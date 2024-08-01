Avalara TaxQuest: Sales tax implications for foreign businesses that use third-party warehouses in the U.S

While warehousing offers significant operational benefits, it also introduces complex sales tax obligations. If your business plans to use a third-party warehouse in the U.S. to store and fulfil orders, here are the key tax implications to consider and strategies to navigate them.

Today’s global ecommerce landscape offers more opportunities than ever for businesses to sell products internationally. However, customer expectations are not limited to product quality and pricing. There’s a growing demand for rapid delivery and lower shipping costs. To meet this demand, foreign companies are relying on centralised warehousing solutions managed by third-party logistics providers. These warehouses help businesses streamline operations, manage inventory effectively, and maintain a competitive edge by improving customer satisfaction through faster delivery times.

Warehousing involves storing goods in a central location, often managed by a third-party logistics provider. This strategy is critical for several reasons:

Physical presence nexus: Using a third-party warehouse in the U.S. can establish a physical presence nexus. Physical presence nexus refers to a tangible link to a state. This means that merely storing inventory in a warehouse located in a state can create a sufficient connection to that state, obligating your business to collect and remit sales tax on sales made to customers in that state.

For instance, if you store your inventory in a warehouse in Texas, you establish a physical nexus there, making you responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax on sales to customers in Texas. The presence of inventory, even if managed by a third-party logistics provider, creates a sufficient connection that subjects your business to that state’s sales tax regulations.

Economic nexus beyond physical presence: Even if your business doesn’t have a physical presence in some states, economic nexus laws may still apply. These laws are based on the volume or value of sales made into a state.

Economic nexus laws were enacted to address the increasing volume of online sales and ensure that states could collect tax revenue from remote sellers. For example, if your business sells a significant amount of goods to customers in California but doesn’t have a physical presence there, you might still be required to collect and remit sales tax if your sales exceed California’s economic nexus thresholds.

State nexus thresholds: Each state has different thresholds for economic nexus. Thresholds are often based on annual sales revenue or the number of transactions. It’s important to understand applicable thresholds to determine if your business needs to collect sales tax in the states where customers are located. Here are some examples:

California’s economic nexus threshold is $500,000 in sales to customers in the state in the current or previous calendar year

South Dakota’s threshold is $100,000 in sales or 200 sales into the state annually

New York’s threshold is $500,000 in sales and 100 sales into the state within a year

Understanding these thresholds is important as crossing them means you must comply with that state’s sales tax collection and remittance requirements. Regularly monitoring your sales data helps ensure compliance and avoids potential penalties.