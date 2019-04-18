Avalara Returns icon - cloud computing tax compliance solution
Returns & Reporting

Avalara VAT Reporting

Comprehensive VAT compliance for more than 60 countries (and counting)

Avalara Returns icon - cloud computing tax compliance solution
Returns & Reporting

Offload the high cost and hassle of returns preparation, filing, and remittance — with automation

Find sales tax returns automation solutions for businesses of all sizes from small businesses to enterprise-level companies

The key to more accurate VAT compliance: Automation

To view video, please enable cookies

Features and benefits

Cloud-based or on-premise options

Our solutions are flexible and offer reduced IT costs with rapid installation.

Simple data collection

Use Avalara’s pre-built extractors or upload your transactions.

Automated data checks

Avalara VAT Reporting uncovers errors which could lead to inaccurate returns.

Clear audit path

In-depth data analysis and reconciliations across invoices, ledgers, and Intrastat provide a clear trail of changes.

Insights with reporting

Easy customisation of transactional data reports to suit your on-going management needs.

Stay up-to-date

Our service remains up to date as tax authorities revise returns or VAT treatment legislation.

Download the fact sheet

VAT Reporting includes

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

E-filing of electronic formats for direct filing with tax offices

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Data error checking, validation, and exception reporting

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Daily batch processing and manual adjustment capabilities

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Automated support for VAT Ledger reconciliation

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Data-mining tools to support MIS reporting

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

All reports on a single platform

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Recognised by HMRC for UK MTD submisstion

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Meets all five HMRC MTD obligations

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Cloud-based for minimum implementation and instant updates

Choose the right VAT solution for your business

Features
MTD Cloud
Find out more
VAT Reporting
Get started
Complies with MTD Phase II digital journey requirement

Offers multi-user unique logins, with full audit trail

Supports complex filing requirements including manual adjustments

Supports filings for multiple VAT numbers

Comprehensive VAT group management

Status tracking of VAT compliance work

Detailed automatic error checking and correction

Powerful data analysis and reporting

Audited and controlled adjustments

Direct submission for all countries that support it (including Spanish SII)

UK only

GL and Intrastat reconciliation, including Intra-community reconciliations

Upgrade option

Support for over 60 countries

Upgrade option

Support for all required filings: Electronic VAT books, Intrastat, EC listings, local and reverse charge listings and official ledgers

Upgrade option

Integrates with multi-country live invoicing regimes

Upgrade option

Automatic data extractors from SAP, UNIT 4, Infor Sunsystems & Oracle

Upgrade option

Returns in local language and English

RECOMMENDED
MTD Cloud
Find out more
VAT Reporting
Get started

Complies with MTD Phase II digital journey requirement

Offers multi-user unique logins, with full audit trail

Supports complex filing requirements including manual adjustments

Supports filings for multiple VAT numbers

Comprehensive VAT group management

Status tracking of VAT compliance work

Detailed automatic error checking and correction

Powerful data analysis and reporting

Audited and controlled adjustments

Direct submission for all countries that support it (including Spanish SII)

UK only

GL and Intrastat reconciliation, including Intra-community reconciliations

Upgrade option

Support for over 60 countries

Upgrade option

Support for all required filings: Electronic VAT books, Intrastat, EC listings, local and reverse charge listings and official ledgers

Upgrade option

Integrates with multi-country live invoicing regimes

Upgrade option

Automatic data extractors from SAP, UNIT 4, Infor Sunsystems & Oracle

Upgrade option

Returns in local language and English

Connect with our team to learn more about our solutions, products and what's right for you

Call

+44 (0 ) 1273 022400

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with our team to learn more about our solutions, products and what's right for you

Call

+44 (0 ) 1273 022400

Chat

Chat with a specialist