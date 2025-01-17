Two major projects for e-invoicing reform get under way in France

Following the French government’s October 2024 decision to abandon its public invoicing portal (Portail Public de Facturation) as a free platform for exchanging e-invoices, France has begun 2025 by splitting its e-invoicing reform strategy into two major projects: One will develop a centralised business directory that will collect and organise details and contact information for businesses receiving electronic invoices. The other will standardise invoice format and content, and also standardise exchanges between Partner Dematerilisation Platforms (PDPs). Both projects have a target completion date of September 2026. Before this date, businesses should familiarise themselves with key developments of these projects, and take any necessary steps to prepare themselves for upcoming changes. This article outlines the details and timelines of both projects and looks at the impact they will have on businesses.

Project 1: Development of the business directory and the concentrator

Phase 1: Development of the business directory

This centralised directory will collect and organise contact information for businesses receiving e-invoices. It will be populated with information from four sources: the public entity register, France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) private business database, the register of French VAT taxpayers, and the register of certified PDPs. The directory will then be updated by registered PDPs using addressing information provided by businesses. It will be accessible online and free of charge for businesses. The business directory will be deployed from February 24, 2025, for a limited number of PDPs. From this date, PDPs can test their ability to receive and update addressing lines for clients they act for as receiving PDPs. Phase 2: Development of the concentrator

The concentrator will receive, verify, and process directory data for transmission to France’s General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFiP)’s IT system. This data will help establish businesses’ draft VAT returns while supporting future fiscal control strategies. PDPs will be required to send the DGFiP invoicing and transaction data from businesses. The pilot phase of the concentrator will open from February 9, 2026. From this date, PDPs can test their ability to send e-reporting and lifecycle data and receive feedback from the concentrator.

Project 2: Standardisation of interoperability between PDPs

Phase 1: Standardising invoice format and content

The DGFiP has announced the creation of a dedicated committee within the Association Française de Normalisation (AFNOR) that will be responsible for developing a national standard of e-invoicing. This standard will be binding on all operators. AFNOR will draft technical documentation covering management rules, lifecycle processes, use cases, and sector-specific requirements, while also participating in EU e-invoicing working groups and initiatives. Documentation produced by AFNOR will replace portions of the external specifications previously managed by France’s public invoicing portal, and will become an enforceable standard for all stakeholders. The first documentation produced by AFNOR is expected to be published by the end of the first half of 2025. Phase 2: Standardising exchanges between PDPs

Currently, PDPs connect to each other via point-to-point connections. However, this approach can be time-consuming due to the need to sign interoperability agreements and establish individual technical connections between each PDP. It also lacks harmonisation, as each point-to-point connection relies on specific technical settings, complicating management and impeding the fluidity of exchanges. The DGFiP has now agreed to be the French authority for Peppol — a standardised framework for electronic document exchange that enables seamless and secure interoperability between parties by using common technical specifications and protocols. Such a network will centralise the governance of interoperability standards, ensuring harmonised exchanges at the national level. Refinements and clarifications will be necessary in early 2025 to enable PDPs to initiate invoice exchanges based on a Peppol architecture tailored to French requirements.

How these reforms will impact businesses

Businesses need to understand the impact of these reforms to effectively prepare for any transition process. To ensure compliance and readiness, they should focus on the key areas outlined below: Business directory — While not initially involved in the technical work, businesses must prepare by defining their addressing lines, specifying how to exchange this information with their PDP, and organising directory access as part of Project 1, Phase 1.

Concentrator — Businesses must continue analysing e-reporting data requirements, agree with their PDP on exchange formats, and consider early collaboration with their PDP to test the concentrator before the reform's implementation.

Standardisation — Active participation in the AFNOR commission is essential to ensure sector-specific requirements are accounted for in the national standard. Interested businesses are encouraged to contact the DGFiP.

Active participation in the AFNOR commission is essential to ensure sector-specific requirements are accounted for in the national standard. Interested businesses are encouraged to contact the DGFiP. Peppol network — Businesses preparing for the adoption of an established e-invoicing network as a national standard should engage with their PDP, as well as their clients and suppliers, to verify their capability to exchange invoices under new requirements. The division of France’s e-invoicing program into two structural projects demonstrates the DGFiP and AIFE’s commitment to ensuring a successful implementation while addressing the needs of all stakeholders. However, businesses must actively prepare to integrate these new requirements and anticipate necessary adaptations. This collective mobilisation is critical to ensuring a transition to a harmonised, secure, and efficient invoicing system by project completion in 2026. As a registered PDP, Avalara is actively monitoring these developments and working diligently on our PDP implementation to ensure readiness for each milestone of the French mandate. Our teams are committed to supporting businesses throughout this transition, providing the tools and expertise needed to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape with confidence. Look here for additional information on France’s updates to its e-invoicing reform.

