Challenge:
Using incorrect tax rates, not filing in places where you’re obligated to register and collect, and having incomplete or missing exemption certificates are just some of the tax errors that can create risk for your business.
Solution:
With tax compliance automation, rate calculations are more accurate, use tax is assessed, returns are filed on time, exemption certificates are up to date and easily accessible, and you can get registered in all the right locations.
“It also allows us to track exposure zones to make better decisions on when we need to start filing and remitting tax in a state or jurisdiction.”
—Catherine Roggenbuck, Jamf
Catherine's TrustRadius review
Challenge:
Researching tax rules and regulations, downloading rate tables, verifying exemption certificates, and filing returns — compliance tasks can pull your team away from revenue-generating tasks.
Solution:
Avalara lets you offload time-consuming tasks that can drain your finance and accounting teams. Rule and rate updates are pushed to your systems automatically. You can also let Avalara handle your returns prep and filing.
“Avalara has freed up nearly 60 hours of my staff's time to perform other financial duties each month.”
—Jordan Keil, United Tactical Systems, LLC
Jordan's TrustRadius review
Challenge:
Getting reliable, consistent tax data pulled into all of your systems and marketplaces in the U.S. and internationally can be a nightmare.
Solution:
Avalara provides a single source of truth and a higher degree of accuracy for your transaction tax data across all channels and platforms, including your POS, social, and marketplace channels — in the U.S. and abroad.
“If you are growing online sales and meeting economic thresholds, it is a must; especially if you do not have the time or expertise to do it in-house or your CPA does not specialize in sales tax.”
—Jere Allen, The Lab Depot, Inc.
Jere's TrustRadius review
Challenge:
Adding product lines, undergoing mergers and acquisitions, expanding into new markets, and shifting technologies all complicate tax compliance.
Solution:
Automation helps businesses better manage tax complexity that often comes with business growth. The effort required to maintain compliance in a few states is vastly different than what’s required when you do business in most of the U.S. Plus, selling into other countries adds a whole new level of complexity. With automation, it’s easier to scale, and your business will be able to adopt new business platforms that will likely integrate with Avalara.
“Avalara has allowed continued management of sales and use with minimal resources as our company has grown expanding its nexus to all 50 states.”
—Candace Dallas, Classical Conversations, Inc.
Candace's TrustRadius review
Challenge:
Charging the wrong tax rate or having expired or missing exemption certificates at checkout can drive your customers to your competitors.
Solution:
Avalara delivers real-time rates directly into your shopping cart or invoicing system at the moment of purchase. Our solution also streamlines the storage and collection of exemption certificates to ensure a swift checkout experience.
“The certificate management has completely solved the problem we had in obtaining, filing and finding certificates.”
—Jeff Marr, C&P Microsystems
Jeff's TrustRadius review
Avalara automates compliance at key stages in the process
Determine your tax obligations
See when you’ve triggered or are about to trigger new tax obligations (nexus) based on your sales volume
Register your business
Get alerts when licenses are set to expire
Calculate sales tax and assess use tax
Keep up with international compliance regulations and apply customs duty and import taxes to international sales
Create custom rules for certain products or complex transactions with varying tax rates
Manage exempt sales
Send renewal requests for documents before they expire
Provide auditors with a secure, self-service portal to access records
File and remit returns
Aggregate sales data from multiple channels into signature-ready returns
Offload returns preparation and filing to sales tax experts
Get up and running fast with an integration to the systems you’re already using
Avalara’s platform is designed to work with the leading ERPs, ecommerce platforms, and other business applications you rely on to run your business. With over 1,200 signed partner integrations, we can integrate with single system environments or a full omnichannel tech stack. And if you choose or need to build your own integration, we offer a robust API.
Find the Avalara solution for you
We serve sole proprietorships to Fortune 500 companies operating around the globe — we can help you manage your tax compliance too.
The Avalara
Compliance Cloud
Streamline and simplify your compliance journey with the Avalara Compliance Cloud and its comprehensive suite of products. Discover solutions from business licenses to returns, tax research, and fiscal representation.
- Power your compliance with artificial intelligence and machine learning
- Access a database of tax content, rates, and rules for improved compliance and reduced audit risk
- Solve challenges in your compliance process from start to finish with a customizable suite of products
Avalara customers save time and rest easy (don't take our word for it)
Avalara customers save time and rest easy
“On average, we’re saving 5 to 10 hours per week, even as the number of transactions has grown exponentially.”
—Jean Treimanis
JL Marine Systems
“Our tax team is me. I look at Avalara as my sales tax expert.”
—Randy Engelby
Weld Racing, LLC
“Avalara has been a game changer for handling sales tax. It makes life much easier.”
—Gabbye Rector
North 40 Outfitters
“We’re growing so fast, and Avalara’s ability to scale with us has been essential.”
—Beatrice Negru
Tax Analyst
“Knowing that I can lean on Avalara for guidance during an audit provides peace of mind.”
—Diana Rancy
Sales Tax Manager
“We’ve been able to put people on more meaningful work, like asset management and upgrading other systems.”
—Barb Mika
Sales Accounting Supervisor
“The teams involved with our tax compliance upgrade have been incredibly responsive and they work great together.”
—Matt James
COO
“Hands down, the most important thing is knowing that we’re compliant. It helps me sleep better at night.”
—Julie Meredith
Director of Accounting and Administration
“In my past lives, I’ve done a lot of integrations with some pretty nightmarish systems. Avalara was very, very easy. I had no trouble understanding the logic, which was clear and consistent.”
—Joshua Provonchee
Software Engineer
