Avalara Commerce Monitor

While nearly every industry and business has been impacted by the pandemic in some way over the past year, we wanted to conduct a case study on one slice of the economy. We took a close look at a cohort of small, online retailers — a segment of the economy that’s been overwhelmingly impacted by the pandemic. The cohort included online retailers in the outdoor and sports equipment, household goods, and wellness industries.

While nearly every industry and business has been impacted by the pandemic in some way over the past year, we wanted to conduct a case study on one slice of the economy. We took a close look at a cohort of small, online retailers — a segment of the economy that’s been overwhelmingly impacted by the pandemic. The cohort included online retailers in the outdoor and sports equipment, household goods, and wellness industries.

To develop this case study, we selected 10 small retailers (fewer than 20 employees) with a predominantly online presence and tracked their total sales and items sold from January 2019 through February 2021. Values in the graph are indexed based on the month’s true value in comparison to the maximum value of all months. For example, the index value of total sales in January 2021 is equal to the real value of total sales in January 2021/real value of total sales in May 2020 (because it had the highest total amount monthly value). Total sales are evenly distributed among different businesses, and thus the trend line is representative of the majority of businesses in the cohort, rather than one or two businesses.

According to the MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index, in Q4 2020, half of small businesses reported that they anticipate operating for a year or less in the current business climate before having to permanently close. This data came as COVID-19 cases hit some of the highest levels to date across the nation.



When we look at the case study cohort, we can see where they have been heavily impacted by the pandemic and where they’ve bounced back throughout the year.



Interestingly, despite one in five small businesses being closed at the beginning of June, the small online retailers in our case study cohort bounced back after the initial onset of the pandemic faster than the overall retail sector. The cohort saw growth of 35% in total sales between March and June. This growth points to the importance and adoption of ecommerce early on in the pandemic.



According to Adobe Analytics, small retailers saw an average 110% increase in online sales during Black Friday weekend. Similarly, although the Avalara Retail Index found that total retail sales dipped in November following a busier than usual October, our case study cohort saw steady growth in total sales throughout the holiday season from October through December. Likewise, during Cyber Week, businesses saw the largest year-over-year increase in sales volume take place on Small Business Saturday — further validating the success online small businesses had during the holiday season.

In line with the rest of the Avalara Retail Index, the case study cohort experienced a steady decline in total sales following the holidays and the record number COVID-19 cases in December. Still, total sales in the cohort remain above early pandemic levels as consumer confidence continues to balance out and the vaccine rollout continues.