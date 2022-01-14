Before you can begin collecting and paying sales tax to the government, you first need to register your business. It’s actually illegal to collect sales tax without first registering in the state where you’re doing business. Luckily, registering for sales and use tax can often be done online with the relevant state revenue department.

Read some of the most common sales tax registration questions and our answers to what you need to know to start collecting the right way.

