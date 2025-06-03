Get started
Sales and use tax updates

1. Alabama

Alabama - Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday (February 20–22, 2026)

Alabama’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will temporarily exempt qualifying emergency preparedness items from state sales and use tax from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, February 20, 2026, through midnight on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

The exemption applies to qualifying emergency preparedness items intended to support severe weather readiness. Covered items include batteries, weather radios, flashlights, ground anchors, tarps, duct tape, coolers, first aid kits, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, and portable generators.

Eligibility is subject to item-specific limits, with supplies exempt when priced at $94 or less per item, and portable generators eligible when the total sales price is $1,564 or less per purchase. In addition to the state exemption, local sales tax may also be waived by counties and municipalities that adopt corresponding resolutions or ordinances.

Click here for official release

2. Indiana

Richmond City, IN – Food and Beverage Tax (Effective March 1, 2026)

Effective March 1, 2026, Richmond City will impose a 1% Food and Beverage Tax on the sale of prepared food and beverages sold for consumption.

The tax applies to qualifying food and beverage sales made by restaurants, bars, cafes, and other food service establishments within Richmond city limits and is collected in addition to applicable state and local sales taxes.

Click here for official release

Pike County, IN – 5% Innkeeper’s Tax (Effective March 1, 2026)

Effective March 2026, Pike County has adopted a 5% Country Innkeeper’s Tax on charges for lodging accommodations, including hotels, motels, and other short-term lodging facilities located within the county.

The tax applies to overnight stays rented for fewer than the statutory threshold of 30 consecutive days and is imposed in addition to applicable state and local sales taxes. Revenue from the Innkeeper’s Tax is generally used to support tourism, convention, and economic development initiatives within the county.

Click here for official release

3. Illinois

Chicago, IL – 1.5% Alcoholic Beverages (Liquor) Tax on Off-Premises Sales (Effective March 1, 2026)

The City of Chicago will apply a 1.5% Liquor Tax (Alcoholic Beverages Tax) on the privilege of purchasing or using alcoholic beverages within the city when such beverages are purchased at retail for off-premises consumption effective March 1, 2026.

The tax applies to alcoholic beverages sold for consumption outside the premises where the sale occurs, such as packaged liquor, beer, or wine sold by liquor stores, grocery stores, and similar retailers. The tax is imposed in addition to other applicable state and local taxes.

Click here for official release

4. Virginia

Williamsburg – 10% Admissions Tax with $10 taxable value cap (Effective February 1, 2026)

The Williamsburg City Council voted to approve an update to the City’s Admissions Tax, increasing the rate to 10%, with a $10 taxable value cap per admission, effective February 1, 2026.

The Admissions Tax will apply to the full price of paid admission to taxable events and entertainment, up to the $10 cap. This replaces the prior 7% admissions tax structure.

The updated tax is scheduled to apply to qualifying admissions sold on or after February 1, 2026

Click here for official release

VAT updates

1. Italy

Italy approves official 2026 VAT Return models and instructions for filing

Italy’s tax authority (Agenzia delle Entrate) has approved the final 2026 VAT return forms and instructions for the 2025 tax year. This includes both the standard VAT return and the simplified IVA Base form, 

The electronic filing window runs from 1 February 2026 to 30 April 2026

Click here for official release

2. Cyprus

Cyprus extends 0% VAT rate on basic goods for 2026

The Cypriot government has confirmed that the 0% VAT rate on a range of essential goods will remain in place throughout the 2026 calendar year, continuing efforts to ease cost-of-living pressures on households.

Following Cabinet approval in late 2025, the Tax Department confirmed that the zero-rate VAT will apply from 1 January to 31 December 2026 to key basic products, including baby milk, baby and adult diapers, feminine hygiene products, and a broad selection of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Click here for official release

3. Russia

Russia raises standard VAT to 22% in 2026 while preserving reduced rates and adjusting Small Business Rules

Starting 1 January 2026, Russia has increased its standard VAT rate from 20% to 22% as part of wider tax measures to boost state revenues. The reduced 10% VAT rate remains in place for socially important goods, including basic foodstuffs, medicines, and children’s products, to limit the impact on households.

In parallel, further amendments to the Tax Code are for lowering VAT registration thresholds for small businesses, with turnover limits set to decrease gradually in the coming years. To support the transition, a temporary moratorium on penalties will apply in 2026 for newly VAT-registered small taxpayers.

Click here for official release

4. India

India announces CGST Rate realignment for pan masala & tobacco products

India’s Ministry of Finance has issued Notification No. 19/2025–Central Tax (Rate) dated 31 December 2025, restructures the CGST rate schedule for pan masala and tobacco-related products. The revised rates will apply from 1 February 2026.

Key changes include the addition of biris (HSN 2403 19 21, 2403 19 29) to Schedule II, attracting 9% CGST. Pan masala and most tobacco and nicotine products have been moved to Schedule III, attracting 20% CGST, covering pan masala (HSN 2106 90 20), unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse (HSN 2401), cigars, cigarettes, cheroots and cigarillos (HSN 2402), other manufactured tobacco excluding biris (HSN 2403), and non-combustion inhalation products containing tobacco or nicotine (HSN 2404). In addition, Schedule VII (14% CGST) has been omitted entirely.

Click here for official release

5. Colombia

Colombia temporarily lowers VAT-Free threshold for express shipments in 2026

Colombia has reduced the import VAT (IVA) de minimis for postal, urgent, and express (“entrega rápida”) shipments for 2026. Under Legislative Decree 1474 of December 29, 2025, the IVA exclusion will apply only to consignments valued at USD 50 or less, down from USD 200 under the prior rule.

The measure applies only during 2026 and retains existing eligibility conditions, including restrictions to non-commercial imports and shipments from countries with which Colombia has a free trade agreement explicitly covering the VAT exclusion. Enforcement remains with the tax authority DIAN.

As a result, more low-value cross-border shipments may become subject to import IVA in 2026.

Click here for official release

6. Liberia

Liberia considers GST hike to support transition to VAT in FY2026 Budget

Liberia is considering an increase in its Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate from 12% to 15% under proposals included in the FY2026 national budget, according to draft documents released by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

The proposed increase would apply broadly to taxable goods and services and is intended to support the planned transition from GST to a Value Added Tax (VAT) system while strengthening domestic revenue collection. If approved, the measure could result in higher consumer prices and require businesses to update pricing and compliance systems. The proposal remains under review and is subject to legislative approval.

Click here for official release

E-invoicing and live reporting updates

1. Malaysia

Malaysia Announces Additional Transition and Relaxation Measures for MyInvois E-Invoicing

On 5 January 2026, the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (HASiL) announced additional transition and relaxation measures under the MyInvois e-Invoicing framework.

Taxpayers with annual turnover up to RM5 million are granted an extended transition period until 31 December 2026, with no penalties during this period if conditions are met. Eligible taxpayers may issue consolidated e-Invoices and self-billing e-Invoices and use flexible transaction descriptions. Building materials wholesalers and retailers may issue consolidated e-Invoices from 1 January 2026, with individual e-Invoices required only for transactions exceeding RM10,000 or upon buyer request. Click here to read about the media release.

Click here for official release

2. Poland

Poland Enables Declarations for Invoices with Attachments under KSeF 2.0

The Polish Ministry of Finance has activated a new module in e-US allowing taxpayers to submit declarations to issue and transmit invoices with attachments under KSeF 2.0, as well as to withdraw from this option. Declarations are processed within three business days, after which functionality is enabled via e-mail confirmation.

The declaration must be filed in e-US by the taxpayer (individual with NIP) or, for non-natural persons, by an authorized organization account user (UKO). Attachments must be embedded in the invoice XML and are limited to tax-related content; non-tax documents such as contracts, price lists, or marketing materials are not permitted and may lead to withdrawal of the privilege. The KSeF 2.0 manual further clarifies that free Ministry of Finance tools do not support invoices with attachments, which require integrated solutions, while access rights follow standard KSeF rules.

Click here for official release

3. Serbia

Serbia Launches e-Otpremnica (Electronic Delivery Note) System with Phased Mandatory Implementation from 2026

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Serbia has officially announced the commencement of the e-Otpremnica system (Electronic Delivery Note / Electronic Waybill). The first statutory obligation under the Law on Electronic Delivery Notes started from 1 January 2026, marking the beginning of phased mandatory implementation.The initial phase covers public sector entities, businesses supplying the public sector, and entities dealing in excise goods, all of which must begin issuing and transmitting electronic delivery notes through the e-Otpremnica system for the movement of goods. 

The Ministry also confirmed recent legislative and by-law amendments, including the introduction of a six-month mitigation period during the initial implementation phase, under which penalties will not be applied for unintentional errors, subject to compliance with corrective requirements.

Click here for official release

4. Uruguay

Uruguay Extends Tax Benefits for Electronic Invoicing Through 2026

The Dirección General Impositiva (DGI) of Uruguay has confirmed the continuation of tax benefits for access to electronic invoicing (Factura Electrónica) for taxpayers with lower economic capacity. Updated guidance issued in January 2026 confirms that the benefits remain in force through 31 December 2026.

Eligible taxpayers may claim a monthly tax credit of 80 Indexed Units (UI) (UYU 514 in 2026) for basic electronic invoicing services, applicable to services provided between 1 November 2019 and 31 December 2026. The benefit applies to selected VAT, IRAE, and IMEBA taxpayers, including new taxpayers and those below the prescribed income threshold, and excludes Monotributo regimes. Minimum VAT taxpayers may also combine this benefit with POS terminal rental subsidies, subject to applicable regulations.

Click here for official release

5. Denmark

Denmark Cancels OIOUBL 3.0

On 14 January 2026, the Danish Business Authority (Erhvervsstyrelsen), via NemHandel, announced that OIOUBL 3.0 will not be introduced. Following feedback from service providers at the Nemhandelsforum regarding implementation effort and planning impact, the authority reviewed its approach and confirmed that the OIOUBL 3.0 initiative has been cancelled.

Denmark will instead pursue the development of one unified document standard intended to meet both national and international requirements, providing greater planning certainty for stakeholders in 2026. Further details on the revised document strategy and future roadmap will be presented at the Nemhandelsforum on 24 February 2026.

Click here for official release

Denmark to Introduce PEPPOL PKI G3 Signing for NHR SMP Responses

The Danish PEPPOL authority (NemHandel) has announced that the NHR SMP will begin signing SMP responses with a Peppol PKI Generation 3 (G3) production certificate from 11 March 2026.

All systems consuming SMP responses must support G3 certificate validation to avoid SMP lookup failures. The reference implementation has been updated, while participants using custom solutions must update their own systems. Early testing will be available in the demo environment, with expected instability between 21–23 January 2026.

Click here for official release

6. Chile

Chile Makes Electronic Stamp Optional on Printed Electronic Receipts

On 30 December 2025, the Servicio de Impuestos Internos (SII), Chile, issued Resolución Exenta SII N° 207, removing the obligation to include the electronic stamp (timbre electrónico) on the printed representation of electronic sales and services receipts (boleta electrónica).

With effect from 1 January 2026, the electronic stamp on the printed copy of an electronic receipt becomes optional. This amendment applies only to the printed representation. The electronic document requirements remain unchanged, and the electronic stamp must continue to be included in the XML, which remains the official tax document recognized by the SII. The measure applies to electronic receipts issued under Resolución Exenta SII N° 74 of 2020, including subsequent amendments. Click here to read more about the resolution.

Click here for official release

Chile Introduces Centralized Digital Signature for Electronic Receipts Issued via SII Free Systems

On 7 January 2026, the Servicio de Impuestos Internos (SII) issued Resolución Exenta SII N° 02, mandating the use of an SII-managed centralized digital signature for electronic receipts issued through SII free systems

Under this resolution, electronic receipts (boletas electrónicas)  including taxable and VAT-exempt receipts  and electronic credit notes issued via the SII free web platform or the SII mobile application will be digitally signed using a centralized SII signature. The measure applies only to taxpayers using SII-provided free issuance tools. Taxpayers using private or third-party DTE systems are not impacted.

The change aims to strengthen the security and authenticity of electronic receipts while removing the requirement for individual digital certificates for users of SII free platforms.Click here to read more about the resolution.

Click here for official release

7. Slovakia

Slovakia Mandates Structured e-Invoicing from January 2027

The National Council of the Slovak Republic has adopted Law No. 385/2025 Z.z., amending the VAT Act to introduce mandatory structured e-invoicing with transaction-level digital reporting, in line with the EU ViDA Directive.

From 1 January 2027, Slovak VAT payers will be required to issue and receive structured e-invoices for domestic B2B and B2G transactions, using a certified delivery service and a European-standard compliant structured format. The framework will expand to intra-EU transactions from 1 July 2030 under harmonised reporting rules.

B2C transactions and certain security-related supplies are excluded. The legislative amendments are effective from 1 January 2026, ahead of the phased implementation.

Click here for official release

Slovakia Issues Official Guidance on e-Faktúra Electronic Invoicing

The Financial Administration of the Slovak Republic has published official guidance on the forthcoming e-Faktúra electronic invoicing system, applicable to domestic invoicing in Slovakia.

The guidance confirms that Slovakia will adopt structured XML electronic invoices aligned with EN 16931, with invoice exchange conducted through the Peppol network. The Financial Administration will serve as the competent authority and will publish and maintain an official registry of certified service providers, expected to be available from 1 January 2026. The legal basis for e-Faktúra is established under Act No. 222/2004 Coll. on Value Added Tax, as amended. Further technical and procedural details are expected to be issued at a later stage.

Click here for official release

8. Romania

Romania Updates RO e-Factura Invoice Transmission Deadline from January 2026 the deadline for On 24 December 2025, Romania adopted Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) No. 89/2025, amending the rules governing the RO e-Factura system.

Effective from 1 January 2026, invoices must be transmitted to RO e-Factura within five (5) working days from the invoice issuance date, replacing the previous five calendar days deadline. The transmission period is capped by the statutory invoice issuance deadline under the Fiscal Code (Law No. 227/2015). The same five-working-day rule also applies to B2C invoices subject to RO e-Factura reporting.

The change requires businesses to calculate transmission deadlines based on working days and align internal invoicing processes accordingly.

Click here for official release

9. Ecuador

Ecuador Mandates Immediate Transmission of Electronic Fiscal Documents from 2026

From 1 January 2026, the Ecuadorian Internal Revenue Service (SRI) requires the immediate transmission at issuance of key electronic fiscal documents, as confirmed on 30 December 2025 under Resolution No. NAC-DGERCGC25-00000014 and its amendment No. NAC-DGERCGC25-00000017.

The obligation applies to sales receipts, withholding certificates, and supplementary documents. This measure replaces deferred submission timelines and supports Ecuador’s tax system modernization and real-time tax control framework. Taxpayers must ensure their electronic billing systems are compliant by the effective date.

Click here for official release

Cross border tariff updates

1. United States

Update 1

The United States implemented tariff updates effective from 1st January 2026 limited to import duty rates and preferential tariff rates, with the primary impact to HS Codes on goods for special use, goods subject to certain conditions or limitations HS codes. These changes directly affect the application of FTA preferential rates across partner countries including Australia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and Canada, altering duty outcomes for covered imports.

Click here for official release

Update 2

Effective 15th January 2026, the United States has imposed a 25% additional duty on defined semiconductor articles, applied on top of standard and preferential rates. The measure includes narrowly defined, use-based exclusions for qualifying U.S. data centre, R&D, startup, repair, and specified consumer, industrial, and public sector uses.

Click here for official release

 

Update 3

The United States has published the HTS B Schedule update effective from 1st January 2026, introducing changes across multiple areas. The update includes additions and deletions of tariff codes, as well as updates to preferential rates under various Free Trade Agreement groups.

Click here for official release

2. Australia

Australia has announced updates to its preferential tariff rates effective January 1st, 2026. These changes revise how preferential rates are applied under existing trade arrangements. The impacted partner countries include the United Kingdom, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

Click here for official release

3. Switzerland

Update 1

Switzerland implemented tariff changes effective 1st January 2026 affecting a range of agricultural and food products, including animal products, edible vegetables, cereals, milling products, oilseeds, sugars, prepared cereal products, and food residues used for animal feed. These updates revise applicable duty rates and influence the treatment of imports under both MFN and preferential trade arrangements.

Update 2

Switzerland implemented tariff changes effective 15th January 2026 affecting edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers. These updates revise applicable duty rates for agricultural imports and may impact on both MFN treatment and the application of preferential tariffs under existing trade agreements.

Click here for official release

4. India

India’s Customs Department implemented changes to preferential tariff rates effective 1st January 2026 under trade agreements with Australia, Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland. These updates modify the availability and application of preferential duty benefits for eligible imports, requiring reassessment of tariff treatment for goods traded under the affected agreements.

Click here for official release

5. Japan

Japan’s Customs Department implemented its annual tariff updates effective 1st January 2026, affecting products such as seafood, dairy, chemicals, wood, iron and steel, and related articles. The changes update tariff classifications and revise applicable MFN and preferential duty rates.

6. Mexico

Mexico’s Customs Department published its annual tariff updates effective 1st January 2026, limited to changes in MFN duty rates. The updates impact products such as cosmetics and personal care items, soaps and cleaning preparations, plastics and plastic articles, and rubber and rubber products, revising applicable import duties for non-preferential trade.

Click here for official release

7. Israel

Israel’s Customs Department implemented tariff and FTA updates effective 1st January 2026, affecting dairy products and edible fruits and nuts. The changes include new tariff classifications, revisions to MFN rates, and updates to preferential duty treatment under applicable trade agreements.

Click here for official release

8. Norway

Norway’s Customs Department announced its annual customs tariff updates effective 1st January 2026, impacting products such as fish and seafood, dairy products, mineral ores, and organic chemicals. The changes include additions and deletions of HS codes, revisions to MFN duty rates, and updates to preferential tariff treatment under applicable free trade agreements.

Click here for official release

9. Iceland

Iceland published its annual customs tariff updates effective 1st January 2026, affecting edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers, as well as motor vehicles and related transport equipment. The changes include additions and deletions of HS codes, revisions to MFN duty rates, and updates to preferential tariff treatment under applicable free trade agreements.

Click here for official release

10. Republic of Korea

The Republic of Korea implemented tariff changes effective 1st January 2026, impacting preferential duty rates under its free trade agreements. The updates affect a range of agricultural products, including animal products, live plants and floriculture items, edible vegetables, fruits and nuts, and coffee, tea, and spices, requiring reassessment of preferential tariff eligibility.

Click here for official release

11. Hong Kong

Hong Kong introduced tariff changes effective 1st January 2026, impacting products such as plastics and plastic articles, electrical machinery and equipment, and toys, games, and sports goods. The updates include additions and deletions of HS codes, revisions to MFN duty rates, and adjustments to preferential treatment under applicable trade agreements.

Click here for official release

12. Philippines

The Philippines implemented updates to preferential tariff rates effective 1st January 2026, impacting products such as carpets and other textile floor coverings, articles of iron or steel, and machinery and mechanical appliances. The changes involve additions and deletions under applicable free trade agreements, requiring a review of eligibility for preferential duty treatment.

Click here for official release

13. Argentina

Argentina issued a tariff update effective 1st January 2026, impacting products such as paints, varnishes, pigments, and related chemical preparations. The changes include additions and deletions of HS codes along with revisions to MFN duty rates, affecting the classification and duty treatment of these goods.

Click here for official release

14. Mongolia

Mongolia implemented tariff updates effective 2nd January 2026, affecting mineral fuels and oils, organic chemicals, and chemical preparations. The changes include additions and deletions of HS codes along with revisions to MFN duty rates.

Click here for official release

15. Liechtenstein

Update 1

Liechtenstein implemented tariff changes effective 1st January 2026, affecting animal products, edible vegetables, cereals, milling products, and oilseeds. The updates include HS code additions and deletions along with revisions to MFN duty rates.

Click here for official release

Update 2

Liechtenstein implemented tariff changes effective 15th January 2026 affecting edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers. The updates include additions and deletions of HS codes along with revisions to MFN duty rates for these agricultural products.

Click here for official release

16. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia & Herzegovina implemented customs tariff updates effective 1st January 2026, impacting seafood, edible vegetables, chemicals, chemical preparations, and plastics. The changes include HS code additions and deletions along with revisions to MFN duty rates.

Click here for official release

17. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan implemented tariff updates effective 7th January 2026, affecting organic chemicals, pharmaceuticals, dyes and pigments, and cosmetic preparations. The changes include HS code additions and deletions along with revisions to MFN duty rates.

Click here for official release