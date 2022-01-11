Challenge:

Using incorrect tax rates, not filing in places where you’re obligated to register and collect, and having incomplete or missing exemption certificates are just some of the tax errors that can create risk for your business.

Solution:

With tax compliance automation, rate calculations are more accurate, use tax is assessed, returns are filed on time, exemption certificates are up to date and easily accessible, and you can get registered in all the right locations.





“It also allows us to track exposure zones to make better decisions on when we need to start filing and remitting tax in a state or jurisdiction.”

—Catherine Roggenbuck, Jamf

Catherine's TrustRadius review