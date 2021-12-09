State direct-to-consumer (DTC) wine shipping rules
Discover direct-to-consumer wine shipping regulations and rules for your state. Get help finding the wine tax rates and laws you need to know to stay in compliance.
Find wine shipping rules and tax rates for your state
More people are ordering wine online, which has resulted in more wineries and wine retailers shipping direct to consumers. It’s convenient for wine drinkers, but can be complicated for sellers. We help clarify what you need to know for DTC wine shipping.
DTC stands for direct to consumer. It’s when a manufacturer or brand sells and ships directly to a customer instead of through a distributor or retail store.
Where DTC shipping is permitted depends on the state. Each state has its own rules on where and how wineries can ship alcohol. Our pages help answer this question for each state.
Does the state you sell into permit DTC wine shipping?
Permitted
On-site only
Prohibited
DTC wine shipping tax rates and rules by state
|State
|DTC permitted or prohibited
|Permit required
|Taxes collected
|Volume limits
|Alabama
|Permitted
|Yes
|N/A
|Limited
|Alaska
|Permitted
|No
|N/A
|Limited
|Arizona
|Permitted
|Yes
|Liquor Luxury Tax
|Limited
|Arkansas
|Permitted (on-site only)
|No
|Wine Excise Tax
Per Case Wine Excise Tax
|Limited
|California
|Permitted
|Yes
|Winegrower Tax
|Unlimited
|Colorado
|Permitted
|Yes
|Liquor Tax
Wine Development Fee
|Unlimited
|Connecticut
|Permitted
|Yes
|Alcoholic Beverage Tax
|Limited
|Delaware
|Permitted (on-site only)
|No
|N/A
|Limited
|District of Columbia
|Permitted
|No
|N/A
|Limited
|Florida
|Permitted
|No
|Excise Tax on Wine and Beverages
|Unlimited
|Georgia
|Permitted
|Yes
|Alcohol Excise Tax
|Limited
|Hawaii
|Permitted
|Yes
|Gallonage Tax
|Limited
|Idaho
|Permitted
|Yes
|Wine Tax
|Limited
|Illinois
|Permitted
|Yes
|Liquor Direct Wine Shipper Excise Tax
|Limited
|Indiana
|Permitted
|Yes
|Excise Tax for Out-of-State Direct Wine Sellers
|Limited
|Iowa
|Permitted
|Yes
|Wine Tax
|Unlimited
|Kansas
|Permitted
|Yes
|Gallonage Tax
|Limited
|Kentucky
|Permitted
|Yes
|Excise Tax Owed by Direct Shipper
|Limited
|Louisiana
|Permitted
|Yes
|Gallonage Tax
|Limited
|Maine
|Permitted
|Yes
|Wine Excise Tax
|Limited
|Maryland
|Permitted
|Yes
|Direct Wine Shipper Tax
|Limited
|Massachusetts
|Permitted
|Yes
|Alcoholic Beverages Excise Tax
|Limited
|Michigan
|Permitted
|Yes
|Wine Tax
|Limited
|Minnesota
|Permitted
|No
|N/A
|Limited
|Mississippi
|Prohibited
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Missouri
|Permitted
|Yes
|Wine Direct Shipper Excise Tax
|Limited
|Montana
|Permitted
|Yes
|Winery Tax
|Limited
|Nebraska
|Permitted
|Yes
|Direct Shipper Tax
|Limited
|Nevada
|Permitted
|Yes
|Liquor Excise Tax
|Limited
|New Hampshire
|Permitted
|Yes
|Direct Shipper Fee
|Limited
|New Jersey
|Permitted
|Yes
|Alcohol Beverage Tax
|Limited
|New Mexico
|Permitted
|Yes
|Liquor Excise Tax
|Limited
|New York
|Permitted
|Yes
|Alcoholic Beverages Tax
|Limited
|North Carolina
|Permitted
|Yes
|Alcoholic Beverages Tax
|Limited
|North Dakota
|Permitted
|Yes
|Wholesale Excise Tax
|Limited
|Ohio
|Permitted
|Yes
|Wine, Malt Beverage, and Beer Tax
Grape Fund
|Limited
|Oklahoma
|Permitted
|Yes
|Direct Shipper to Oklahoma Consumer Excise Tax
|Limited
|Oregon
|Permitted
|Yes
|Privilege Tax
|Limited
|Pennsylvania
|Permitted
|Yes
|Wine Excise Tax
|Limited
|Rhode Island
|Permitted (on-site only)
|No
|N/A
|Limited
|South Carolina
|Permitted
|Yes
|Out of State Wine Shipper Tax
Additional Wine Tax
|Limited
|South Dakota
|Permitted
|Yes
|Gallonage Tax
|Limited
|Tennessee
|Permitted
|Yes
|Alcoholic Beverage Tax
|Limited
|Texas
|Permitted
|Yes
|Alcohol Excise Tax
|Limited
|Utah
|Prohibited
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Vermont
|Permitted
|Yes
|Malt and Vinous Beverage Tax
|Limited
|Virginia
|Permitted
|Yes
|Wine and Beer Excise Taxes
|Limited
|Washington
|Permitted
|Yes
|Wine Tax
|Unlimited
|West Virginia
|Permitted
|Yes
|Direct Shipper’s Wine Excise Tax
|Limited
|Wisconsin
|Permitted
|Yes
|Alcohol Beverage Tax
|Limited
|Wyoming
|Permitted
|Yes
|Out-of-State Wine Shipper Tax
|Limited
Please note: Tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this page is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
