Oxbo International reaps the benefits of sales tax automation
Summary
Company overview
Oxbo International is a world leader in manufacturing, selling, and supporting harvesting machinery. Headquartered in Byron, New York, Oxbo has domestic operations in seven states and international activities in Brazil and Europe. In recent decades, the company has grown significantly through mergers and acquisitions and expects that trend to continue based on the strength of its capabilities, people, and product innovations.
Tax challenges
Managing sales tax complexity was a full-time job with high turnover. “We had to have someone dedicated almost full time to watching the rules in each county, municipality, and state where we sell,” says Barb Mika, who supervises sales accounting for the company. “The error rate was very sizable ... we had been audited quite a few times.”
Oxbo was managing sales tax through its ERP system, which was tedious and time-consuming. “We had to do all of the research into each state’s tax laws that apply to agriculture,” says Barb. “Then add each jurisdiction individually into our disparate systems and link them together … the setup was quite horrific for each state. Our systems really confined us.”
Without an automated system in place to manage exemption certificates, audits were especially challenging. “Some of the certificates were very old, some got lost … we didn’t have a process in place to ask clients for updated forms,” Barb explains. As the company’s customer base grew rapidly, the problem was exacerbated.
Why Avalara?
When looking for a sales tax automation solution, Oxbo got recommendations from some of their larger customers who were also resellers. Avalara soon emerged as a front-runner.
“The team at Avalara showed a remarkable willingness to dig in and figure out how to handle our specific set of needs,” Barb recalls. “We built a sandbox environment focused on California and Washington, the two states who give us the most grief. After eight or nine months of testing, we were surprised at the results.”
Oxbo was able to integrate both Avalara AvaTax and Avalara CertCapture with their ERP system, QAD.
“We wanted to focus on what we do best, and that’s selling agricultural machinery. We didn’t want to have staff dedicated to managing sales tax.”
—Barb Mika
Sales Accounting Supervisor
Results
Rate accuracy has improved while the need to duplicate data entry into disparate, disconnected systems has disappeared. “We have everything in one place now,” says Barb. “When you have companies coming together through mergers and acquisitions, it’s nice to know we have one spot where we keep everything. And that’s within Avalara.”
Barb reports morale on her team has improved immeasurably, since the tedious and time-consuming burden of managing sales tax and exemptions has been lifted.
“We’ve been able to put people on more meaningful work, like asset management and upgrading other systems,” Barb says proudly. “We didn’t want to have staff dedicated to managing sales tax. We want to focus on what we do best, and that’s selling agricultural machinery.”