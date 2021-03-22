Futureproof your business with Avalara Fiscal
Adapt to changing laws and evolving legislation so you can grow your business without interruption.
Benefits of Avalara Fiscal
Handle requirements
Access fiscal representation as required within EU member states
Become flexible
Adapt your business to emerging e-invoicing legislation
Stay updated
Get essential reports in real time to stay on top of your obligations
Fiscal representation
When selling into Europe, you may need to appoint a fiscal representative. Avalara can take on this responsibility for your business where required and manage your filing obligations with local authorities.
Get local language and currency experts to represent your business within the EU
Save expending resources and labour by outsourcing
Keep growing into new markets without disruption
e-Invoicing
e-invoicing is already a requirement in over 60 countries as a measure of combating VAT fraud. Futureproofing your business with the right e-invoicing solution will help you stay compliant in a growing list of countries.
Keep growing by adapting to new legislation
Send invoices in the file type required by each local tax authority
Integrate seamlessly into systems you already use and bypass having to overhaul legacy systems
Meet requirements as they evolve with scalable and flexible technology
Live reporting
Like e-invoicing, real-time reporting is becoming a requirement in an increasing number of countries. Global tax authorities can differ vastly on the rules they set, making it hard to stay on top of legislation. But an automated solution helps keep you up to date.
Get automated compliance help that accounts for key differences in different regions
Stay updated with content that adapts to changing requirements
Respond to new rules without having to renew the technology and systems you use
Frequently asked questions
A fiscal representative is registered in the same country in which you require a VAT registration, acts as the local representative of your business, and is appointed to manage your filing obligations and deal with local tax authorities on your behalf.
A fiscal representative makes sure your business is fully compliant with local VAT rules, and correctly prepares and submits VAT filings. They maintain accounting records according to local standards, and keep them readily available for inspection by local tax authorities.
You need a fiscal representative to begin or continue trading in the country in which it’s a requirement. A fiscal representative will keep you compliant with the rules and legislation of local tax authorities.
The countries where a fiscal representative is a requirement for non-EU businesses with local EU VAT registrations are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.
Avalara can be your fiscal representative in all EU countries as well as in three non-EU countries where a fiscal representative is required: Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.
You only need a fiscal representative outside of the EU in the three countries where it’s a requirement; these are Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.
A fiscal representative is only for VAT. They apply for the VAT registration on your behalf and are jointly liable for VAT reporting and payments.
E-invoicing is the digitisation of your business invoices so they can be automatically converted into the file types required by local tax authorities. It has become a requirement in an increasing number of countries as a measure of tackling VAT fraud.
E-invoicing is a requirement in a growing list of countries, that currently includes Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Canary Islands, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and Uruguay.
Avalara e-Invoicing is cloud-based software that integrates into your system via an API.
There are no specific e-invoicing requirements for individual industries. E-invoicing requirements can differ from country to country, however our comprehensive solution accommodates each requirement.