoicing?
World Dec 21, 2020
Why training your employees is the important while implementing e-invoicing?
Errors under e-invoicing you need to know
APAC Dec 14, 2020
Errors under e-invoicing you need to know
The Ultimate Checklist for e-Invoicing
APAC Dec 07, 2020
The Ultimate Checklist for e-Invoicing
Wacky Tax Wednesday: First Bollywood movie to be exempted from GST
APAC Nov 18, 2020
Wacky Tax Wednesday: First Bollywood movie to be exempted from GST
New measures by GST portal to serve taxpayers better
APAC Nov 11, 2020
New measures by GST portal to serve taxpayers better
GST forms available for taxpayers and tax officials under India GST
APAC Nov 09, 2020
GST forms available for taxpayers and tax officials under India GST
Goods and Services Tax on E-Commerce Transactions
APAC Nov 02, 2020
Goods and Services Tax on E-Commerce Transactions
Key considerations for brands and e-tailers in India who are gearing up for festive bonanza
India Oct 23, 2020
Key considerations for brands and e-tailers in India who are gearing up for festive bonanza
Exporters face GST refund issues as invoicing matching is made mandatory
APAC Oct 19, 2020
Exporters face GST refund issues as invoicing matching is made mandatory
Delhi and Mumbai Customs to start faceless cargo assessment
World Oct 19, 2020
Delhi and Mumbai Customs to start faceless cargo assessment
Everything you must know about the latest updates on the GST portal
APAC Oct 19, 2020
Everything you must know about the latest updates on the GST portal
Fees charged for government research work is GST exempted, rules AAR
India Oct 19, 2020
Fees charged for government research work is GST exempted, rules AAR
Delhi High Court directs GST authorities to release refunds or pay refund with interest
Oct 19, 2020
Delhi High Court directs GST authorities to release refunds or pay refund with interest
Generation and quoting of DIN on any communication to GST Taxpayers mandatory
World Oct 19, 2020
Generation and quoting of DIN on any communication to GST Taxpayers mandatory
Delhi HC issues notice to Govt. over Equalization Levy on MasterCard ‘s subsidiary
World Oct 19, 2020
Delhi HC issues notice to Govt. over Equalization Levy on MasterCard ‘s subsidiary
CBIC enables Functionality to file Revocation Application for cancelled GST Registration
World Oct 19, 2020
CBIC enables Functionality to file Revocation Application for cancelled GST Registration
DGGI issues guidelines against repeated summoning of CEOs of large firms
World Oct 19, 2020
DGGI issues guidelines against repeated summoning of CEOs of large firms
Coaching classes are not eligible for GST exemption
World Oct 19, 2020
Coaching classes are not eligible for GST exemption
FY20 GST returns filing deadline for composition dealers extended to August 31
India Oct 19, 2020
FY20 GST returns filing deadline for composition dealers extended to August 31
Making festive season sales easier with GST compliance technology
World Oct 19, 2020
Making festive season sales easier with GST compliance technology
CBIC to clear pending GST Registrations under 'Special Drive' by July 30th
APAC Oct 19, 2020
CBIC to clear pending GST Registrations under 'Special Drive' by July 30th
E-invoicing and the future of GST compliance in India
World Oct 16, 2020
E-invoicing and the future of GST compliance in India
ITC can be claimed on furniture used for testing says Karnataka AAR
World Oct 12, 2020
ITC can be claimed on furniture used for testing says Karnataka AAR
ITC can be claimed on transport services provided to employees
World Oct 12, 2020
ITC can be claimed on transport services provided to employees
ITC can be claimed on Water Slides but not on-Site Development and Swimming Pools
World Oct 12, 2020
ITC can be claimed on Water Slides but not on-Site Development and Swimming Pools
GST to be imposed on wellness centres depending on service provided
India Oct 11, 2020
GST to be imposed on wellness centres depending on service provided
GST applicable on Transfer of a Running Business along with Capital Assets
India Oct 11, 2020
GST applicable on Transfer of a Running Business along with Capital Assets
IRDAI seeks GST rate cut on life and health insurance premiums
India Oct 11, 2020
IRDAI seeks GST rate cut on life and health insurance premiums
GST council to look into reducing tax rate for two wheelers
India Oct 11, 2020
GST council to look into reducing tax rate for two wheelers
Gujarat HC upholds Provincial Attachment of Bank Accounts involved in generation of fraudulent e-way bills
India Oct 11, 2020
Gujarat HC upholds Provincial Attachment of Bank Accounts involved in generation of fraudulent e-way bills
GSTR9 filing to become more convenient with new functionality on GST portal
India Oct 11, 2020
GSTR9 filing to become more convenient with new functionality on GST portal
GST and ICEGATE portal integration will save compliance costs for mobile handset makers
India Oct 11, 2020
GST and ICEGATE portal integration will save compliance costs for mobile handset makers
Gujarat High Court Allows Refund Of Tax On Input Services Under Inverted Duty Structure
India Oct 11, 2020
Gujarat High Court Allows Refund Of Tax On Input Services Under Inverted Duty Structure
Recent Announcements and Updates on E-invoicing Under GST
India Oct 08, 2020
Recent Announcements and Updates on E-invoicing Under GST
ITC can't be claimed on Lift procured and Installed in Hotel Buildings
India Sep 29, 2020
ITC can't be claimed on Lift procured and Installed in Hotel Buildings
AUS Ingredient Based Sanitizers to be 12% GST instead of 18%
India Sep 29, 2020
AUS Ingredient Based Sanitizers to be 12% GST instead of 18%
Carbon tax and the Indian economy
India Sep 29, 2020
Carbon tax and the Indian economy
CA, CMA Coaching Institutes are not exempted from GST
India Sep 29, 2020
CA, CMA Coaching Institutes are not exempted from GST
CBIC enables Filing Form GSTR-4 Annual Return by Composition Taxpayers on GST Portal
India Sep 29, 2020
CBIC enables Filing Form GSTR-4 Annual Return by Composition Taxpayers on GST Portal
Assessee entitled to make Copy of Seized Documents: Calcutta HC
India Sep 29, 2020
Assessee entitled to make Copy of Seized Documents: Calcutta HC
Why a force majeure clause does not apply to the Compensation to States Act?
India Sep 29, 2020
Why a force majeure clause does not apply to the Compensation to States Act?
Advantage MSME - How is India's indirect taxation system helping boost small biz?
India Sep 29, 2020
Advantage MSME - How is India's indirect taxation system helping boost small biz?
Leasehold-right assignment by corporate debtor attracts GST at 18%: AAR
India Sep 29, 2020
Leasehold-right assignment by corporate debtor attracts GST at 18%: AAR
1300 exporters who claimed GST refunds are now untraceable
India Sep 29, 2020
1300 exporters who claimed GST refunds are now untraceable
ITC can't be claimed on purchase of paper blocks laid on land
India Sep 29, 2020
ITC can't be claimed on purchase of paper blocks laid on land
What's next for GSTN?
India Sep 29, 2020
What's next for GSTN?
Cash can be seized in GST search says MP High Court
India Sep 29, 2020
Cash can be seized in GST search says MP High Court
Amazon analysing costs for registering Prime Video and other companies in India
India Sep 29, 2020
Amazon analysing costs for registering Prime Video and other companies in India
E-Invoicing – India’s road ahead for digital transformation and tax automation
India Sep 27, 2020
E-Invoicing – India’s road ahead for digital transformation and tax automation
India Digital Tax - An Overview
India Sep 27, 2020
India Digital Tax - An Overview
Applicability of GST on sale of a developed plot
India Sep 20, 2020
Applicability of GST on sale of a developed plot
India’s Digital Tax or Equalisation Levy – A Timeline
India Sep 13, 2020
India’s Digital Tax or Equalisation Levy – A Timeline
41st GST Council Meet Highlights
India Aug 26, 2020
41st GST Council Meet Highlights
Imposition of GST in the publishing industry can curb piracy
India Aug 10, 2020
Imposition of GST in the publishing industry can curb piracy
Reviving real estate post COVID-19
India Aug 10, 2020
Reviving real estate post COVID-19
Is GST hike on smartphones a mistake?
India Aug 10, 2020
Is GST hike on smartphones a mistake?
Parota, popcorn, oil - here's what you must know about contradictory AAR rulings
India Aug 10, 2020
Parota, popcorn, oil - here's what you must know about contradictory AAR rulings
Probable GST implications arising from disputes during COVID-19 crisis
India Aug 10, 2020
Probable GST implications arising from disputes during COVID-19 crisis
GST relief measures for surviving post COVID-19
India Aug 10, 2020
GST relief measures for surviving post COVID-19
Permanent work from home a possibility. Is your biz prepared?
India Aug 10, 2020
Permanent work from home a possibility. Is your biz prepared?
Relief for Corporate Debtors during COVID-19 pandemic
India Aug 10, 2020
Relief for Corporate Debtors during COVID-19 pandemic
New GST registration functionality for corporate debtors
India Aug 10, 2020
New GST registration functionality for corporate debtors
GST phishing schemes on the rise during COVID-19 crisis
India Aug 09, 2020
GST phishing schemes on the rise during COVID-19 crisis
GST benefits for SMEs
India Aug 09, 2020
GST benefits for SMEs
GST exemptions can disrupt the value chain
India Aug 10, 2020
GST exemptions can disrupt the value chain
GST challenges during COVID-19 crisis
India Aug 09, 2020
GST challenges during COVID-19 crisis
How can businesses cut down on tax risk during and post pandemic?
India Aug 09, 2020
How can businesses cut down on tax risk during and post pandemic?
How does PMT 09 make GST rectification easier?
India Aug 09, 2020
How does PMT 09 make GST rectification easier?
Why is the electric vehicle industry a huge opportunity for India?
APAC Aug 05, 2020
Why is the electric vehicle industry a huge opportunity for India?
The road ahead for digital tax in India
APAC Aug 05, 2020
The road ahead for digital tax in India
Why are expired e-way bills such a big deal?
APAC Aug 05, 2020
Why are expired e-way bills such a big deal?
Violations that can cancel your GST registration
APAC Aug 05, 2020
Violations that can cancel your GST registration
Will e-invoicing under GST help businesses in the long run?
APAC Aug 05, 2020
Will e-invoicing under GST help businesses in the long run?
GST and India’s duty-free shops
India Aug 05, 2020
GST and India’s duty-free shops
What MSMEs need to know about old vs new GST return system
APAC Aug 05, 2020
What MSMEs need to know about old vs new GST return system
Everything you need to know about the hype around liquor tax
APAC Aug 05, 2020
Everything you need to know about the hype around liquor tax
The battle of state GST compensation
APAC Aug 05, 2020
The battle of state GST compensation
GST and the New Normal
India Aug 05, 2020
GST and the New Normal
Why does changing the definition of MSMEs matter?
APAC Aug 05, 2020
Why does changing the definition of MSMEs matter?
Will eCommerce deep discounting dispute make a comeback post lockdown?
APAC Aug 05, 2020
Will eCommerce deep discounting dispute make a comeback post lockdown?
E-commerce loopholes that are likely to be fixed by India’s e-commerce policy
APAC Aug 05, 2020
E-commerce loopholes that are likely to be fixed by India’s e-commerce policy
Will cryptocurrency be brought under GST purview?
APAC Aug 06, 2020
Will cryptocurrency be brought under GST purview?
Why GST compliant invoice is important?
APAC Aug 05, 2020
Why GST compliant invoice is important?
E-Signatures in Invoice Compliance
India Aug 05, 2020
E-Signatures in Invoice Compliance
Why MSMEs should use mobile applications for filing GST?
APAC Aug 05, 2020
Why MSMEs should use mobile applications for filing GST?
The silver lining behind India’s supply chain disruption
APAC Aug 05, 2020
The silver lining behind India’s supply chain disruption
Can India be inspired by Finland’s VAT loan?
APAC Aug 04, 2020
Can India be inspired by Finland’s VAT loan?
Alternatives to GST rate cuts
APAC Aug 04, 2020
Alternatives to GST rate cuts
COVID 19 economic trouble is only just the beginning
APAC Aug 04, 2020
COVID 19 economic trouble is only just the beginning
Claiming GST refund as an exporter? Here’s what you need to know
APAC Aug 04, 2020
Claiming GST refund as an exporter? Here’s what you need to know
5 GST measures your business must take post lockdown
APAC Aug 04, 2020
5 GST measures your business must take post lockdown
New GST Returns might be shelved. Turnover for E-Invoicing increased.
APAC Jul 27, 2020
New GST Returns might be shelved. Turnover for E-Invoicing increased.
File Nil statement in GSTR-1 through SMS from July
APAC Jul 12, 2020
File Nil statement in GSTR-1 through SMS from July
Kerala becomes the first State to adopt second-level verification for new GST registrations
APAC Jul 12, 2020
Kerala becomes the first State to adopt second-level verification for new GST registrations
GST Registration is required for Medical Stores run by Charitable Trust
APAC Jul 12, 2020
GST Registration is required for Medical Stores run by Charitable Trust
AAAR allows input tax credit on purchase/fabrication of cash-carry vans
APAC Jul 12, 2020
AAAR allows input tax credit on purchase/fabrication of cash-carry vans
Gujarat AAR rejects concessional GST rate for an affordable housing project in a township
APAC Jul 12, 2020
Gujarat AAR rejects concessional GST rate for an affordable housing project in a township
Ready-to-eat popcorn to attract 18% GST
APAC Jul 12, 2020
Ready-to-eat popcorn to attract 18% GST
Real estate developers can use form DRC-03 to pay the tax electronically
APAC Jul 12, 2020
Real estate developers can use form DRC-03 to pay the tax electronically
18% GST is applicable on Mehendi and Henna Powder
APAC Jul 12, 2020
18% GST is applicable on Mehendi and Henna Powder
NAA finds Whirlpool of India guilty of denying GST rate cut benefit worth Rs 4.07 lakh
APAC Jul 12, 2020
NAA finds Whirlpool of India guilty of denying GST rate cut benefit worth Rs 4.07 lakh
E-way bill exemption for gold turns boon for tax evaders
APAC Jul 12, 2020
E-way bill exemption for gold turns boon for tax evaders
No GST on salary expenses for expats accounted to meet Indian Accounting Requirements: AAR
APAC Jul 12, 2020
No GST on salary expenses for expats accounted to meet Indian Accounting Requirements: AAR
Software services to Indian firm's overseas client are liable to GST
APAC Jul 13, 2020
Software services to Indian firm's overseas client are liable to GST
GST registration mandatory for resolution professional
APAC Jul 12, 2020
GST registration mandatory for resolution professional
Petition Questions SECI's Annuity Method for Dispensing Solar GST Claims
Jul 13, 2020
Petition Questions SECI's Annuity Method for Dispensing Solar GST Claims
GJEPC seek clarification from Government on 2% equalisation levy on B2B e-auction of diamonds
APAC Jul 12, 2020
GJEPC seek clarification from Government on 2% equalisation levy on B2B e-auction of diamonds
18% GST on Depository Contribution Works
APAC Jul 12, 2020
18% GST on Depository Contribution Works
No GST on membership or admission fee
APAC Jul 12, 2020
No GST on membership or admission fee
GST applicable on activity of collection of property taxes and water charges by society for paying to municipal corporation
APAC Jul 12, 2020
GST applicable on activity of collection of property taxes and water charges by society for paying to municipal corporation
12% GST on Agreement of Supply of Services on Transport
APAC Jul 12, 2020
12% GST on Agreement of Supply of Services on Transport
RERA, GST, IBC reforms attracting investors
APAC Jul 12, 2020
RERA, GST, IBC reforms attracting investors
Bringing petrol and diesel under GST will help consumers and oil companies
APAC Jul 12, 2020
Bringing petrol and diesel under GST will help consumers and oil companies
Punjab & Haryana H.C. directs GST-Authority to permit the upload of TRAN-I, the petitioner may avail ITC in case of failure
Jul 13, 2020
Punjab & Haryana H.C. directs GST-Authority to permit the upload of TRAN-I, the petitioner may avail ITC in case of failure
Late fee on GST returns capped to Rs 500 till July: CBIC
APAC Jul 12, 2020
Late fee on GST returns capped to Rs 500 till July: CBIC
Fusible Interlining Cloth is not a Woven Fabric
APAC Jul 12, 2020
Fusible Interlining Cloth is not a Woven Fabric
Open Online Portal to enable Petitioner to File revised declaration TRAN-1: Delhi HC
APAC Jun 28, 2020
Open Online Portal to enable Petitioner to File revised declaration TRAN-1: Delhi HC
28% of GST is applicable on Manufacturing of Change over Switch, Emulator, Timing Advance Processor, Pressure Gauge
APAC Jun 28, 2020
28% of GST is applicable on Manufacturing of Change over Switch, Emulator, Timing Advance Processor, Pressure Gauge
3 Years of GST in India: The Journey So Far
APAC Jun 28, 2020
3 Years of GST in India: The Journey So Far
CBIC cracks down on GST evaders
APAC Jun 21, 2020
CBIC cracks down on GST evaders
Over 500 e-offices launched by CBIC
Jun 21, 2020
Over 500 e-offices launched by CBIC
Goods purchased, sold overseas liable to GST in India: AAR
APAC Jun 21, 2020
Goods purchased, sold overseas liable to GST in India: AAR
