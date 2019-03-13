The Avalara API

Tap into a powerful tax API to integrate your existing financial applications with Avalara’s transaction tax system.

Learn more

One API for tax compliance

With a single, unified API for sales and use tax, VAT, cross-border transactions, and exemptions, Avalara puts a world of transaction tax solutions at your feet.

 

Real-time tax calculation

Avalara’s API enables lightning-fast tax calculation for transactions across tens of thousands of jurisdictions all over the world.

 

 

It's about precision

Regular updates of tax rates and rules lead to more accurate tax calculation for millions of products and services.

Exemptions made simple

It’s easy for customers to tie non-taxable transactions to applicable exemption certificates with an end-to-end tax document management solution.

 

Features and benefits

Get your dev team started fast

Make live API calls to calculate tax or validate an address before you even start to build your integration.
Tax API documentation

Get anytime access to comprehensive API references, including a detailed Developer Guide.
SDK library

With SDKs for all the major programming languages, you don’t have to build your integration from the ground up.
Preferred Developers

Need a developer familiar with Avalara & the API? Check out Avalara's preferred developers.

API Demo

Calculate tax and generate a code response in seven different programming languages, all in three easy steps
Try it now

Start building with the API today

There’s no commitment — give it a go with the Avalara API for up to 60 days, and see what you think.
Sign up now