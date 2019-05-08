SALES AND USE TAX

One cloud-based solution to calculate tax rates, prepare returns, and manage documents

For any industry or business size, Avalara can help automate sales and use tax compliance with greater accuracy, easy implementation, and faster ROI.

Let’s talk
To view video, please enable cookies

Video: This brief demo shows how Avalara AvaTax can help you with compliance

SALES AND USE TAX

One cloud-based solution to calculate tax rates, prepare returns, and manage documents

For any industry or business size, Avalara can help automate sales and use tax compliance with greater accuracy, easy implementation, and faster ROI.

Let’s talk
To view video, please enable cookies

Video: This brief demo shows how Avalara AvaTax can help you with compliance

Improve your tax compliance process

Maintain control

Use automation to handle tax compliance in-house, without adding headcount or over-burdening your finance or IT teams.

Protect cash flow

Reduce the risk of wasting money by overpaying — or underpaying, opening your business to fines or fees.

Simplify audits

Give auditors access to the specific documentation they need without having access to your whole system.

Build your solution

Choose products a la carte or implement the entire sales and use tax suite to meet your needs.

Manage tax compliance every step of the way

Avalara AvaTax

Calculate tax for sales and purchasing activities

Access state and local tax rates, regularly updated based on the latest laws, exemptions, and jurisdiction boundaries  

Verify tax rates based on address, rather than relying on less accurate ZIP code rates

Use advanced rules to more easily apply standardized tax codes to products sold or purchased

Avalara Returns

Simplify returns preparation and filing while following requirements for each jurisdiction

Submit returns to the right places at the right times with an automated filing calendar

Verify information from across sales platforms and let us handle filing in multiple jurisdictions, whether you have a few annual returns or dozens of monthly returns

Consolidate all tax payments into a single deposit so we can remit to each jurisdiction on your behalf

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Create a more efficient process for collecting and accessing exemption documents

Manage document collection, storage, and renewals, and automatically exempt sales from tax when a valid certificate is present

Request certificates via scan, email, or online portal — or your employees can take a photo with their phone

Access exemption and resale certificates via a central, secure repository

Avalara works with the business systems you already use

With hundreds of prebuilt connectors and a robust API, Avalara tax solutions can integrate with your existing tech stack and common marketplace platforms. 

See integrations
logo
logo
logo
logo

What our customers say

“If you’re not compliant, it can get real ugly, real fast. Avalara, in that regard, helps me sleep better at night.” 

—Jason Heckel
Senior Director of Tax, Zillow

“Working with both Avalara and Sage, Set Solutions has saved more than $300,000 annually and 30 hours per week on tax compliance tasks.”

—Missy Basone
CFO, Set Solutions

View more customer stories

Related products and solutions

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Connect with Avalara AvaTax to manage consumer use tax with the same automation technology you use to manage sales tax.
Avalara Tax Research

Simplify sales and use tax research with a self-service tool for comprehensive, easy-to-understand tax insights.

Avalara Cross-Border

Manage international tax with cross-border solutions for VAT, HS code classification, trade restrictions, and more.

Additional resources

VIDEO
Avalara: A global solution

See how AvaTax helps you calculate tax rates across borders, industries, and product catalogs.

Watch Video
STUDY
Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study

We asked Forrester to evaluate the ROI of Avalara. Now you can read the results.

A secure solution for tax compliance

Avalara AvaTax, Returns, and Exemption Certificate Management achieve SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

Learn more

Improve sales and use tax compliance with Avalara

Use automation to save time and effort at each step from registration and calculation through document management and remittance.

Call

877-224-3650
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Customer support chat

Improve sales and use tax compliance with Avalara

Use automation to save time and effort at each step from registration and calculation through document management and remittance.

Call

877-224-3650
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Customer support chat