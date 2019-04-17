What is sales tax?

Sales tax resources and information
Hands-on tools, tax checklists, and expert-researched guides to help you answer business sales tax questions.
Get answers to common tax questions
Our FAQ addresses the most common questions we get about tax compliance.
It was written for small businesses but has important information for companies of any size.
Learn about sales tax automation
Introducing our Sales Tax Automation 101 series. The first installment covers the basics of sales tax automation: what it is and how it can help your business.
AVALARA TAX CHANGES 2023
What’s new in taxes? Find out now.
Learn about the impacts of inflation, the digitalization of global compliance, and more. Get the free Avalara Tax Changes 2023 report today.
AVALARA TAX CHANGES 2023
What’s new in taxes? Find out now.
Learn about the impacts of inflation, the digitalization of global compliance, and more. Get the free Avalara Tax Changes 2023 report today.