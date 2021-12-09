State direct-to-consumer (DTC) wine shipping rules

Discover direct-to-consumer wine shipping regulations and rules for your state. Get help finding the wine tax rates and laws you need to know to stay in compliance.

Use our beverage alcohol solution to simplify DTC wine shipping

Rules and regulations for your winery, brewery, or other beverage alcohol business change constantly. This makes it hard to keep up with shipping laws and maintain compliance.

Avalara for Beverage Alcohol helps distill the beverage alcohol compliance process so you can focus on your business.

See my solution

Avalara for Beverage Alcohol helps you with:

Calculation

Licensing

Registration

Returns

See my solution

Find wine shipping rules and tax rates for your state

More people are ordering wine online, which has resulted in more wineries and wine retailers shipping direct to consumers. It’s convenient for wine drinkers, but can be complicated for sellers. We help clarify what you need to know for DTC wine shipping.

DTC stands for direct to consumer. It’s when a manufacturer or brand sells and ships directly to a customer instead of through a distributor or retail store.

Where DTC shipping is permitted depends on the state. Each state has its own rules on where and how wineries can ship alcohol. Our pages help answer this question for each state.

Does the state you sell into permit DTC wine shipping?

Permitted

On-site only

Prohibited

US map of DTC wine rules

DTC wine shipping tax rates and rules by state

State

DTC permitted or prohibitedPermit requiredTaxes collectedVolume limits
Alabama
PermittedYes
N/ALimited
AlaskaPermittedNo
N/A
Limited
ArizonaPermittedYesLiquor Luxury Tax
Limited
ArkansasPermitted (on-site only)NoWine Excise Tax
Per Case Wine Excise Tax		Limited
California
PermittedYesWinegrower Tax
Unlimited
Colorado
PermittedYesLiquor Tax
Wine Development Fee		Unlimited
Connecticut
PermittedYes
Alcoholic Beverage TaxLimited
DelawarePermitted (on-site only)NoN/ALimited
District of ColumbiaPermittedNoN/ALimited
FloridaPermittedNoExcise Tax on Wine and BeveragesUnlimited
GeorgiaPermittedYesAlcohol Excise TaxLimited
HawaiiPermittedYesGallonage TaxLimited
Idaho
PermittedYesWine TaxLimited
Illinois
PermittedYesLiquor Direct Wine Shipper Excise TaxLimited
IndianaPermittedYesExcise Tax for Out-of-State Direct Wine SellersLimited
IowaPermittedYesWine TaxUnlimited
KansasPermitted
YesGallonage TaxLimited
KentuckyPermittedYesExcise Tax Owed by Direct ShipperLimited
LouisianaPermittedYesGallonage TaxLimited
MainePermitted
YesWine Excise TaxLimited
MarylandPermittedYes
Direct Wine Shipper TaxLimited
MassachusettsPermittedYes
Alcoholic Beverages Excise TaxLimited
MichiganPermittedYesWine TaxLimited
MinnesotaPermittedNoN/A
Limited
MississippiProhibitedN/AN/AN/A
MissouriPermittedYesWine Direct Shipper Excise TaxLimited
MontanaPermitted
YesWinery TaxLimited
NebraskaPermittedYes
Direct Shipper TaxLimited
NevadaPermitted
YesLiquor Excise TaxLimited
New HampshirePermitted
YesDirect Shipper FeeLimited
New JerseyPermitted
Yes
Alcohol Beverage TaxLimited
New MexicoPermittedYes
Liquor Excise TaxLimited
New YorkPermittedYesAlcoholic Beverages TaxLimited
North CarolinaPermittedYesAlcoholic Beverages Tax
Limited
North DakotaPermittedYesWholesale Excise TaxLimited
OhioPermittedYesWine, Malt Beverage, and Beer Tax
Grape Fund		Limited
OklahomaPermittedYes

Direct Shipper to Oklahoma Consumer Excise TaxLimited
OregonPermittedYes
Privilege Tax
Limited
PennsylvaniaPermittedYesWine Excise Tax
Limited
Rhode IslandPermitted (on-site only)No
N/ALimited
South CarolinaPermittedYesOut of State Wine Shipper Tax
Additional Wine Tax		Limited
South DakotaPermittedYesGallonage Tax
Limited
TennesseePermittedYesAlcoholic Beverage TaxLimited
TexasPermittedYesAlcohol Excise TaxLimited
UtahProhibitedN/AN/AN/A
VermontPermittedYesMalt and Vinous Beverage TaxLimited
VirginiaPermittedYesWine and Beer Excise TaxesLimited
WashingtonPermittedYesWine TaxUnlimited
West VirginiaPermittedYesDirect Shipper’s Wine Excise TaxLimited
WisconsinPermittedYesAlcohol Beverage TaxLimited
WyomingPermittedYesOut-of-State Wine Shipper TaxLimited

Please note: Tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this page is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.

Connect with us for better beverage alcohol compliance

Get in touch to see how you can reduce alcohol tax stress.

Call

877-855-9956
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat

Connect with us for better beverage alcohol compliance

Get in touch to see how you can reduce alcohol tax stress.

Call

877-855-9956
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat