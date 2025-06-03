Phoenix – Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) Big-Ticket Threshold Increase (Effective January 1, 2026)

Effective January 1, 2026, the City of Phoenix will increase its big-ticket threshold for Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) purposes. Under the updated rule, qualifying big-ticket items will be taxed at the standard 2.8% TPT rate on the first $14,338 of the sales price.

Any portion of the sale amount above $14,338 will be subject to the reduced 2.0% tax rate. This adjustment is particularly relevant for retailers selling high-value tangible personal property within Phoenix city limits, as it impacts tax calculation, point-of-sale systems, and compliance reporting.