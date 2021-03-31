Welcome to the second edition of the Avalara Commerce Monitor — analysis from the Avalara index tracking system that monitors segments of the United States economy.

On March 13, 2020, the U.S. declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency. At the same time, grocery stores flooded with people stocking up amid the unknown as the virus spread across the country.

In the months following, industries and businesses of all types and sizes reckoned with changes to business operations, changes in consumer habits, and impacts on the supply chain. For example, according to McKinsey, early in the pandemic many manufacturers saw a drastic increase in demand for toilet paper for use at home, while demand dropped abruptly for commercial toilet paper products .

We also saw changes happen later in the year as the holiday season approached. As COVID-19 cases continued to fluctuate, consumers, manufacturers, and retailers prepared for a holiday season that looked a lot different and would take place online. Widespread concerns over shipping led many to warn of “shipageddon” as packages were likely to be significantly delayed.

All in all, as we look back over the past year, we find that a lot has changed about the way we all live, work, socialize, and buy. The pandemic has thrust digital alternatives across the manufacturing, retail, and services industries into the spotlight and forever changed how consumers and businesses think about commerce.

This edition of the Avalara Commerce Monitor uncovers the biggest pandemic-influenced trends in our transaction data from March 2020 to February 2021 across the following industry verticals: