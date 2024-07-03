Do foreign businesses need to collect sales tax at U.S. trade shows? | TaxQuest with Avalara

Participating in trade shows can be a great opportunity for foreign businesses to get firsthand experience of the U.S. market. It also allows them to build brand recognition and directly engage with potential customers. However, businesses attending a trade show in the U.S. often face a critical question: If they make sales to U.S. customers at a trade show, are they required to collect and remit sales tax on these transactions? If your business plans to sell at a U.S. trade show, there are some key points to consider regarding sales tax compliance:

Establishing nexus at trade shows

The easiest and most straightforward way to establish nexus in a U.S. state is by having a physical presence there. But while your business may not have a permanent physical presence in a U.S. state, being physically present in that state for a limited time — the duration of a trade show, for example — can trigger what is known as temporary nexus. Even short-term activities like exhibiting products and interacting with customers can trigger this.

Nexus by state

Nexus triggers can vary significantly from state to state. This means that trade show sales could trigger nexus in one state but not in another. There are several factors that might lead to a nexus trigger — total sales volume, number of transactions, duration of the trade show, local tax laws, and more. In the state of Georgia, for example, nexus is triggered if trade show sales exceed $100,000. The threshold could be more or less than that amount in a different state. You need to collect and remit sales tax only if your sales surpass the specified threshold. In the state of Nevada, selling at more than two trade shows in a 12-month timeframe will trigger nexus. This is important because Las Vegas is home to some of the biggest trade shows in the U.S.

Sales tax collection at trade shows

On-the-spot sales On-the-spot sales refer to transactions where goods are sold and handed over to the customer during the trade show, rather than being shipped later. Taxable transactions: If you’re making direct sales to customers at a trade show, those transactions are generally subject to sales tax based on the location of the trade show. Collecting tax: You must collect the appropriate amount of sales tax at the time of sale. This means you need to determine the correct sales tax rate for the location of the trade show. Sales receipts: Ensure that sales receipts or invoices provided to customers clearly show the sales tax collected. This transparency is essential for adhering to tax compliance laws of the state.

Tax rates: Sales tax rates vary by state and even within local jurisdictions. It’s important to keep track of the specific rate applicable at the trade show’s location. Local variations: In addition to state sales tax, there may be additional local taxes (county, city, or district). For example, while the state rate might be 6%, local taxes could bring the total rate to 8% or more. Rate determination: Use tools or resources to determine the exact sales tax rate for the trade show venue. Websites of state tax authorities or automated tax compliance software like Avalara can provide accurate, up-to-date rates. Multi-rate locations: Some trade shows span multiple jurisdictions. If your booth is located in a venue that straddles the borders of different tax zones, you need to be aware of the specific rates for each zone.



Registration and compliance

Ensuring compliance with sales tax regulations involves more than just understanding nexus triggers. Proper registration and adherence to post-event requirements are essential to avoiding penalties and maintaining good standing with state tax authorities. Here are the steps you need to follow both before and after participating in a trade show:



Pre-event preparation:

Registration requirements: Before the trade show, register for a sales tax permit in the state where the event is held. Each state has its own registration process. We recommend that you check the requirements well in advance.

Post-event obligations:

Remitting sales tax: After the trade show, remit the collected sales tax to the appropriate state tax authority by the required deadline. This step is crucial to maintain compliance and avoid penalties.

