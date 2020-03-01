Avalara India GST e-Way Bills
Complete, easy-to-use, automated e-way bill solution that plugs into your ERP and generates e-way bills in a fraction of the time
Automate your e-way bills
E-way bill compliance is necessary for some businesses. Yet generating e-way bills manually for several consignments in a day can be a tiresome task. Automate your e-way bills and save time.
No more repeated data entry
Seamless integration to source ERP system through API can give direct access to your invoice data, making e-way bill generation faster and more efficient. You can also import your data in excel or CSV to generate e-way bills.
All in one place
You can centralize multi-state e-way bills for multiple business units and branches for several users in one single account, with access to generation logs, exception history, GST returns, smart reconciliations and e-invoicing.
Do more, in less time
Create, update, or cancel your e-way bills. Get expiry notifications and extend your e-way bills on time or regenerate an e-way bill. Quickly generate e-way bills in bulk and even create consolidated e-way bills.
Features and benefits
Data validations help you flag errors and correct mistakes in HS codes, GSTINs, invoice data, and many more.
Pincode based auto-distance calculator, which helps in determining the validity of the e-way bill, followed by an extension.
Generate and print PDF format of e-way bill with QR code and Barcode to scan and get more details of a consignment.
Select your desired transporter and vehicle numbers from master records, update both Part-A and Part-B to generate e-way bills in bulk – all in one click.
Customized workflow for transporters or suppliers to generate consolidated e-way bills at the time of dispatch of goods.
In-built intelligence to recognize and display transactions for which you need to generate an e-way bill.
Stay up to date on E-way Bill and GST news
Get regular updates, whitepapers and case studies on our resource center.