Budget Effect on Taxes in India

The Finance Minister of India, Arun Jaitley, has presented the Finance Bill, 2017 after the mammoth stride of demonetization and before the enactment of GST with the assortment of tax cuts and hits. Let’s see how this budget will impact taxes in India.

Reduction in Slab Rate : The proposal would reduce the personal income tax rate to 5 percent from the existing 10 percent for those in the salary bracket of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The proposed individual income tax slab rates are below:

This would provide savings of INR 12,500 for every person with an income greater than INR 5,00,000.

Corporate tax rate changes: All existing companies whose turnover is 50 crores would be taxable at a rate of 25 percent, applicable from Assessment Year 2018-19 onwards.

MAT changes: The Minimum Alternate Tax (‘MAT’) credit would be allowed for 15 years (as opposed to the existing 10 years). MAT Adjustment would be allowed on first time adoption of IND-AS.

Promoting digital economy: To encourage transparency and discourage cash transactions, Finance Minister Jaitley has proposed reducing the allowed cash payments from INR 20,000 to INR 10,000. This would be applicable for payments made for acquisition of fixed assets as well. Cash transactions in excess of receipts of INR 3 lakhs would be prohibited, and a penalty equal to the amount of receipt would be levied for contravention of the proposed provisions.

Interest payment to Associated Enterprise (AE): Interest expenses in excess of Rs 1 Cr paid by an entity/ Permanent Establishment of Foreign Company to its AE would be restricted to 30 percent of its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization). The excess interest paid to the AE would be allowed to be carried forward for a period of eight years.

Time period and indexation for long term capital gains: If immovable property is held for more than 24 months (as against the current 36-month limit), then gains arising from its transfer would be long term capital gains. The base year for the cost of inflation index would shift to 1 April 2001 from 1 April 1981.

Reduction in presumptive rate of tax: To promote digital transactions, the presumptive tax rate on revenue earned through non-cash modes would drop from 8 percent to 6 percent.