Product Restrictions: Only wines produced and bottled or that is manufactured by a wine maker for another wine maker by the permittee may be sold and shipped to consumers.

Product Registration: Yes; Note - labels approved for wholesale distribution are also approved for direct-to-consumer sales.

Registration Fees: N/A

Product Requirements: A stamp, print, or label must be on the outside of the shipping container to indicate that the package “Contains Alcohol. Must be delivered to a person 21 years of age or older.” The recipient at the time of the delivery shall provide photo identification verifying recipient's age and sign for the delivery.

*Nearly all states have some kind of rule regarding how wine must be labeled when being shipped direct to consumer. Please check for the unique rule for your state.