Simplified financing for compliance and growth

Avalara Capital helps businesses access strategic capital through a purpose-built line of credit.
Video: See how Avalara Capital helps businesses manage tax liabilities and fuel growth.

BENEFITS

Fund compliance liabilities and growth opportunities

Protect your cash flow

Cover tax obligations instantly without draining your business operating funds.

Access flexible, scalable credit

Grow your Avalara Capital limit with on-time repayments and put instant cash flow to work on a recurring basis. 

Enjoy transparent pricing

Pay only what’s fair. Skip hidden fees, idle charges, and mandatory draws.

Automate repayments

Set it and forget it with automatic ACH schedules that prevent over-borrowing.

Get funding in minutes

Apply for and unlock working capital directly from your Avalara AvaTax dashboard with just a few clicks.

Streamline your experience

Bypass extra portals and paperwork. Identify sales tax nexus and fund tax liabilities from a single trusted sign-in.

How it works

Fast AR financing from your AvaTax dashboard

Unlock working capital in minutes with Avalara Capital. Manage cash flow and stay tax compliant from within the Avalara platform.

1. Become an AvaTax user

Avalara Capital is only available to businesses using Avalara AvaTax for real-time tax compliance across sales and purchasing. 
2. Apply for Avalara Capital

To get started, just click the tile in your AvaTax dashboard and share some business details with our integrated lending partner. There’s no hard credit check required.
3. Get approved in minutes

Avalara Capital qualifies* your business via ERP integrations like QuickBooks Online. This automated process is fast, simple, and seamless. 

 

 *Loans are made, originated, and serviced by Oat Financial, a licensed lender. Oat Financial is solely responsible for underwriting, approving, funding, and administering all loans. Avalara Capital is not a lender.
4. Start drawing funds

Complete your first draw as soon as you’re approved. An automatic repayment schedule is generated every time you borrow. 
Avalara Capital at a glance

Unlock cash flow flexibility

Avalara Capital alleviates cash flow pressure due to tax liabilities by offering immediate financing through its lending partners with automated repayment schedules.
  • Easy and automated 
    Avalara pulls financial data via your existing ERP — no long forms or hard credit checks
  • Trustworthy and secure 
    Avalara Capital is powered by the Avalara legacy tax compliance platform and funded through trusted partners.
  • Ready for growth 
    Credit limits scale with your repayments, supporting expansion when opportunities arise.

Fund tax liabilities

Keep your business compliant with flexible funding options for every type of tax obligation.
  • Cover outstanding sales tax, use tax, excise tax, or VAT obligations when due, even if receivables haven’t been collected yet.
  • Finance quarterly or annual tax filings (e.g., income tax or franchise tax) to avoid penalties and interest.Access working capital to cover unexpected audit assessments or back taxes.
  • Support on-time financial compliance with multiple state and local jurisdictions when operating in several regions.
  • Offset cash tied up in refund delays from amended returns or overpayments.
  • Maintain liquidity when tax deadlines and customer payment cycles don’t align.

Fuel growth

Power your next stage of expansion with a financing solution designed to turn receivables into growth capital.
  • Offer extended payment terms to attract larger customers without straining working capital. 
  • Fund seasonal inventory purchases in advance of high-demand periods. 
  • Smooth cash flow fluctuations caused by irregular payment cycles. 
  • Invest in sales and marketing campaigns to drive demand without waiting on receivables.
  •  Finance technology upgrades, equipment purchases, or hiring to scale operations. 
  • Take advantage of supplier discounts or early payment incentives by unlocking receivables. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently asked questions

Unlike traditional bank loans, Avalara Capital is built directly into the Avalara platform you already use and trust. No long applications. No invasive underwriting. No slow approval processes. Instead, Avalara Capital leverages your business and compliance data to provide a flexible, revolving line of credit through its lending partners that you can access in minutes — without disrupting your cash flow or taking on unnecessary paperwork.

Once approved by our lending partners, you can unlock funds within minutes — not days or weeks. With just a few clicks, the money is deposited directly into your external bank account, so you can resolve tax obligations or cover working capital needs right away. 

No. Businesses can apply for financing from Avalara Capital’s lending partners without a hard credit check. That means you can access funds without worrying about negative impacts on your credit profile.

Repayment is automated and flexible. Once funds are drawn, repayments are withdrawn from your external bank account on a set schedule — weekly, biweekly, or monthly. This system helps you avoid overborrowing and helps ensure responsible repayment. On-time repayment can even increase your available credit limit over time. Repayment is made to Avalara Capital’s lending partners in accordance with schedules set by those partners.

Yes. While Avalara Capital is uniquely positioned to help you cover tax liabilities instantly, your credit line can also be used for broader working capital needs — like managing seasonal expenses, covering operational gaps, or seizing growth opportunities.

Avalara Capital is designed for AvaTax customers who meet eligibility criteria based on their business and financial data (e.g., substantial outstanding AR via ERP integrations like NetSuite or QuickBooks). 

No. Avalara Capital is transparent and flexible; there are no idle fees, hidden terms, or mandatory drawdowns. You only pay for what you use. The line of credit can sit in the background until you need it, at no additional cost.

