The Avalara Solution

Tax challenge, meet tax solution

Avalara reduces the hassle and complexity of tax compliance at every stage — no matter the industry or size of your business.

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Avalara helps solve common compliance challenges

Challenge:
Using incorrect tax rates, not filing in places where you’re obligated to register and collect, and having incomplete or missing exemption certificates are just some of the tax errors that can create risk for your business.

Solution:
With tax compliance automation, rate calculations are more accurate, use tax is assessed, returns are filed on time, exemption certificates are up to date and easily accessible, and you can get registered in all the right locations.


“It also allows us to track exposure zones to make better decisions on when we need to start filing and remitting tax in a state or jurisdiction.”

Catherine Roggenbuck, Jamf
Catherine's TrustRadius review

Challenge:
Researching tax rules and regulations, downloading rate tables, verifying exemption certificates, and filing returns — compliance tasks can pull your team away from revenue-generating tasks.

Solution:
Avalara lets you offload time-consuming tasks that can drain your finance and accounting teams. Rule and rate updates are pushed to your systems automatically. You can also let Avalara handle your returns prep and filing.  


“Avalara has freed up nearly 60 hours of my staff's time to perform other financial duties each month.”

Jordan Keil, United Tactical Systems, LLC
Jordan's TrustRadius review

Challenge:
Getting reliable, consistent tax data pulled into all of your systems and marketplaces in the U.S. and internationally can be a nightmare.

Solution:
Avalara provides a single source of truth and a higher degree of accuracy for your transaction tax data across all channels and platforms, including your POS, social, and marketplace channels — in the U.S. and abroad.


“If you are growing online sales and meeting economic thresholds, it is a must; especially if you do not have the time or expertise to do it in-house or your CPA does not specialize in sales tax.”

Jere Allen, The Lab Depot, Inc.
Jere's TrustRadius review

Challenge:
Adding product lines, undergoing mergers and acquisitions, expanding into new markets, and shifting technologies all complicate tax compliance.

Solution:
Automation helps businesses better manage tax complexity that often comes with business growth. The effort required to maintain compliance in a few states is vastly different than what’s required when you do business in most of the U.S. Plus, selling into other countries adds a whole new level of complexity. With automation, it’s easier to scale, and your business will be able to adopt new business platforms that will likely integrate with Avalara.


“Avalara has allowed continued management of sales and use with minimal resources as our company has grown expanding its nexus to all 50 states.”

Candace Dallas, Classical Conversations, Inc.
Candace's TrustRadius review

Challenge:
Charging the wrong tax rate or having  expired or missing exemption certificates at checkout can drive your customers to your competitors.

Solution:
Avalara delivers real-time rates directly into your shopping cart or invoicing system at the moment of purchase. Our solution also streamlines the storage and collection of exemption certificates to ensure a swift checkout experience.


“The certificate management has completely solved the problem we had in obtaining, filing and finding certificates.”

Jeff Marr, C&P Microsystems
Jeff's TrustRadius review

AI Breakthroughs campaign
AGENTIC TAX AND COMPLIANCE™

Let AI agents do the work

Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never fatigues, and always stays current with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.

Discover more
Join the webinar

Avalara automates compliance at key stages in the process

Avalara automates compliance at key stages in the process

Stage 1

Determine your tax obligations

Discover where you’re on the hook to collect, file, and remit with a sales tax risk assessment

See when you’ve triggered or are about to trigger new tax obligations (nexus) based on your sales volume

Analysis of nexus thresholds with a graph and data points
Stage 2

Register your business

Fill out a single form to register in multiple locations

Get alerts when licenses are set to expire

Stage 3

Calculate sales tax and assess use tax

Calculate sales tax rates for all 12,000+ jurisdictions in the United States

Apply an appropriate tax code on products sold internationally

Determine the use tax owed on what you purchase

Keep up with international compliance regulations and apply customs duty and import taxes to international sales

Create custom rules for certain products or complex transactions with varying tax rates

Stage 4

Manage exempt sales

Collect and verify documents at the point of sale

Send renewal requests for documents before they expire

Provide auditors with a secure, self-service portal to access records

Stage 5

File and remit returns

Aggregate sales data from multiple channels into signature-ready returns

Automate filing to avoid late returns

Offload returns preparation and filing to sales tax experts

Avalara Returns Automation Illustration.

Get up and running fast with an integration to the systems you’re already using

Avalara’s platform is designed to work with the leading ERPs, ecommerce platforms, and other business applications you rely on to run your business. With over 1,400+ signed partner integrations, we can integrate with single system environments or a full omnichannel tech stack. And if you choose or need to build your own integration, we offer a robust API.

See all connectors

Shopify integration logo
Stripe logo for Avalara integration services
Avalara logo for WooCommerce integration
Avalara logo for Oracle NetSuite integration.

Get up and running fast with an integration to the systems you’re already using

Avalara’s platform is designed to work with the leading ERPs, ecommerce platforms, and other business applications you rely on to run your business. With over 1,400+ signed partner integrations, we can integrate with single system environments or a full omnichannel tech stack. And if you choose or need to build your own integration, we offer a robust API.

See all connectors

Shopify integration logo
Stripe logo for Avalara integration services
Avalara logo for WooCommerce integration
Avalara logo for Oracle NetSuite integration.

Get up and running fast with an integration to the systems you’re already using

Avalara’s platform is designed to work with the leading ERPs, ecommerce platforms, and other business applications you rely on to run your business. With over 1,400+ signed partner integrations, we can integrate with single system environments or a full omnichannel tech stack. And if you choose or need to build your own integration, we offer a robust API.

See all connectors

Shopify integration logo
Avalara logo for WooCommerce integration
Stripe logo for Avalara integration services
Avalara logo for Oracle NetSuite integration.

Find the Avalara solution for you

We serve sole proprietorships to Fortune 500 companies operating around the globe — we can help you manage your tax compliance too.

Sales and use tax

Consumer use tax

International tax

Small business solution

Midsize business solution

Enterprise solution

Retail

Software

Manufacturing

Marketplaces

Accounting professionals

Communications

Hospitality

Short-term rentals

Beverage alcohol

Energy

Direct sales

Tobacco and vape

Restaurants

Find the Avalara solution for you

We serve sole proprietorships to Fortune 500 companies operating around the globe — we can help you manage your tax compliance, too.

Sales and use tax

Consumer use tax

International tax

Small business solution

Midsize business solution

Enterprise solution

Retail

Software

Manufacturing

Marketplaces

Accounting professionals

Communications

Hospitality

Short-term rentals

Beverage alcohol

Energy

Direct sales

Tobacco and vape

The Avalara
Compliance Cloud

Streamline and simplify your compliance journey with the Avalara Compliance Cloud and its comprehensive suite of products. Discover solutions from business licenses to returns, tax research, and fiscal representation.

Explore our products
  • Power your compliance with artificial intelligence and machine learning
  • Access a database of tax content, rates, and rules for improved compliance and reduced audit risk
  • Solve challenges in your compliance process from start to finish with a customizable suite of products

The Avalara Compliance Cloud

Streamline and simplify your compliance journey with the Avalara Compliance Cloud and its comprehensive suite of products. Discover solutions from business licenses to returns, tax research, and fiscal representation.

  • Power your compliance with artificial intelligence and machine learning
  • Access a database of tax content, rates, and rules for improved compliance and reduced audit risk
  • Solve challenges in your compliance process from start to finish with a customizable suite of products
Explore our products

Avalara customers save time and rest easy (don't take our word for it)

Avalara customers save time and rest easy
(don't take our word for it)

  5. Pause

“Our tax team is me. I look at Avalara as my sales tax expert.”

Randy Engelby
Weld Racing, LLC

Watch Randy's story

“Avalara has been a game changer for handling sales tax. It makes life much easier.”

—Gabbye Rector
North 40 Outfitters

Watch Gabbye's story

“In my past lives, I’ve done a lot of integrations with some pretty nightmarish systems. Avalara was very, very easy. I had no trouble understanding the logic, which was clear and consistent.”

—Joshua Provonchee 
Software Engineer

Read Joshua's customer story

“We’re growing so fast, and Avalara’s ability to scale with us has been essential.”

—Beatrice Negru
Tax Analyst

Read Beatrice's customer story

“Knowing that I can lean on Avalara for guidance during an audit provides peace of mind.”

—Diana Rancy 
Sales Tax Manager

Read Diana's customer story

“We’ve been able to put people on more meaningful work, like asset management and upgrading other systems.”

—Barb Mika
Sales Accounting Supervisor

Read Barb's customer story

“The teams involved with our tax compliance upgrade have been incredibly responsive and they work great together.”

—Matt James 
COO

Read Matt's customer story

“Hands down, the most important thing is knowing that we’re compliant. It helps me sleep better at night.”

—Julie Meredith
Director of Accounting and Administration

Read Julie's customer story

Previous Next
  5. Pause

“Our tax team is me. I look at Avalara as my sales tax expert.”

Randy Engelby
Weld Racing, LLC

Watch Randy's story

“Avalara has been a game changer for handling sales tax. It makes life much easier.”

—Gabbye Rector
North 40 Outfitters

Watch Gabbye's story

“In my past lives, I’ve done a lot of integrations with some pretty nightmarish systems. Avalara was very, very easy. I had no trouble understanding the logic, which was clear and consistent.”

—Joshua Provonchee 
Software Engineer

Read Joshua's customer story

“We’re growing so fast, and Avalara’s ability to scale with us has been essential.”

—Beatrice Negru
Tax Analyst

Read Beatrice's customer story

“Knowing that I can lean on Avalara for guidance during an audit provides peace of mind.”

—Diana Rancy 
Sales Tax Manager

Read Diana's customer story

“We’ve been able to put people on more meaningful work, like asset management and upgrading other systems.”

—Barb Mika
Sales Accounting Supervisor

Read Barb's customer story

“The teams involved with our tax compliance upgrade have been incredibly responsive and they work great together.”

—Matt James 
COO

Read Matt's customer story

“Hands down, the most important thing is knowing that we’re compliant. It helps me sleep better at night.”

—Julie Meredith
Director of Accounting and Administration

Read Julie's customer story

Previous Next

Connect with Avalara

You’re just a few steps from making tax compliance easier to manage, more accurate, and integrated into your business systems.

What to expect:

Connect with a sales tax specialist

Tell us which ERP, ecommerce platform, or accounting software you use and how you manage tax

We’ll connect you with the right person to demo our solution, provide a quote, and get you started

Call

877-286-2149
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Customer support chat