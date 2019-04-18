Avalara VAT Reporting
Comprehensive VAT compliance for more than 60 countries (and counting)
Offload the high cost and hassle of returns preparation, filing, and remittance — with automation
Find sales tax returns automation solutions for businesses of all sizes from small businesses to enterprise-level companies
The key to more accurate VAT compliance: Automation
Features and benefits
Cloud-based or on-premise options
Our solutions are flexible and offer reduced IT costs with rapid installation.
Simple data collection
Use Avalara’s pre-built extractors or upload your transactions.
Automated data checks
Avalara VAT Reporting uncovers errors which could lead to inaccurate returns.
Clear audit path
In-depth data analysis and reconciliations across invoices, ledgers, and Intrastat provide a clear trail of changes.
Insights with reporting
Easy customisation of transactional data reports to suit your on-going management needs.
Stay up-to-date
Our service remains up to date as tax authorities revise returns or VAT treatment legislation.
VAT Reporting includes
E-filing of electronic formats for direct filing with tax offices
Data error checking, validation, and exception reporting
Daily batch processing and manual adjustment capabilities
Automated support for VAT Ledger reconciliation
Data-mining tools to support MIS reporting
All reports on a single platform
Recognised by HMRC for UK MTD submisstion
Meets all five HMRC MTD obligations
Cloud-based for minimum implementation and instant updates
Choose the right VAT solution for your business
UK only
Upgrade option
Upgrade option
Upgrade option
Upgrade option
Upgrade option
Complies with MTD Phase II digital journey requirement
Offers multi-user unique logins, with full audit trail
Supports complex filing requirements including manual adjustments
Supports filings for multiple VAT numbers
Comprehensive VAT group management
Status tracking of VAT compliance work
Detailed automatic error checking and correction
Powerful data analysis and reporting
Audited and controlled adjustments
Direct submission for all countries that support it (including Spanish SII)
UK only
GL and Intrastat reconciliation, including Intra-community reconciliations
Upgrade option
Support for over 60 countries
Upgrade option
Support for all required filings: Electronic VAT books, Intrastat, EC listings, local and reverse charge listings and official ledgers
Upgrade option
Integrates with multi-country live invoicing regimes
Upgrade option
Automatic data extractors from SAP, UNIT 4, Infor Sunsystems & Oracle
Upgrade option
Returns in local language and English