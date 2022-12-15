In the 1930s, when state legislatures implemented the first sales tax laws to boost revenues, the American economy depended on the manufacture and sale of physical goods. For the most part, early sales tax laws allowed for the taxation of tangible personal property (TPP), not services. Tangible personal property is a term for items that can be touched and moved. As the United States shifted from a manufacturing-based economy to a service-based economy, several states began to impose sales and use tax on services as well. Many businesses that provide services are still unaware of these statutory changes — some mistakenly believe they don’t have to pay any sales tax at all, even if they’re selling services all over the U.S. Every state taxes services in its own way This guide provides an overview of the complexities of sales tax on services specific to each state. You may be wondering, Should I charge sales tax on services? The short answer is, It depends. Each state makes its own regulations as the examples of taxable services listed below demonstrate. Five U.S. states (Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon) do not impose any general statewide sales tax on goods or services. Of the 45 states remaining, four (Hawaii, New Mexico, South Dakota, and West Virginia) tax services by default, with exceptions for services specifically exempted by law. This leaves 41 states — and the District of Columbia — where services aren’t taxed by default, but services enumerated by the state may be taxed. Every one of these states taxes a different set of services, making it difficult for service businesses to understand in which states they’re required to file a sales tax return, and which specific elements of their services are taxable. Categories of taxable services What are taxable services? No two states tax exactly the same specific services, but the general types of services being taxed can be divided roughly into six categories. Services to tangible personal property: Many states have started to tax services to tangible personal property at the same rate as sales of TPP itself. These services typically improve or repair property. Examples of services to tangible personal property include carpentry services, car repair, and tailoring. Some states consider pets to be tangible personal property and tax services like grooming. Services to real property: Work done on buildings and land fall into this category. One of the most commonly taxed services in this area is landscaping and lawn service. Janitorial services also fall into this category. Business services: Services performed for companies and businesses fall into this category. Examples include telephone answering services, services provided by credit reporting agencies and credit bureaus, and extermination services. Personal services: Personal services include a range of businesses that provide personal grooming or other types of self-improvement. For example, tanning, body piercing, and massages not performed by a licensed massage therapist can be considered personal services. Professional services: This is the least taxed service area, in large part because professional groups have powerful lobbying presences. Professional services include those provided by attorneys, physicians, accountants, and other licensed professionals. Amusement/recreation: This includes admission to amusement parks, concerts, live theater, professional ball games, and other types of entertainment and recreation. Some states that tax very few other services, like Utah and Wyoming, still tax admission charges to most sporting and entertainment events. Understanding the U.S. state-by-state map to services taxability Remember that within each category of services, states can still have drastically different regulations. For instance, both Florida and Iowa are marked as taxing business services, even though Iowa taxes a wide range of these services and Florida only taxes security and detective services. For more details about the specific tax liability of your business in individual states, consult state Departments of Revenue for additional information. Summary of service taxability for U.S. states Alabama service taxability Are services taxable in Alabama? Services generally aren’t taxable in Alabama. However, there are a few exceptions including services to tangible personal property. Services subject to sales and use tax in Alabama include: Conducting or operating amusement or entertainment places

Labor or service charges incidental to making, producing, or fabricating a new or different item of tangible personal property

Linen or garment rentals

Renting or leasing tangible personal property Additional resources: Alabama Department of Revenue Alaska service taxability Are services taxable in Alaska? Services generally aren’t taxable in Alaska because the state doesn’t levy a sales tax. However, some cities and boroughs do have a sales tax. Business services impacted by taxation: The Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development recommends checking with local jurisdictions to determine taxability rules for your service.



Additional resources: Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development Arizona service taxability Are services taxable in Arizona? Arizona has a transaction privilege tax (TPT) that operates similarly to sales and use tax in other states. Some professional services, amusement/entertainment services, and services to tangible personal property are taxable in Arizona.



Business services impacted by taxation:

Businesses that perform the following activities may be subject to transaction privilege tax in Arizona: Contracting

Job printing

Leasing commercial real property including parking facilities, storage facilities, banquet halls, and meeting rooms

Metal mining (severance) and nonmetal mining

Operating amusement and entertainment places and admission to exhibitions; swap meets, arts and crafts shows, and special events may also be taxable

Personal property rentals

Private rail car

Publishing

Transporting Additional resources: Arizona Department of Revenue Arkansas service taxability Are services taxable in Arkansas? Some services are taxable in Arkansas, including certain services to tangible personal property, business services, personal services, and amusement/entertainment services.



Business services impacted by taxation: Services subject to sales and use tax in Arkansas include but aren’t limited to: Amusement devices including coin-operated amusement machines (subject to a privilege tax)

Boat storage and docking fees

Body piercing, tattooing, and electrolysis

Cleaning parking lots and gutters

Collection and disposal of solid waste

Dry cleaning and laundry services

Furnishing of camping spaces or trailer spaces at public or privately owned campgrounds, except for federal campgrounds, on less than a month-to-month basis

Locksmith services

Pest control

Pet grooming and kennel services

Renting and leasing tangible personal property

Security and alarm monitoring

Wrecker and towing services Additional resources: Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration California service taxability Are services taxable in California? Services in California generally aren’t taxable. Business services impacted by taxation: Some labor services and associated costs are subject to sales tax if they are involved in the creation or manufacturing of tangible personal property.



Additional resources: California Tax Service Center

Colorado service taxability

Are services taxable in Colorado? Colorado doesn’t generally impose sales tax on services. Business services impacted by taxation: However, if tangible personal property and services are bundled in a sale, the entire purchase price may be subject to sales tax. Additional resources: Colorado Department of Revenue

Connecticut service taxability

Are services taxable in Connecticut? Many services are subject to sales and use tax in Connecticut. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Connecticut include some services to tangible personal property, services to real property, business services, personal services, and amusement/recreation services. Taxable services in Connecticut include: Advertising and public relations

Admission to places of amusement, recreation, and entertainment, and participation in these activities

Business analysis and management consulting excluding environmental consulting or services rendered in connection with aircraft leased or owned by a certified air carrier

Car washing

Computer and data processing services, including website creation and hosting

Contractor services to real property

Cosmetic medical procedures

Dry cleaning and laundry

Employment agency services

Exterminating

Flight instruction

Health and athletic clubs

Intrastate transportation

Janitorial services

Landscaping

Lobbying

Locksmith services

Maintenance

Painting and lettering

Parking

Personal services, spa services, and nail services (excludes massage)

Pet grooming, boarding, and obedience training

Photography studios

Private investigation, patrol work, guard, and armored car services

Real property services including management, electrical, plumbing, painting, and carpentry with certain exclusions

Repair or maintenance services to tangible personal property

Stenographic services

Swimming pool cleaning and maintenance

Towing

Vehicle repair

Window cleaning Additional resources: Connecticut State Department of Revenue Services

Delaware service taxability

Are services taxable in Delaware? Delaware doesn’t have sales tax but imposes gross receipts tax on the seller of certain services. Business services impacted by taxation: Check with the Delaware Division of Revenue to learn the services impacted by gross receipts tax. Additional resources: Delaware Division of Revenue

Florida service taxability

Are services taxable in Florida? Some services are taxable in Florida including business services, services to tangible personal property, services to real property, amusement/recreation services, and professional services. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Florida include but aren’t limited to: Admission to amusement and recreation places and sports events

Investigative and crime protection services

Nonresidential cleaning services

Nonresidential pest control

Operating vending or amusement machines

Renting or leasing personal property such as machinery, equipment, or other goods

Renting or leasing real property such as commercial office space or mini warehouses

Repairs or alterations of tangible personal property

Selling service warranty contracts Additional resources: Florida Department of Revenue

Georgia service taxability

Are services taxable in Georgia? Most services are exempt from sales tax in Georgia but there are exceptions including amusement services. Business services impacted by taxation: Services subject to sales and use tax in Georgia include: Admission to amusement places and participation in games and amusement

Costs necessary to complete the sale of taxable property (for example, if a seller charges $20 for a shirt and $5 to deliver the shirt, sales tax is imposed on $25)

In-state transportation of individuals such as transportation via taxis and limousines Additional resources: Georgia Department of Revenue

Hawaii service taxability

Are services taxable in Hawaii? Hawaii has a general excise tax (GET) instead of traditional sales tax. Hawaii taxes services by default unless specifically exempt. Business services impacted by taxation: Services subject to GET in Hawaii include but aren’t limited to: Business interest income

Construction contracting

Farming

Manufacturing and producing goods

Operating theaters and other amusement places

Renting personal or real property Additional resources: Hawaii Department of Taxation

Idaho service taxability

Are services taxable in Idaho? Some services are taxable in Idaho including services to tangible personal property and amusement services. Business services impacted by taxation: Examples of services subject to sales tax in Idaho include: Admission to events or places and recreation fees

Facilities for recreation, including renting a park for a picnic and golf course green fees

Fitness and health club memberships

Labor to produce, process, or fabricate tangible personal property such as embroidering a logo or assembling a bicycle

Labor for custom-made tangible personal property such as a custom-made desk, made-to-order dress, or commissioned art

Printing and imprinting such as engraving a trophy

Renting or leasing tangible personal property such as leasing a car Additional resources: Idaho State Tax Commission

Illinois service taxability

Are services taxable in Illinois? Illinois does not tax services. Business services impacted by taxation: Although Illinois does not typically tax services, services may be taxable in the following situations: Labor charges that are part of the selling price of installation services (however, labor charges that are contracted for separately from the sale of tangible personal property aren’t taxable)

Labor charges when custom-made items are sold at retail

Tangible personal property when sold as an incident of the service Additional resources: Illinois Department of Revenue

Indiana service taxability

Are services taxable in Indiana? Services generally aren’t taxable in Indiana. Business services impacted by taxation: Although services aren’t usually taxable in Indiana, there are some exceptions: Photography and video services generally aren’t subject to sales and use tax in Indiana, but when a product is sold as part of photography or video services, labor charges necessary to create the product may be subject to sales tax

Tax should be collected for preparation, fabrication, alteration, modification, finishing, completion, delivery, or other services performed by a contractor with respect to construction material before the material is transferred or delivered to the contractor’s customer Additional resources: Indiana Department of Revenue

Iowa service taxability

Are services taxable in Iowa? Iowa taxes about 75 services, including services to tangible personal property, services to real property, business services, personal services, and amusement/recreation services. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Iowa include: Aircraft lease or rental, 60 days or less

Alteration and garment repair

Amusement places

Armored car services

Bank and financial institution service charges

Barber and beauty services

Battery, tire, and allied services

Boat repair

Camera repair

Campground site rentals

Carpentry repair and installation

Carpet, rug, and upholstery cleaning and repair

Communication services, excluding internet access fees

Dance school and dance studio services

Dating services

Demolition

Dry cleaning, pressing, dyeing, and laundering excluding the use of self-pay washers and dryers

Electrical and electronic repair and installation

Employment and executive search agencies

Engraving

Excavating and grading

Extermination services

Farm implement repair of all kinds

Flying service and instruction

Furniture repair and cleaning

Fur storage and repair

Garbage collection and disposal (nonresidential only)

Golf and country clubs and all commercial recreation fees

Gun repair

House and building moving

Household appliance, television, and radio repair

Information services

Installing, maintaining, servicing, repairing, operating, upgrading, or enhancing certain digital products

Investment counseling

Janitorial and building maintenance or cleaning (nonresidential only)

Jewelry and watch repair

Landscaping, lawn care, and tree trimming and removal

Machine operator fees

Machine repair of all kinds

Massages, unless performed by a licensed massage therapist

Mini-storage

Motor repair

Motorcycle, scooter, and bicycle repair

Office and business machine repair

Oilers and lubricators on vehicles and machines

Painting, papering, and interior decorating

Parking facilities

Personal transportation

Pet grooming

Photography and photo retouching

Pipe fitting

Plumbing, including drain cleaning and unclogging toilets, sinks, and sewers

Printing and binding

Recapping and retreading tires

Reflexology

Renting equipment and tangible personal property

Retouching photographs

Roof, shingle, and glass repair

Security and detective services

Sewage services, nonresidential commercial only

Sewing and stitching

Shoe repair and shoeshine

Sign construction and installation

Storage of household goods

Storage of tangible or electronic files, documents, or other records

Storage warehouse or lockers of raw agricultural products

Swimming pool cleaning and maintenance

Tanning beds or tanning services

Taxidermy

Test laboratories, excluding tests on humans and animals and environmental testing

Tin and sheet metal repair

Turkish baths and reducing salons

Vehicle repair

Vehicle wash and wax

Video game services and tournaments

Water conditioning and softening

Weighing

Welding

Well drilling (repair only)

Wood preparation (for example, stripping, cleaning, sealing)

Wrapping, packing, and packaging of merchandise other than processed meat, fish, fowl, and vegetables

Wrecker services and towing

Vulcanizing Additional resources: Iowa Department of Revenue

Kansas service taxability

Are services taxable in Kansas? Many services are subject to sales and use tax in Kansas including services to tangible personal property, amusement/recreation services, and business services. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Kansas include but aren’t limited to: Admission to places of amusement, entertainment, and recreation

Boat washing, polishing, and detailing

Car washing and waxing

Certain advertising services

Certain photography services

Dry cleaning, pressing, dyeing, and laundry

Engraving, glass etching, and gift wrapping

Fitness and weight control center memberships

Funeral and memorial services

Installing, replacing, or repairing plumbing, wiring, built-in cabinets, and other fixtures

Labor services to modify, alter, update, or maintain software

Linen services

Maintenance agreements for taxable products and services

Pest control

Pet grooming

Pro shop services such as drilling and repairing bowling balls

Renting or leasing tangible personal property including DVDs and video games

Renting portable storage containers (renting storage space is tax exempt in Kansas)

Repairing, remodeling, and maintaining existing buildings, facilities, and covered structures

Repairing, servicing, altering, and maintaining tangible personal property such as computers, printers, vehicles, or forklifts

Telephone answering and beeper services

Waxing and polishing floors (most janitorial services are tax exempt in Kansas) Additional resources: Kansas Department of Revenue

Kentucky service taxability

Are services taxable in Kentucky? Many services are subject to sales and use tax in Kentucky including business services, personal services, amusement/recreation services, professional services, services to tangible personal property, and services to real property. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Kentucky include: Admission to sports events, entertainment events, gymnasiums, golf courses, museums, fairgrounds, and similar

Bodyguards

Catering services

Cosmetic surgery

Dry cleaning and laundry except coin-operated and industrial laundry services

Executive employment recruitment

Extended warranties to cover taxable tangible personal property or digital property

Housing moving services

Installing taxable tangible personal property, digital property, or services; stand-alone labor and installation services are not subject to sales and use tax unless specified in law

Interior decorating and design

Janitorial services

Labor to repair or alter apparel, footwear, watches, or jewelry when no tangible personal property is sold

Labor to repair or alter commercial refrigeration when no tangible personal property is sold

Landscaping, lawn care, and tree trimming

Lapidary services

Leisure, recreational, and athletic instruction

Linen supply

Lobbying

Marketing

Massage except when medically necessary

Parking including valet service

Personal background checks

Personal fitness training

Pet grooming, boarding, pet sitting, and obedience training

Photography and photo finishing

Prewritten computer software access

Private investigation

Private mailroom services including private mailbox rentals

Process server services

Public opinion and research polling

Recreational camp tuition and fees

Renting space for meetings, conventions, short-term business, entertainment events, weddings, banquets, parties, and other short-term social events

Renting tangible personal property

Repossession of tangible personal property

Security system monitoring

Social event planning and coordination

Specialized design services including clothing, furs, jewelry, shoes, textiles, and lighting

Tanning

Tattooing and body modification

Telemarketing

Testing except for medical, educational, and veterinary reasons (however, small animal veterinarian testing is taxable)

Travel and road services provided by automobile clubs

Ride-sharing (subject to excise tax instead of sales tax)

Website design, development, and hosting

Weight loss and diet services except medical Additional resources: Kentucky Department of Revenue

Louisiana service taxability

Are services taxable in Louisiana? Some services are subject to sales and use tax in Louisiana. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Louisiana include certain services to tangible personal property and amusement/recreation services: Admission to amusement places, recreational facilities, and athletic and recreational events

Furnishing of storage or parking privileges by parking lots and auto hotels

Laundry, cleaning, pressing, and dyeing

Printing and overprinting

Providing and preparing cold storage

Renting or leasing tangible personal property

Repairs to tangible personal property

Using, consuming, distributing, or storing any tangible personal property Additional resources: Louisiana Department of Revenue

Maine service taxability

Are services taxable in Maine? Maine has both a service provider tax and sales tax. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Maine include some services to tangible personal property: Audio and video media and equipment rentals

Fabrication services

Furniture rentals

Photography

Publishing, printing, imprinting, engraving, and photocopying

Video media and video equipment rentals Additional resources: Maine Revenue Services

Maryland service taxability

Are services taxable in Maryland? Some services are taxable in Maryland including services to tangible personal property, services to real property, business services, and amusement/recreation services. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Maryland include: Admission to places of amusement and entertainment, and recreational and sports equipment rentals (Maryland imposes an admissions and amusement tax separate from sales tax)

Cleaning of commercial or industrial buildings

Commercial cleaning and laundering of textiles

Credit reporting

Fabrication, printing, or production of tangible personal property by special order

Security, detective, and alarm services Additional resources: Comptroller of Maryland

Massachusetts service taxability

Are services taxable in Massachusetts? Services in Massachusetts are generally not taxable. Business services impacted by taxation: Although services in Massachusetts are not usually taxable, businesses that rent or lease tangible personal property in Massachusetts may need to collect and remit sales and use tax. Additional resources: Massachusetts Department of Revenue

Michigan service taxability

Are services taxable in Michigan? Services in Michigan are generally not taxable. Business services impacted by taxation:

While services are not typically taxable in Michigan, delivery and installation services remain subject to sales and use tax unless separately itemized on the customer’s invoice and properly recorded by the seller. Additional resources: Michigan Department of Treasury

Minnesota service taxability

Are services taxable in Minnesota? Some services are taxable in Minnesota including certain services to tangible personal property, services to real property, business services, personal services, or amusement/recreation services. Business services impacted by taxation: Services subject to sales and use tax in Minnesota include: Admission to places of amusement, recreational areas, and athletic events

Building cleaning and maintenance

Car washing, wading, rustproofing, and cleaning

Detective, security, and alarm services

Health clubs and sports facility memberships

Laundry, dry cleaning, and alterations

Lawn, garden, and tree services

Massage

Parking

Pet grooming, boarding, and care

Reducing salons

Spas and steam baths

Tanning facilities

Towing Additional resources: Minnesota Department of Revenue

Mississippi service taxability

Are services taxable in Mississippi? Many services are subject to sales and use tax in Mississippi. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Mississippi include these services to tangible personal property, services to real property, business services, and amusement/recreation services: Admission to places of amusement, sport events, or recreation facilities

Alarm services

Car washing

Charges for admission to an amusement, sport, or recreation

Computer software services

Contracting

Custom creosoting or treating (wood protection)

Custom meat processing

Custom planning

Custom sawing

Dry cleaning

Elevator services

Film developing or photo finishing

Furniture repair and upholstering

General repairs

Grading, excavating, ditching, and dredging

Insulating services or repairs

Jewelry or watch repairing

Landscaping

Laundering, cleaning, pressing, or dyeing

Marina services

Mattress renovating

Office and business machine repairing

Parking

Pest control

Plumbing, electrical work, and heating and air conditioning work

Public storage warehouses

Radio or television installing, repairing, or servicing

Refrigerating equipment repairing

Renting and leasing personal property, like equipment

Repairs of tangible personal property

Services performed in connection with geophysical surveying, exploring, developing, drilling, producing, distributing, or testing of oil, gas, water, and other mineral resources

Shoe repairing

Storage locker rentals

Telephone answering or paging services

Tin and sheet metal work

Vulcanizing, repairing, or recapping of tires or tubes

Welding

Woodworking Additional resources: Mississippi Department of Revenue

Missouri service taxability

Are services taxable in Missouri? Services in Missouri generally aren’t subject to sales and use tax but there are a few exceptions. Business services impacted by taxation: Businesses may need to collect and remit sales tax on certain services to tangible personal property and amusement/recreation services: Admission and seats at places of amusement, entertainment, and recreation, as well as games and athletic events

Labor used to fabricate a product that will be sold at retail

Leasing and renting tangible personal property unless either the lessor paid tax on the purchase of the property or the sale of the tangible personal property would be exempt Additional resources: Missouri Department of Revenue

Montana service taxability

Are services taxable in Montana? Montana doesn’t have a state sales tax, so services generally aren’t taxable. Business services impacted by taxation: Check with the Montana Department of Revenue for any taxed services. Additional resources: Montana Department of Revenue

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Nebraska service taxability

Are services taxable in Nebraska? Some services are subject to sales and use tax in Nebraska. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Nebraska include these services to tangible personal property, services to real property, business services, and amusement/recreation services: Admission to places of amusement, entertainment, and recreation as well as coin-operated amusement machines

Alterations and mending

Building cleaning and maintenance

Computer software training when sold with software

Gunsmith services

Labor to install tangible personal property

Machinery and equipment recalibration and repairs (services performed to merely test that machinery and equipment are functioning properly aren’t taxable unless repairs are made)

Pest control

Pet grooming, boarding, and training

Recreational vehicle (RV) park services

Repairs and maintenance to certain tangible personal property such as lawn mowers, computers, or jet skis

Restoring or refinishing tangible personal property such as appliances, musical instruments, and furniture

Security, licensed private detective, and alarm services

Tire retreading, recapping, and repairing

Towing

Vehicle painting, washing, and waxing Additional resources: Nebraska Department of Revenue

Nevada service taxability

Are services taxable in Nevada? Most services aren’t taxable in Nevada but services to tangible personal property are taxable. Business services impacted by taxation: Services subject to sales and use tax in Nevada include: Fabrication labor involved in creating tangible personal property

Handling, packaging, crating, and other services related to delivery (however, delivery charges including freight and transportation aren’t taxable)

Renting or leasing tangible personal property

Services necessary to complete the sale of tangible personal property (however, installation, repair, and reconditioning services aren’t taxable if listed separately on the customer’s invoice)

Additional resources: Nevada Department of Taxation

New Hampshire service taxability

Are services taxable in New Hampshire? Services aren’t taxable in New Hampshire because the state doesn’t have a sales tax. Business services impacted by taxation: Even though New Hampshire doesn’t have a statewide sales tax, check with the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration for exceptions to the taxability of services. Additional resources: New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration

New Jersey service taxability

Are services taxable in New Jersey? Many services are taxable in New Jersey including services to tangible personal property, services to real property, business services, some personal services, and amusement/recreation services. However, some services are exempt in New Jersey including professional services such as those provided by accountants, lawyers, and doctors and certain personal services such as those provided at barber shops and beauty parlors. Business services impacted by taxation: Common services subject to sales and use tax in New Jersey include: Admission to places of amusements, craft shows, and sports events

Alarm monitoring, armored car, detective services, security guard

Animal boarding and grooming

Appliance repair

Boat storage (however, slip rentals are exempt)

Calligraphy

Car washing

Carpet cleaning

Computer repair

Credit reporting

Dry cleaning

Gift wrapping

Health, fitness, and sports clubs

Information services

Janitorial services

Jewelry cleaning, engraving, and sizing

Landscaping and lawn mowing

Mail processing for advertising and promotional materials distributed in-state

Massage

Pager and fax services

Pest control

Photocopying, printing, and scanning

Photography and videography

Safe deposit box rentals

Shoe repair

Shopping clubs

Silk-screening, monogramming, and embroidering without clothing purchase

Snow removal

Storage

Tanning

Tattooing

Vehicle repair

Window washing Additional resources: New Jersey Division of Taxation

New Mexico service taxability

Are services taxable in New Mexico? Most services are taxable in New Mexico. New Mexico has a gross receipts tax that functions similarly to a sales tax. According to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue website, “Although the gross receipts tax is imposed on businesses, it is common for a business to pass the gross receipts tax on to the purchaser either by separately stating it on the invoice or by combining the tax with the selling price.” Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in New Mexico include services to tangible personal property, services to real property, business services, personal services, professional services, and amusement/recreation services.



Some services are exempt from the New Mexico gross receipts tax including: Feeding, handling, pasturing, or training livestock

Receipts of insurance companies or agents for premiums or receipts of property bondsmen from bail bond securities Additional resources: New Mexico Taxation and Revenue

New York service taxability

Are services taxable in New York? Services are generally exempt from New York sales tax but there are exceptions. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in New York include some services to tangible personal property, services to real property, business services, and amusement/recreation services, as well as certain personal services performed in New York City. Services subject to sales and use tax in New York state include: Admission to places of amusement

Certain information services

Interior decorating and design

Maintaining, installing, servicing, and repairing tangible personal property

Maintaining, servicing, and repairing real property

Parking and vehicle storage

Passenger transportation services including limousines

Processing, fabricating, printing, or imprinting tangible personal property for a customer who furnishes the property and doesn’t plan to resell it

Protective and detective services

Social and athletic clubs

Storing tangible personal property

Telephone answering services Services subject only to New York City sales tax include: Barbershops, beautician services, and hair restoring

Electrolysis

Gymnasiums, health and weight control salons, Turkish and sauna baths, and similar facilities

Manicures and pedicures

Massage

Tanning

Written or oral credit reporting services Additional resources: New York State Department of Taxation and Finance

North Carolina service taxability

Are services taxable in North Carolina? Few services in North Carolina are taxable but there are exceptions for certain services to tangible personal property and entertainment services. Business services impacted by taxation: Businesses may need to collect and remit sales tax on services if they provide these services: Admission to entertainment activities

Dry cleaning and laundry

Installation, maintenance, and repair of tangible personal property Additional resources: North Carolina Department of Revenue

North Dakota service taxability

Are services taxable in North Dakota? Services generally aren’t taxable in North Dakota but there are a few exceptions for amusement/recreation services and certain services to tangible personal property. Business services impacted by taxation: Services subject to sales and use tax in North Dakota include: Admission to places of amusement or entertainment and athletic events

Photo developing and printing

Renting or leasing tangible personal property such as appliances, camping supplies, formal wear, furniture, or tools

Tire recapping, retreading, and vulcanizing Additional resources: North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner

Ohio service taxability

Are services taxable in Ohio? Many services are taxable in Ohio. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Ohio include services to tangible personal property, services to real property, business services, personal services, professional services, and amusement/recreation services. However, professional and personal services aren’t taxable when they include the transfer of a “small item” of tangible personal property for which no separate charge is made. Services subject to sales and use tax in Ohio include: Automatic data processing, computer services, or electronic information services provided for use in a business; electronic information services include, but are not limited to, internet and email service charges

Building maintenance and janitorial services totaling at least $5,000 annually

Dry cleaning and laundry (excluding sales made through coin-operated machines)

Exterminating

Installation and repair of tangible personal property (except property exempt from sales tax)

Landscaping or lawn care totaling at least $5,000 annually

Personal care services, including skin care, application of cosmetics, manicures, pedicures, hair removal, tattoos, body piercing, tanning, massage and other similar services (however, hair care services aren’t taxable)

Physical fitness facilities

Private investigation and security services

Production of tangible personal property from material supplied by the customer, such as a tailor using fabric furnished by the customer

Recreation and sports clubs

Snow removal totaling at least $5,000 annually

Storage of tangible personal property

Towing

Transportation of persons in-state except by public transit systems or commercial airlines

Vehicle washing (except coin-operated), cleaning, waxing, polishing, or painting Additional resources: Ohio Department of Taxation

Oklahoma service taxability

Are services taxable in Oklahoma? Some services to tangible personal property and amusement/recreation services are taxable in Oklahoma. Business services impacted by taxation: Businesses may need to collect and remit sales tax on services if their work includes: Admission to places of amusement, entertainment, sports, exhibitions, displays, and recreational activities and charges for equipment use

Advertising

Dues and fees to clubs including health spas and similar facilities

Parking lots and auto hotels

Printing

Renting or leasing tangible personal property

Sports participation fees when spectators aren’t charged admission

Transportation for hire by common carriers including railroads, motor transportation, pullman cars, and airlines Additional resources: Oklahoma Tax Commission

Oregon service taxability

Are services taxable in Oregon? Services aren’t taxable in Oregon because there is no general sales or use tax. Business services impacted by taxation: As Oregon has no statewide sales tax, there are no taxable services in Oregon.

Additional resources: Oregon Department of Revenue

Pennsylvania service taxability

Are services taxable in Pennsylvania? Some services are taxable in Pennsylvania including services to tangible personal property, services to real property, and business services. Business services impacted by taxation: Services subject to sales and use tax in Pennsylvania include: Adjustment services, collection services, and credit reporting

Applying or installing tangible personal property as a repair or replacement part of other tangible personal property

Building maintenance or cleaning

Employment agency services and help supply services

Lawn care

Lobbying services

Pest control and disinfecting

Printing or imprinting of tangible personal property for a customer

Repairing, altering, mending, pressing, fitting, dyeing, laundering, dry cleaning, or cleaning tangible personal property other than everyday wearing apparel or shoes (services performed on formal/evening apparel, sports apparel, and fur articles are subject to sales tax)

Secretarial or editing services

Self-storage

Vehicle inspection as required by law

Vehicle washing, cleaning, waxing, polishing, or lubricating Additional resources: Pennsylvania Department of Revenue

Rhode Island service taxability

Are services taxable in Rhode Island? Some services are taxable in Rhode Island including services to tangible personal property. Business services impacted by taxation: Services subject to sales and use tax in Rhode Island include but aren’t limited to: Pet care services

Renting or leasing tangible personal property including, but not limited to, home appliances, household furnishings, video tapes, jewelry, stereo and TV equipment, computers, and computer software

Taxi, limousine, and charter buses services Additional resources: Rhode Island Division of Taxation

South Carolina service taxability

Are services taxable in South Carolina? Some services are taxable in South Carolina including amusement/recreation services, business services, and services to tangible personal property. Business services impacted by taxation: Services subject to sales and use tax and admissions tax in South Carolina include: Admission to places of amusement (South Carolina imposes an admissions tax)

Automated answering, fax transmission, voice mail, and email services

Dry cleaning and hotel laundry services

Electronic filing of tax returns by someone who didn’t prepare the tax return

Installation of tangible personal property when not separately stated on the customer’s bill or when not deemed reasonable based on the books and records of the retailer

Renting or leasing tangible personal property Additional resources: South Carolina Department of Revenue

South Dakota service taxability

Are services taxable in South Dakota? Services are taxable by default in South Dakota unless specifically exempted. Business services impacted by taxation: Services subject to sales and use tax in South Dakota include services to tangible personal property, services to real property, business services, personal services, professional services, and amusement/recreation services. Services exempt from sales and use tax in South Dakota include but aren’t limited to: Advertising services

Animal specialty services except veterinary services

Certain construction services

Consumer credit reporting services if the client doesn’t reside within South Carolina

Farm product warehousing and storage

Local and suburban transportation, except limousines

Motion picture rentals to a commercially operated theater

Security brokers, dealers, and flotation companies

Trucking and courier services, except air Additional resources: South Dakota Department of Revenue

Tennessee service taxability

Are services taxable in Tennessee? Services generally aren’t taxable in Tennessee unless specified in law. Services subject to sales and use tax in Tennessee include services to tangible personal property. Tennessee also imposes an amusement tax on amusement/recreation services. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Tennessee include: Admission to places of amusement, entertainment, and sports (Tennessee imposes an amusement tax)

Alterations and mending

Animal bathing (but not grooming)

Cleaning of tangible personal property

Installation of tangible personal property attached to real property but that can be ordinarily removed such as window air conditioning units, curtain and drapery rods, and gasoline pumps

Installation or repair of tangible personal property including software

Recreation club dues such as golf courses and tennis clubs, charges for participation in recreational activities, and charges for renting tangible personal property such as golf carts and bowling shoes

Services that are part of the sales price of tangible products including labor and delivery charges

Vehicle parking and storage Additional resources: Tennessee Department of Revenue

Texas service taxability

Are services taxable in Texas? Many services are taxable in Texas including services to tangible personal property, services to real property, business services, personal services, and amusement/recreation services. Business services impacted by taxation: Examples of services that are subject to sales and use tax in Texas include: Admission to amusement places, exhibitions, and sports events, and charges for participatory games, sightseeing tours, fortune telling, and similar activities

Assembling products such as computer systems, toys, furniture, or equipment

Calligraphy

Catering

Creating artwork

Credit reporting services

Custom sewing or tailoring

Data processing services including website creation and hosting, but 20% of the charge is exempt from tax

Debt collection services

Escorts and bodyguards

Garbage and waste collection

Information services, but 20% of the charge is exempt from tax

Insurance services

Internet access bundled with taxable services if the service provider can’t establish a reasonable allocation for the nontaxable internet services

Janitorial and custodial services

Landscaping, lawn care, and tree services

Laundry, cleaning, and garment services

Manufacturing, assembling, fabricating, or processing products

Massage

Nonresidential real property repair, restoration, or remodeling

Personal property maintenance, remodeling, or repair such as shoe shining, appliance repair, or upholstering

Pest control

Pet grooming

Photography and videography

Printing

Security services including locksmiths, alarm installation, monitoring, private investigation, and armed couriers

Turkish baths

Vehicle parking and storage

Welding

Woodworking Additional resources: Texas Comptroller

Utah service taxability

Are services taxable in Utah? Services to tangible personal property and amusement/recreation services are taxable in Utah. Business services impacted by taxation: Businesses may need to charge sales tax on services in Utah for the following: Admission or user fees for places for amusement, entertainment, and recreation, as well as athletic events, cultural activities, and exhibitions

Car washing

Labor to repair, renovate, or clean tangible personal property or maintain products transferred electronically

Pet grooming

Renting or leasing tangible personal property and products transferred electronically

Special events

Storage of tangible personal property

Towing unless the tow company doesn’t perform repairs and is unaffiliated with the repair shop

Vehicle renting and leasing

Video and DVD rentals Additional resources: Utah State Tax Commission

Vermont service taxability

Are services taxable in Vermont? Services are generally tax exempt in Vermont but exceptions include certain services to tangible personal property and amusement/recreation services. Business services impacted by taxation: Services subject to sales and use tax in Vermont include: Admission to places of amusement, entertainment, and recreation

Certain labor charges

Fabrication of tangible personal property

Linen cleaning and rental

Photography services provided as part of the sale of photographs

Renting and leasing tangible personal property Additional resources: Vermont Department of Taxes

Virginia service taxability

Are services taxable in Virginia? Services are generally tax exempt in Virginia but there are some exceptions. Business services impacted by taxation: Services subject to sales and use tax in Virginia include services to tangible personal property: Fabrication of tangible personal property

Renting or leasing tangible personal property

Services included or connected to the sale of tangible personal property such as personal shopping Additional resources: Virginia Department of Taxation

Washington service taxability

Are services taxable in Washington? Many services are subject to sales and use tax in Washington including services to tangible personal property, business services, personal services, and amusement/recreation services. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Washington include: Alarm monitoring

Car washing including self-service facilities and detailing

Catering and personal chefs

Certain amusement and recreational activities

Clearing land and moving earth

Constructing and improving new or existing buildings and structures

Credit bureau services

Dating and escort services

Domain name registration services

Escrow services and abstract and title insurance

Installation, cleaning, and repair services such as mold abatement, deep fryer oil filtration, and cleaning fish tanks (however, routine and repetitive janitorial services are tax exempt)

Installing, repairing, cleaning, improving, constructing, and decorating real or personal property for others

Landscaping and horticultural services

Parking

Personal training at athletic and fitness facilities

Tanning

Tattooing

Towing

Turkish and steam baths Additional resources: Washington Department of Revenue

West Virginia service taxability

Are services taxable in West Virginia? Services are taxable by default in West Virginia unless specifically exempted. Business services impacted by taxation: Services subject to sales and use tax in West Virginia include services to tangible personal property, services to real property, business services, and amusement/recreation services. Services that are exempt from sales tax in West Virginia include: Advertising

Aircraft remodeling and maintenance

Construction, alteration, repair, improvement, or decoration of real property, but only when the work performed results in a “capital improvement” to the property; all other construction trade activities are subject to sales tax unless otherwise exempt

Day care centers

Educational summer camps

Personal services such as barbershops, hairstyling, manicures, and massage

Professional services such as those provided by doctors, lawyers, engineers, architects, and CPAs

Transporting passengers interstate, such as airplane or bus tickets, when the trip begins or ends outside of West Virginia Additional resources: West Virginia Tax Division

Wisconsin service taxability

Are services taxable in Wisconsin? Some services are subject to sales and use tax in Wisconsin including amusement/recreation services, services to real property, and services to tangible personal property. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Wisconsin include: Admission and access privileges to amusement, athletic, entertainment, or recreational places and events

Amusement devices and coin-operated vending machines

Boat docking and storage

Dry cleaning and laundry

Fabricating, printing, and producing tangible personal property, items, and goods

Landscaping and lawn maintenance

Parking for vehicles and aircraft

Photography

Renting and leasing tangible personal property

Repairing and servicing tangible personal property, items, and goods

Towing and hauling vehicles Additional resources: Wisconsin Department of Revenue

Wyoming service taxability

Are services taxable in Wyoming? Wyoming calls its sales and use tax an excise tax. Some services are subject to tax in Wyoming, including services to tangible personal property and amusement/recreation services. Business services impacted by taxation: Taxable services in Wyoming include: Admission to places of amusement, entertainment, recreation, games, or athletic events

Leasing and renting tangible personal property

Repairs, alterations, and improvements to tangible personal property

Transportation of passengers intrastate Additional resources: Wyoming Department of Revenue

Tips to follow when evaluating sales tax on services

1. Avoid making assumptions about taxability

Many companies assume services delivered in conjunction with goods sold (e.g., swimming pools and pool cleaning, computers and maintenance, construction materials and installation) aren’t taxable, but that’s often not the case. Delaware, Hawaii, New Mexico, and South Dakota tax most services. Still others, like Kentucky, are actively expanding service taxability. Businesses that sell services across multiple states need to know where those services are subject to sales tax. The fact that sales tax laws aren’t universal and often change makes it challenging to remain in compliance. Take the taxability of digital products, for example. Digital products don’t neatly fit into sales tax definitions because many state laws were written before the products were invented. Products like cloud-based software can’t be felt and held. Yet, in some states, like Kentucky, installing digital products is a taxable service lumped in with tangible personal property regulations. Digital services taxes become even more complex when companies sell internationally and need to collect and remit value-added tax (VAT) or goods and services tax (GST). Sales tax is complicated for on-demand service marketplaces. Companies like DoorDash, Upwork, and Uber need to know when to charge tax on services and when to exempt it. On-demand service platforms must also understand marketplace facilitator laws that may apply to them.

2. Remember that sales tax rates and rules can (and do) change

States regularly change product and service taxability rules, and the onus of staying on top of changes is on businesses. For example, Washington state lawmakers decided to tax martial arts and mixed martial arts classes in the fall of 2015. Two years later, many of those services were once more exempt. Failure to correctly apply sales tax rates and rules to products and services can lead to costly errors. In 2023, there were 11,192 sales and use tax rate updates in the U.S. Knowing which rate to charge and which sales tax rules to apply is especially challenging for companies that sell goods or services in multiple states. No two states have the same sales tax laws. For example, storage services are taxable in many states but exempt in others. There can also be exceptions to taxability rules. In Kansas, renting storage space is tax exempt but renting portable storage containers is subject to sales and use tax.

3. Understand your nexus exposure

Most states now require certain out-of-state sellers to register with the tax authority then collect and remit sales tax. What’s challenging is figuring out which states require which businesses to do so. That depends on nexus — the connection between a business and a state that triggers a sales tax collection obligation. Having a physical presence in a state always triggers nexus, but thanks to the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., nexus can also be created by economic activity alone. This is called economic nexus. All states with sales tax now require out-of-state businesses with a certain volume of sales or number of transactions in the state to collect and remit sales tax. Determining nexus is the first step toward sales tax compliance. If you’re unsure whether you’ve established nexus, an Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment can help you know where you may have an obligation to collect and remit sales tax.

4. Consider that services sold with taxable goods can complicate sales tax

Many businesses that provide customer support, installation, or warranty services in conjunction with the sale of a physical good need to hire an army of accountants to determine what’s taxable and what’s exempt. If you sell service contracts separately or in tandem with sales of tangible goods or digital products, you may be liable to collect sales tax. While Hawaii, New Mexico, and South Dakota generally tax all sales of services, many other states tax some services but not others. The challenge for businesses is determining which services are taxable in states where they have nexus. In some states, businesses must charge sales tax on services provided in conjunction with sales of physical or digital goods. For example, Illinois doesn’t tax services, yet businesses may need to collect and remit sales tax on labor charges for installation.

5. Know that the true object test can help determine service taxability

When a sale includes both a product and a service, some states use a true object test to determine the taxability of the transaction. If the main purpose of the transaction (the true object) is the sale of taxable property or equipment, the entire transaction is subject to sales tax. If the main purpose of the transaction is the sale of an exempt service, the entire transaction is generally exempt. Combined sales of products and services are more common in some industries than others, notably the construction, manufacturing, and medical industries. For example, an insulin monitor often accompanies the sale of diabetes treatment. In this case, the product is secondary to the service, and taxability is based on the real object of the transaction — the service provided.

Lift the burden of complying with sales tax on services

Are you still asking, Should I charge sales tax on services? Avalara can help. Avalara provides a complete suite of solutions to improve compliance and reduce audit risk. Simplify compliance with Avalara solutions that automatically determine which services and products are taxable, apply updated tax rates, and provide answers to sales and use tax research questions. Contact our tax compliance automation specialists to get started.

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Additional resources

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