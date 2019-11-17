Equipment Corporation of America

“When I started here 15 years ago, we only had 3 branches and we collected sales tax in 7 to 10 states,” says Becky Wade, an accountant at ECA. “It was already confusing. There were only 4 of us in the department and we were constantly slammed. None of the other departments could do their own billing because we kept a huge binder full of codes — for labor, freight, part sales, and equipment sales — that had to be changed or updated every day, it seemed like.” “The stress level of sales tax was huge,” Becky continues. “You’re always worried about whether you’re doing it right, and time is a factor. If you didn’t do it right and you have to amend a return, you can be on the phone with the state for … well, it was painful.” To add to the frustration, Becky says that ECA’s sales quotes were never accurate. “We had a disclaimer at the bottom that indicated ‘does not include sales tax.’” Worst of all, when the state of New York audited the company, Becky reports, both the process and the outcome were excruciating. “We all had to pitch in,” Becky recalls, “digging out invoices from boxes and chasing down numbers, and the company ended up paying a significant amount.”