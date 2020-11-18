Are you registered in every U.S. state you need to be? Take our assessment to find out.
Three simple steps
1
Select the U.S. states you sell in
2
Identify whether your sales volume meets or exceeds the thresholds in those states
3
Review your results
A free estimate of your U.S. sales tax obligations by location:
A breakdown of state-specific economic nexus rules
Data on how each state determines tax liabilities
Recommended next steps to get compliant
Frequently asked questions
No, your privacy is important to us. You aren’t required to submit personal information or identify your business to complete the assessment. We’ll only contact you if you make a request upon completion.
No, your results won’t be shared or stored by Avalara.
Economic nexus is a connection between a business and a U.S. state that’s established when annual sales and/or transaction volume in a state, including sales to customers via a marketplace, obligate a business to register to collect and file U.S. sales tax.
No, economic nexus is just one of several ways to establish a U.S. sales tax obligation in a state. Other possible ways include having employees or inventory in the state, selling at a trade show or festival, and more.
We recommend researching the nexus triggers for each state in which you do business or have employees, contractors, vendors, or goods.
This assessment isn’t recommended for Avalara AvaTax users. Because our solution manages all your transactions within our software, it provides a more accurate assessment of your tax liabilities. AvaTax accounts for a host of other factors that impact your tax liabilities, such as exempt sales, excluded transaction types, and effective dates.
