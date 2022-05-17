Sales tax compliance for Digital Services simplified (for the US)

For a business, selling overseas is a huge milestone. And selling to the United States of America is a massive stamp of credibility. However, before your business wades into transactions with vendors in the United States, you should remember that tax and compliance in the country are not easy to deal with. The United States believes that one of the reasons for a downturn in tax revenue is that more people are now purchasing products online. Therefore States are looking to impose tax and compliance liabilities on digital transactions. However, this is not easy because such products are relatively new. So how do the 50 states deal with such an issue? More importantly, how do non-US businesses deal with the USA's lack of clarity on sales tax? From different tax jurisdictions to varying definitions of what might or might not be taxable - the United States sales tax system is a difficult path to navigate. This article attempts to simplify sales tax compliance requirements for digital services when your business transacts with vendors in the USA.

Let's begin by defining digital goods and services.

Digital goods are also called digital products, electronic goods, or e-goods. This is a very generic term and is usually used to describe goods stored and delivered in an electronic format. These goods are delivered to the customer through email or downloading products off the internet. Common examples of digital goods include ebooks, music files, software systems, digital images, and manuals delivered in electronic format.

It is also crucial to understand the definition your products fall under.

Now, individual states in the USA wrote and developed their sales tax laws before any such products came into existence. There is no formal definition for digital services under USA sales tax policies. Currently, most states have sales tax liabilities that apply to "tangible personal property." However, an ebook is not a physical book, and a movie being streamed on Netflix can't be held like a DVD. So technically, some digital services do not fall under individual states' existing sales tax definitions. At this point, there are four categories of digital products and services in the United States. Some states agree with these categories, while some don't. Namely - Enumerated digital products

Concrete personal property

Tangible, functional equivalents

Services Several US states have tried to make the existing definitions work for digital products as a workaround. For example, some states like California don't tax digital products because they are considered intangible. Some other states like Indiana consider digital products and services as tangible because they can be seen even though they can be not held. Some States even use existing laws as a guideline and have declared that if a product is taxable in its tangible form, it will be taxable in its intangible form. If you plan to transact within a specific jurisdiction, have your team figure out what defines your products. This will help you adhere to mandatory tax compliances and make the most of exemptions. Bonus tip - check if the state you transact within is a member of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA). Such states will adhere to uniform definitions of digital products and services.

Next, know the jurisdiction you are transacting within.