Sales and use tax updates

1. Arizona

Phoenix – Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) Big-Ticket Threshold Increase (Effective January 1, 2026)

Effective January 1, 2026, the City of Phoenix will increase its big-ticket threshold for Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) purposes. Under the updated rule, qualifying big-ticket items will be taxed at the standard 2.8% TPT rate on the first $14,338 of the sales price. 

Any portion of the sale amount above $14,338 will be subject to the reduced 2.0% tax rate. This adjustment is particularly relevant for retailers selling high-value tangible personal property within Phoenix city limits, as it impacts tax calculation, point-of-sale systems, and compliance reporting.

Click here for official release

2. Colorado

Pueblo County – Sales and Use Tax Exemption Updates (Effective January 1, 2026)

Pueblo County, a state-administered jurisdiction, has its sales and use tax collected and administered by the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) and therefore follows the state tax base, taxability rules, and exemption definitions.

Effective January 1, 2026, Pueblo County will adopt state Exemption E, which provides a sales and use tax exemption for qualifying farm equipment. As a result, eligible farm equipment will be exempt from county sales and use tax beginning in 2026.

Click here for official release

Boulder County – Adoption of State Sales and Use Tax Exemptions (Effective January 1, 2026)

Boulder County, a state-collected jurisdiction, administers its sales and use tax through the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) and follows the state tax base, taxability rules, and exemption definitions.

Effective January 1, 2026, and pursuant to the CDOR Local Tax Changes Memo, Boulder County will adopt state exemption letters L, S and T, providing sales and use tax exemptions for:

  • Beetle wood products (exemption L)

  • Diapers and incontinence products (Exemption S)

  • Period products (Exemption T)

These exemptions will apply at the county level in alignment with Colorado state law.

Click here for official release

Town of Mountain View, CO – Lodging Tax (Effective January 1, 2026)

Effective January 1, 2026, the Town of Mountain View will impose an 8% lodging tax on short-term lodging transactions, following voter approval under Ballot Issue 2A in the November 2025 coordinated election.

The tax applies to all furnished lodging transactions within the Town, including hotel, motel, dwelling, and short-term rental accommodations. The ordinance also confirms that marketplace facilitators and remote lodging sellers with economic nexus are responsible for collecting and remitting the tax when facilitating lodging transactions in Mountain View.

Click here for official release

Routt County, CO – County Lodging Tax (Effective January 1, 2026)

Routt County has implemented a 6% county lodging tax levied on charges for short-term lodging accommodations rented for fewer than 30 consecutive days. The tax is imposed on the gross charges paid by occupants for the use of furnished lodging.

The lodging tax applies to accommodations located in unincorporated Routt County and the Towns of Oak Creek and Yampa. Covered lodging types include hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfast inns, short-term rentals, guest houses, timeshares, and private campgrounds and RV or trailer parks not located on state or federal land.

The tax does not apply within the City of Steamboat Springs or the Town of Hayden, which administer their own lodging taxes. 

Click here for official release

Ouray County, CO – County Lodging Tax (Effective January 1, 2026)

Ouray County has adopted a 6% county lodging tax applicable to short-term lodging accommodations rented for fewer than 30 consecutive days. The tax is levied on the gross charges paid by occupants for the use of furnished lodging.

The lodging tax applies to short-term rentals, bed-and-breakfast inns, campgrounds, and RV parks located within unincorporated Ouray County. The tax does not apply within municipalities that administer their own lodging taxes, including the City of Ouray and the Town of Ridgway.

Click here for official release

Town of Kiowa, CO – Lodging Tax (Effective January 1, 2026)

Effective January 1, 2026, the Town of Kiowa has adopted a 1% lodging tax under Ordinance No. 7, Series 2025. The tax applies to lodging accommodations within the town, including short-term lodging stays, as authorized by the ordinance.

The lodging tax is administered directly by the Town of Kiowa. At this time, no official tax return form or additional administrative guidance has been published by the Town.

Click here for official release

3. Iowa

Iowa Hotel and Motel Tax Updates (Effective January 1, 2026)

Effective January 1, 2026, several Iowa municipalities will implement changes to their hotel and motel tax rates, applying to charges for overnight lodging accommodations in accordance with local ordinances.

Hotel and Motel Tax (7%)
Newly adopted in the following jurisdictions and applicable to qualifying lodging accommodations, including hotels and motels:

  • Nashua

  • Van Meter

  • Decatur

Hotel and Motel Tax Rate Increase
The City of Le Mars has increased its existing hotel and motel tax rate from 5% to 7%.

These updates expand and increase local lodging taxes on overnight accommodations within the affected Iowa jurisdictions.

Click here for official release

4. Illinois

Sales and Use Tax Updates for Remote Sellers and Marketplace Facilitators (Effective January 1, 2026)

Effective January 1, 2026, Illinois will remove the 200-transaction threshold for requiring remote retailers and marketplace facilitators to collect and remit destination-based sales tax. Please refer to Information Bulletin for details.

Beginning January 1, 2026, remote sellers and marketplace facilitators will be required to collect and pay destination-based sales tax solely based on the $100,000 gross receipts threshold, regardless of the number of individual transactions.

This change simplifies the economic nexus standard by eliminating the transaction-count test and expanding destination-based local tax collection requirements for qualifying remote sellers.

Click here for official release

Tinley Park, IL – Municipal Sales Tax Rate Increase (Effective January 1, 2026)

Effective January 1, 2026, the Village of Tinley Park will increase its municipal sales  tax rate from 0.75% to 1.0%. The updated rate applies to taxable retail sales made within Tinley Park city limits and is imposed in addition to applicable state and county sales and use taxes.

Click here for official release

Tinley Park, IL – Expansion of Amusement Tax to Digital and Interactive Amusements (Effective January 1, 2026)

The Village of Tinley Park has amended its Amusement Tax to expand the scope of taxable amusements to include modern digital and participatory entertainment offerings.

Effective January 1, 2026, the Amusement Tax will apply not only to traditional entertainment events, but also to streaming-based amusements, virtual reality experiences, video and arcade-style gaming, and other interactive or technology-driven amusements offered within the Village. The update modernizes the tax framework to reflect current forms of entertainment consumption.

The Amusement Tax continues to apply to charges paid for admission, participation, or use of taxable amusements.

Click here for official release

5. Kansas

Kansas Transient Guest Tax Rate Increases (Effective January 1, 2026)

Effective January 1, 2026, several Kansas municipalities have approved increases to their Transient Guest Tax rates, applicable to charges for short-term lodging accommodations, including hotels and motels.

  • City of Goddard – The Transient Guest Tax rate will increase from 6% to 9%.

  • City of Lawrence – The Transient Guest Tax rate will increase from 6% to 9%.

  • City of Olathe – The Transient Guest Tax rate will increase from 6% to 8%.

These updated rates apply to gross receipts from overnight lodging stays within the respective city limits and are collected by lodging providers at the time of sale

Click here for official release

6. Missouri

Sales and Use Tax Exemption for Broadband Communications Providers (Effective January 1, 2026)

Effective January 1, 2026, Missouri will exempt sales and use tax on machinery, equipment, materials, and related software purchased by a broadband communications service provider when the items are used to provide broadband communications service.

The exemption applies to both state, local sales & use tax, expanding tax relief for qualifying broadband infrastructure investments. To claim the exemption, purchasers must provide a valid exemption certificate or operate under a direct pay agreement, as provided under §144.812, RSMo.

This change supports broadband deployment by reducing the tax burden on equipment and technology used to deliver broadband services across the state.

Click here for official release

7. New Jersey

Newark, NJ – Fire Services Surcharge on Hotel Occupancies (Effective January 1, 2026)

Effective January 1, 2026, New Jersey has implemented a $3.00 per-day Fire Services Surcharge on hotel room occupancies in qualifying municipalities under P.L. 2025, c.158 (A5688).

The surcharge is levied on each occupied hotel room per day that is subject to New Jersey Sales Tax and located in a city of the first class with an international airport and a population exceeding 150,000. As of enactment, Newark is the only municipality that meets this statutory definition.

The surcharge is collected and administered by the New Jersey Division of Taxation, with remittance handled at the state level, and applies in addition to other applicable state and local taxes on lodging accommodations.

Click here for official release

8. Washington

Washington – New 8% Luxury Motor Vehicle Sales Tax (Effective January 1, 2026)

Beginning January 1, 2026, Washington State will impose a new 8% tax on the retail sale, lease, or transfer of non-commercial motor vehicles with a price exceeding $100,000. The tax applies only to the portion of the vehicle price above the $100,000 deduction amount for fiscal year 2026. The deduction amount will increase by 2% at the start of each fiscal year. The value of any trade-in vehicle may not be deducted when determining the taxable price. 

The tax does not apply to commercial vehicles as defined under federal law, nor to vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) over 10,000 pounds, except for motor homes. Motor vehicle dealers and other retailers are subject to standard trust fund liability requirements, and tax proceeds will be deposited into the Multimodal Transportation Account.

Click here for official release

Motor Vehicle Sales and Use Tax Rate Increase (Effective January 1, 2026)

Effective January 1, 2026, the additional Motor Vehicle Sales and Use Tax rate in Washington will increase from 0.3% to 0.5%. This tax is in addition to the regular state and local sales/use tax and applies to retail sales, leases, and transfers of self-propelled motor vehicles licensed for on-road use.The rate increase will affect charges subject to the motor vehicle tax, where applicable, including passenger cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, and other qualifying vehicles. Click here for the Reference document.

Click here for official release

VAT updates

1. Lithuania

Lithuania Updates VAT Return Form to Reflect New 12% VAT Rate Effective January 2026

From 1 January 2026, Lithuania will overhaul its VAT regime - raising the general reduced rate from 9 % to 12 % for services such as accommodation, passenger transport, cultural events, and similar areas.

At the same time, the Tax Administration has updated its self-assessment VAT filing e-file, PDF and associated data-format specifications to reflect the change for rate.

Click here for official release

2. Finland

Finland to abolish Intrastat Arrival Declarations from January 2026

Finland’s customs authority has announced that, beginning with the 2026 statistical year, businesses will no longer need to submit Intrastat declarations for goods arriving from other EU countries.

Instead, import statistics will be compiled using export data reported by the originating EU Member States, eliminating the “arrivals” reporting requirement for all companies. The last import-declaration period will be December 2025, with final submissions due by 16 January 2026 and any corrections accepted until 14 August 2026.

Under the revised system, firms will only need to report intra-EU dispatches (exports) if their annual exports exceed the existing threshold of €800,000.

Click here for official release

3. United Arab Emirates

UAE Cabinet approves reverse-charge VAT for scrap-metal trading

The UAE Ministry of Finance has announced Cabinet Decision No. 153 of 2025, which introduces a reverse charge mechanism for VAT on scrap-metal transactions conducted between VAT-registered businesses, effective 14 January 2026.

Under this change, responsibility for accounting for VAT will shift from the supplier to the buyer, a measure designed to enhance efficiency in VAT collection, reduce the risk of tax evasion in the scrap-metal sector, and strengthen overall compliance.

The decision sets out specific conditions, including documentation, written declarations, and invoicing requirements that must be met before applying the reverse charge. This initiative aligns with similar VAT measures already in place across other sectors and reinforces the UAE’s commitment to tax transparency and a robust, competitive business environment.

Click here for official release

4. Israel

Israel Moves to Double VAT-Free Limit on Personal Imports to USD 150

Israel’s Finance Ministry has issued a draft order to increase the VAT-exempt threshold on personal imports from USD 75 to USD 150, aiming to ease cost-of-living pressures and encourage online shopping. The proposal applies to small parcels for personal use or gifts and does not change the customs-duty threshold (around USD 500). The draft is open for public comment and could take effect after a 21-day review period. If implemented, imports up to USD 150 would be VAT-free, though concerns remain over retailer competitiveness and an estimated NIS 1 billion annual revenue loss.

Click here for official release

5. Latvia

Latvia Introduces Temporary 12% VAT Rate on Basic Foods for 2026–2027

Latvia’s Saeima has approved the 2026 state budget, including a temporary 12% VAT rate on key basic food items—bread, milk, eggs and fresh poultry—effective July 1, 2026. The reduced rate will apply for 12 months, ending June 30, 2027, unless lawmakers later extend the measure.

The move is intended to ease pressure on household budgets by lowering VAT on essential goods. Retailers and food suppliers will need to update POS and ERP systems, adjust pricing and labeling, and communicate the change to customers ahead of its entry into force.

Accounting and tax teams are advised to configure reporting for the temporary rate and monitor any implementation guidance from the Latvian tax authority, particularly regarding product classification.

The measure forms part of the wider 2026 budget package adopted by the Saeima. Click here for the legislative document. 

Click here for official release

6. Poland

Poland to raise VAT exemption Threshold to PLN 240,000 from 2026

Poland has approved legislation increasing the annual turnover threshold for the subjective VAT exemption from PLN 200,000 to PLN 240,000, effective 1 January 2026. The measure aims to reduce administrative burdens and improve liquidity for micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses. Firms with 2025 turnover between PLN 200,000 and PLN 240,000 may continue to benefit from the exemption in 2026, though businesses close to the threshold should reassess whether remaining exempt or registering for VAT is more advantageous.

Click here for official release

E-invoicing and live reporting updates

1. Belgium

Belgium confirms Three-month penalty tolerance for B2B e-invoicing go-live

On 2 December 2025, the FPS Finance announced that Belgium’s mandatory B2B e-invoicing will still commence on 1 January 2026, but a tolerance period will apply until 31 March 2026, during which no penalties will be imposed for infringements directly linked to the new obligation, provided taxpayers can demonstrate timely and reasonable preparation. The measure does not postpone the go-live date; cases will be assessed individually, and where structured e-invoices cannot yet be issued or received for justified transitional reasons, businesses must continue meeting invoicing requirements through an alternative format or transmission method.

Click here for official release

2. Spain

Spain Postpones “Verifactu” Invoicing System Requirements by One Year

On 2 December 2025, Spain’s Ministry of Finance announced that a new Royal Decree-Law will postpone the entry into force of the “Verifactu” regime by one year. The measure amends Royal Decree 1007/2023, which set the technical and integrity requirements for invoicing systems used by SMEs and self-employed taxpayers. Under the revised timeline, taxpayers subject to Corporation Tax will now enter the regime on 1 January 2027 instead of 1 January 2026, and all other companies and self-employed individuals will begin on 1 July 2027 instead of 1 July 2026.

Click here for official release

3. Malaysia

Malaysia issues updated e-Invoicing guidelines -v4.6 and v4.5 

On 7 December 2025, the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM / LHDNM) published updated versions of the e-Invoice Guideline (v4.6) and e-Invoice Specific Guideline (v4.5). The updates clarify the exemption for taxpayers with annual turnover below RM1,000,000, including related supplier obligations, and adjust the applicability timelines to reflect this exemption. The revised Specific Guideline also updates the interim relaxation period, removing the applicability for taxpayers with annual turnover or revenue of up to RM1 million. Click here to know more about the e-Invoice Guidelines v4.6 and Specific Guidelines v4.5 .

Click here for official release

Introduction of new field-level validation rules for e-Invoicing

On 10 December 2025, the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM / LHDNM) announced new field-level validation requirements as part of its latest SDK update, aimed at strengthening data integrity across all e-invoice submissions. The rules introduce stricter constraints on date formatting, character length limits for multiple fields, and mandatory use of prescribed unit codes. These validations will apply in both environments, becoming effective on 15 December 2025 in Sandbox and 9 January 2026 in Production environments.

Click here for official release

Commencement of formal e-Invoice compliance enforcement

On 15 December 2025, the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDNM) has begun formal enforcement of e-Invoice compliance covering issuance, reporting, record-keeping, and self-billing obligations for all taxpayers under the Income Tax Act (ACP), Petroleum Income Tax Act (APCP), and Labuan Business Activity Tax Act (ACAPL). 

Enforcement will be conducted through comprehensive compliance audits, which may take place at business premises or other agreed locations and may review up to two Years of Assessment, with prosecution possible up to 12 years from the year of offence. The framework outlines detailed audit procedures, taxpayer and officer responsibilities, voluntary disclosure conditions prior to audit commencement, and penalties applicable per transaction, ranging from monetary fines to imprisonment. The framework is fully enforceable from 15 December 2025. Click here to read more about e-invoice compliance Review Framework.

Click here for official release

4. United Arab Emirates

First official version of UAE Tax data document V1.0.0 published under PINT-AE-TDD specifications

OpenPeppol has published Version 1.0.0 of the UAE Tax Data Document, marking the first official release under the PINT-AE-TDD specifications. The publication establishes the foundational artefacts for UAE electronic document implementation, including the semantic model, syntax binding, code lists, business rules, and schematrons, providing a formal reference framework for UAE e-invoicing alignment under the Peppol International (PINT) specifications.

Click here for official release

5. Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic mandates e-CF Issuance for Large National Taxpayers

On 18 November 2025, the Dominican Republic tax authority (DGII) issued an official notice confirming that Large National Taxpayers must exclusively issue electronic fiscal documents (e-CF, type “E”) starting 31 December 2025. From this date, any non-electronic fiscal document sequences of type “B” assigned to this taxpayer category will expire. 

The mandate does not permit the issuance of paper or non-electronic fiscal documents, except in officially declared contingency scenarios in accordance with Chapter IX of Regulation No. 587-24. The requirement is issued under Article 55 of Regulation 587-24, implementing Law 32-23 on Electronic Invoicing, and non-compliance will trigger the sanctions framework set out in Articles 26 to 29 of Law 32-23. Click here to read more about the mandate.

Click here for official release

6. Croatia

Croatia launches Taxpayer Identifier List Application and Technical Documentation

The Tax Administration of Croatia has launched the new “List of Taxpayer Identifiers” web application and published the related Technical Documentation and WSDL. The release enables information intermediaries to begin preparing and testing services for submitting taxpayer identifier data to the Metadata Services Directory (MPS). While the application is technically available, real taxpayer data will become visible only once MPS data transmission begins; a full test environment and sample OIB have been provided for familiarization and validation purposes. The authority also reiterated that, under the Fiscalization Act, taxpayers voluntarily authorize their chosen information intermediary to publish identifier data, which will be publicly accessible once live.

Click here for official release

Croatia publishes Technical Model for e-Invoice Rejection Application Response (Fiscalization 2.0)

The Tax Administration of Croatia has published a technical model defining the standardized Application Response (Aplikacijski Odgovor) message to be exchanged between Access Points when an e-Invoice (eRačun) is rejected.

Aligned with Fiscalization 2.0 requirements and based on UBL ApplicationResponse 2.x, the model prescribes the semantic structure, mandatory business terms, UBL paths, and cardinality rules for rejecting invoices and credit notes. It supports structured rejection reasons using standardized codes (N, U, O), mandates specific header identifiers and profiles, and enables references to one or more previously issued invoices.

The specification applies to exchanges between service providers via Access Points and is intended for full implementation of receiving, generating, and validating rejection responses in Croatia’s e-invoicing ecosystem.

Click here for official release

Croatia clarifies fiscalization responsibility for free e-invoice Submission channels

On 1 December 2025, Croatia’s Ministry of Economy published a notice titled “Obavijest korisnicima koji besplatno šalju račune prema obveznicima javne nabave”, clarifying that e-invoices sent using the free web application for issuing e-invoices to public procurement entities (e-Račun za državu) do not automatically undergo fiscalization under Fiskalizacija 2.0 from 1 January 2026. The same clarification applies to invoices transmitted directly from a user’s accounting system to the central platform, as these are also not fiscalized by the platform. Users relying on these channels remain responsible for independently performing fiscalization, completing the required e-reporting, and ensuring timely and accurate data submission.

Click here for official release

7. Poland

Poland Issues Implementing Regulations for the National e-Invoice System (KSeF)

In December 2025, Poland’s Ministry of Finance and Economy signed and released four implementing regulations governing the operation and use of the National e-Invoice System (KSeF), introducing detailed rules on structured invoicing obligations, exemptions, simplified invoices, system usage procedures, and VAT (JPK_VAT) reporting alignment. Key provisions will take effect from 1 February 2026. 

The regulations define cases where structured invoices are not required, including specific transport services, toll road receipts treated as invoices, certain VAT-exempt financial and insurance services, and defined self-billing scenarios involving foreign taxpayers. Amendments to the invoicing regulation align simplified invoice rules with KSeF, requiring inclusion of the issuer’s NIP for simplified invoices issued within KSeF from 1 February 2026. Additional rules set out authorization models, authentication methods, invoice marking, attachment handling, and technical procedures for issuing and transmitting invoices via KSeF. 

Click here for official release

8. Andorra

Andorra extends public sector e-Invoicing onboarding deadline to 2027

On 15 December 2025, the Government of Andorra (Govern d’Andorra) announced an extension of the deadline for municipalities and other public sector entities to join the electronic invoice portal and the Public Sector Electronic Invoice Registry. The mandatory onboarding date has been moved from 1 January 2026 to 1 January 2027, allowing additional time for adaptation of IT systems across municipalities, public sector bodies, and executive government entities to meet the updated legal and technical invoicing requirements

Click here for official release

9. Turkey

Turkey Publishes IDIS Invoice and Delivery Note Technical Guide (Version 1.0)

On 2 December 2025, the Turkish Revenue Administration published the Invoice and Delivery Note Technical Guide for Deliveries Made under the IDIS Framework (Version 1.0). The guide defines mandatory data elements and field-level requirements for e-Invoices and e-Delivery Notes issued by taxpayers participating in the e-Invoice and e-Delivery Note systems for products reported to the General Directorate of Mint and Stamp Printing Offices through the Rebar Monitoring System (IDIS).

The authority confirmed that all technical developments outlined in the guide must be completed by 12 January 2026. The specification prescribes required profile identifiers, invoice and delivery note scenarios, and strict formatting rules for shipment numbers and label identifiers generated under IDIS.

Click here for official release

10. Latvia

Latvia Finalizes Structured E-Invoicing Framework and VID Submission Rules

Latvia has finalized Cabinet Regulation No. 749, establishing the legal, technical, and procedural framework for the circulation of structured electronic invoices and the submission of e-invoice data to the State Revenue Service (VID). The regulation applies to entities classified as “companies” under the Accounting Law and governs both e-invoice exchange between parties and mandatory reporting to VID. 

From 1 January 2026, structured e-invoicing will become mandatory for transactions involving budget institutions (B2G, G2B, and G2G), with voluntary VID submission available for non-budgetary companies. From 1 January 2028, structured e-invoicing will also become mandatory for B2B transactions between non-budgetary companies.

The framework requires invoices to be issued in structured XML format compliant with UBL 2.1 and PEPPOL BIS Billing 3.0, and mandates submission to VID within five working days of sending, using approved electronic channels. Click here to read more about the regulations.

Click here for official release

11. Oman

Oman Tax Authority hosted service provider consultation on e-invoicing framework

On 9 December 2025, the Oman Tax Authority (OTA) conducted a consultation session with service providers to outline key aspects of the upcoming e-invoicing framework and onboarding expectations. The session covered the conceptual understanding of the five-corner model, the indicative project timeline, and the commercial, technical, and security criteria applicable to prospective service providers. During the discussion, OTA verbally confirmed that no local data residency requirements currently mandate hosting data exclusively within Oman. The information shared is intended to support solution providers in preparing for future participation, subject to formal publication through official OTA channels.

Click here for official release

Cross border tariff updates

1. United States

Update 1

A Federal Register notice published 4 December 2025 implements tariff-related elements of the U.S. - South Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal by amending the HTSUS for certain Republic of Korea (ROK) products. The notice updates treatment for automobiles and auto parts (effective for entries on/after 1 November 2025) and for other covered goods country-specific reciprocal tariffs, timber/lumber and derivatives, and certain aircraft/aircraft parts (effective for entries on/after 14 November 2025). Overall, it aligns the applicable duties for ROK goods with the deal’s tariff framework and directs the related HTS modifications through the published annex.

Click here for official release

 

Update 2

The United States published a Federal Register notice on 18 December 2025 implementing tariff-related elements of the U.S.–Switzerland–Liechtenstein Framework on Fair, Balanced, and Reciprocal Trade. The notice amends the HTSUS to apply the higher of the U.S. MFN rate or a combined 15% tariff on covered products of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, with specific exemptions for certain agricultural goods, civil aircraft and parts, and non-patented pharmaceutical products.

Click here for official release

 

Update 3

The United States will implement tariff changes effective 1 January 2026 following a notice published on 18 December 2025 addressing tariff-related elements of the U.S.–Switzerland–Liechtenstein trade framework. The notice amends the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) for products originating in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, with changes originally effective from 14th November 2025. These revisions formalize updated duty treatment reflecting fair and reciprocal trade commitments. The changes will be incorporated into the HTS 2026 Basic Edition published on 1 January 2026.

2. European Union (TARIC)

Update 1

The European Union has published a regular tariff update effective 1st December, introducing changes across multiple areas. The update includes additions and deletions of tariff codes, as well as updates to preferential rates under various Free Trade Agreement (FTA) groups.

Click here for official release

Update 2

The EU TARIC has published an updated document introducing the 8-digit tariff nomenclature, effective 1st January 2026. This update reflects revisions to the Combined Nomenclature and ensures uniform application of customs duties and measures across EU member states.

Click here for official release

 

3. Canada

Canada has published the 1st January 2026, version of the Departmental Consolidation of the Customs Tariff (T2026), which is now available on the CBSA website. This updated tariff reflects scheduled duty rate reductions under individual Free Trade Agreements, as well as updates to tariff classification pre-ambles and numbers in chapters such as 28, 29, 73, and 81. Changes to duty rates and classifications are indicated in the PDF version of the 2026 tariff.

4. Switzerland

Switzerland has published an update affecting HS Chapter 07 effective 1st December 2025, which includes additions and deletions of tariff codes along with changes to FTA preferential treatment across various trade partner groups.


Click here for official release

5. United Kingdom

Update 1

The United Kingdom has implemented a tariff update effective 8 December, covering changes to tariff codes, duty rates, and preferential FTA rates. The update reflects revisions across multiple product categories and trade partner agreements.

Update 2

The United Kingdom has implemented tariff updates effective 1st January 2026, limited to the addition and removal of commodity codes. Duty rates updated at this stage are not published.

Click here for official release

6. Israel

Israel has implemented tariff and FTA updates effective 3 December 2025, involving revisions to its customs tariff schedule and preferential duty rates under applicable free trade agreements. These changes affect both tariff codes and duty rates, including adjustments to FTA treatment with partner countries.

Click here for official release

7. New Zealand

New Zealand has released an update to its Working Tariff Document, effective 1st January 2026. The update includes changes related to RCEP tariff commitments, along with other tariff and technical amendments.

Click here for official release

8. Norway

Update 1

Norway has announced updates to its FTA tariff rates affecting HS Chapters 02, 07, 08, and 23, with changes effective on 1st December 2025. These revisions adjust preferential treatment for selected agricultural and food products under applicable trade agreements.

Click here for official release

Update 2

Norway has announced updates to its FTA tariff rates affecting HS Chapters 02, 07, 08, and 23, with changes effective on 15th December 2025. These revisions adjust preferential treatment for selected agricultural and food products under applicable trade agreements.

Click here for official release

9. Iceland

Iceland has implemented tariff updates effective 1 December, impacting HS Chapter 07. The changes include revisions to regular duty rates as well as preferential rates under applicable FTAs.

Click here for official release

10. South African Customs Union (SACU)

SACU has published tariff amendments effective 1 January 2026, as announced on the SARS website. The update includes changes to tariff subheadings, introduction of new codes, and adjustments aligned with regional trade commitments such as AFCFTA.

Click here for official release

11. Philippines

Update 1

Philippines has updated import duty rates for HS Chapter 72 (iron and steel), with changes effective 6th December 2025. The update includes modifications to tariff rates on selected iron and steel products under the Philippine tariff schedule, reflecting recent policy adjustments to support domestic industry and trade compliance

Click here for official release

Update 2

Philippines has updated import duty rates for HS Chapter 72 (iron and steel), with changes effective 12th December 2025. The update includes modifications to tariff rates on selected iron and steel products under the Philippine tariff schedule, reflecting recent policy adjustments to support domestic industry and trade compliance

Click here for official release

12. Turkey

Update 1

Turkey has implemented a tariff update for HS Chapter 07 (vegetables and certain roots and tubers), effective 29th November. The update includes revisions to regular duty rates and preferential FTA rates applicable to various trade partner groups.

Click here for official release

Update 2

Turkey has implemented updates to tariff rates and FTA preferential treatment for HS Chapters 55 and 72, effective 20th December. The changes impact both regular and preferential duty rates for selected products.

Click here for official release

13. Argentina

Argentina has issued a tariff update effective 1st December 2025, involving changes to tariff codes and duty rates across its customs tariff schedule. The revisions adjust classifications and applicable duties on selected products as part of routine tariff maintenance.

Click here for official release

14. Oman

Oman has updated its US–Oman Free Trade Agreement (FTA) tariff treatment, with changes becoming effective 28th November 2025. The update revises preferential duty rates and related tariff provisions under the FTA, affecting eligible U.S. and Oman goods

Click here for official release

15. Ecuador

Ecuador has implemented a tariff update for HS Chapters 14 and 40, effective 10th December 2025, involving changes to tariff codes and duty rates. The revisions adjust classifications and applicable duties for products in these chapters.

Click here for official release

16. Jordan

Jordan has implemented a tariff code and duty rate update effective 1st November 2025, involving revisions to its customs tariff schedule. The changes adjust classifications and applicable duty rates for selected products,

Click here for official release