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Tax calculation • Avalara AvaTax
Tax calculation • Avalara AvaTax

AI-first tax calculations, trusted and built to scale

Avalara AvaTax is the global tax determination engine at the heart of our AI-powered compliance platform — delivering highly accurate, real-time tax calculations for both sales and purchasing workflows across jurisdictions and tax types.
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Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide

99.999%

Accuracy in tax calculations
<10 ms

Tax calculation speed
54B+

Transactions processed in a year
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Real-time tax accuracy for sales and purchases

AvaTax applies tax calculations in real time at every point in both the sales and purchasing processes. It ensures each transaction is taxed more accurately based on jurisdiction, product type, exemption rules, and more.
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Intelligent, trusted tax content for global precision

AvaTax runs on AI-powered tax content from Avalara. With Avalara Tax Research now integrated into the AvaTax portal, users can access detailed tax content and research insights within the same workflow.
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Agentic AI for effortless tax calculation

Avalara MCP servers make AvaTax smarter and faster. They allow AI agents to discover and call Avalara APIs using natural language, instantly configure nexus, map product codes, and launch AvaTax with minimal effort.
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Trusted by businesses and governments alike

Avalara processes more than 54 billion transactions annually and is trusted by more than 200,000 direct and indirect customers. Governments also rely on Avalara data to publish official tax rates and accept our filings at massive scale.

AvaTax uses AI to make tax determination faster, easier, and more accurate

Use automation to make tax determination and calculation faster, easier, and more accurate.
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Avalara Agentic Tax and ComplianceTM

Meet Avi. Your tax assistant for calculation, determination, and everything in between.

Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never fatigues, and always stays current with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.
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AI in tax: Transforming compliance workflows

HOW IT WORKS

The global, AI-powered tax engine behind confident compliance

Connect

Bring your transaction data together — seamlessly

Get your sales and purchasing data where it needs to be, when it matters most. We connect to your systems, standardize the data, and make it instantly usable — so every downstream process starts with a clean, complete foundation.
  • Connect to any sales or purchasing system
  • Ingest data your way
  • Unify and standardize transactions
  • Enable real-time workflows

Determine

Determine the correct tax treatment the moment a transaction happens

Whether it’s intelligent item classification, precise jurisdiction matching, or flexible rule configuration, every determination is calculated accurately — without slowing down checkout, billing, or AP workflows.
  • AI-powered item classification for accurate tax treatment
  • Precise jurisdiction matching with up-to-date tax content
  • Flexible custom business rules
  • Customizable content for specialized taxes and fees
  • Real-time exemption certificate validation

Apply

Send the right tax back — automatically

Ensure the correct tax amount flows directly into your invoice and systems of record. We return calculated tax to your ERP, billing, and commerce platforms in real time — so every document (invoice, purchase order, or any transaction record) reflects the right amount and your accounting stays aligned.
  • Return accurate tax to every transaction
  • Keep systems in sync
  • Reduce reconciliation headaches

Analyze

Stay compliant and audit-ready

Gain clarity and confidence with transparent reporting, built-in research, and defensible audit trails. From real-time dashboards to jurisdiction-level detail, access the data you need to monitor exposure, validate decisions, and support filings — all in one place.
  • AI-powered dashboards with dynamic data visualization
  • Conversational AI for reporting and risk insight
  • Nexus tracking
  • Integrated tax research and citation-backed guidance
  • Certified Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) Service Provider

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Avalara AI-Powered Reporting

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CUSTOMERS

Proven at global scale

Trusted by hundreds of thousands of customers and the platforms that power global commerce 
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Zillow Group moves fast and thinks big on tax compliance

Within a couple of hours, we had our development sandbox up and we were evaluating transactions.

Jason Heckle

(Former) Senior Director of Tax

Industry: Software
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Snowflake streamlines global tax with Avalara

Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom, complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.

Ricardo Rodriguez

Senior Manager of Indirect Tax

Industry: Technology Services
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PXG achieves 200% growth with the help of tax compliance automation

We have all the automation we need to go into the day-to-day for seamless work operations. It’s been amazing!

Nikki Nielsen

Director of Business Process Development

Industry: Manufacturing and Retail
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Calculate tax with confidence

Explore AvaTax and see how easy accurate tax calculation can be.
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Integrates with the business applications you use

Engineered to fit into any financial landscape, Avalara has over 1,400 signed partner integrations across ERP, ecommerce, procurement, and POS. It connects to the systems you already use and unifies them through a single AI-powered tax and compliance platform.
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TAX TYPES

Calculate tax rates based on item, location, legislation, and regulations

AvaTax automates even the most complex, industry-specific tax scenarios — applying accurate rates and rules based on what you sell and where you operate. Whether in communications, hospitality, or energy and fuel, AvaTax reduces manual effort while helping ensure accuracy at scale.

Sales tax

Get highly accurate, real-time sales tax calculations across states, cities, and special jurisdictions.

One cloud-based solution to calculate tax rates, prepare returns, and manage documents

Consumer use tax

Identify missing or underpaid tax and accrue use tax automatically on purchases.

Value-added tax (VAT)

Apply correct VAT treatment across borders with country-specific rules and rates.

Communications tax

Handle complex telecom and digital services taxes with precision.

Occupancy and lodging tax

Calculate lodging and occupancy taxes, including local rules and thresholds.

Excise tax

Manage excise taxes across regulated goods with confidence and consistency.

Built for every business

Use automation to make tax determination and calculation faster, easier, and more accurate.

Midmarket finance and accounting professionals

Reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and scale tax operations across every state.
Midmarket solutions

Enterprise tax departments

Centralize global tax calculations with enterprise-grade performance and always-on, multicloud resilience. Avalara is active-active across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI.
Enterprise solutions

AvaTax features

Use automation to make tax determination and calculation faster, easier, and more accurate.

Avalara maintains predefined tax codes that track taxability for categories of software and related services regardless of the delivery methods in all U.S. states. AI-powered Item Classification uses product images to suggest the right tax code.

AvaTax provides centralized administration to implement tax policies throughout the business to more accurately calculate sales and use tax across all channels.

AvaTax uses proprietary geospatial technology to validate addresses and match them to a nationwide database of tax regions.

AvaTax allows the addition of custom tax rules to determine how items with custom tax codes are taxed and to override tax rules for predefined Avalara tax codes.

AvaTax lets businesses create, modify, and apply business- and taxability-specific rules, which are executed before tax calculation occurs.

All configurations will be centralized within the accounts payable solution in AvaTax and will apply to both real-time and batch transactions with a hybrid design.

All AP transactions, regardless of source and processing status, will appear in an enhanced transaction list within AvaTax. AvaTax also enables the review of variances for over- and undercharged transactions, and acts on one, several, or many transactions.

Sales tax treatment based on sourcing rules varies across states. AvaTax accounts for state-by-state variation by automatically applying sourcing rules based on the address of the seller and the ship-to location supplied by the buyer.

Avalara maintains predefined jurisdictions (domestic U.S. states, local jurisdictions, and non-U.S. countries) that allow an end user to easily modify their tax profile as their business grows and expands.

The Avalara report library provides AI-driven reporting and natural-language search to generate insights, dashboards, and audit-ready trails in seconds.

The AvaTax REST API exposes the most commonly used capabilities for interacting with AvaTax, allowing calculation of tax, modification of documents, and validation of addresses.

Avalara Tax Research delivers authoritative, citation-backed tax content directly within the AvaTax portal. Access jurisdiction-specific rules, interpretations, and exemptions in context.

Insights for AvaTax

Use automation to make tax determination and calculation faster, easier, and more accurate.

Sales tax rates for every state — updated in real time

See all states

Blog

When is QuickBooks Sales Tax enough and when do you need more?

Guide

Simplify U.S. sales and use tax compliance

Guide

Automate tax calculation with Avalara AvaTax
Additional resources

Part of a complete compliance platform

AvaTax is just one piece of the Avalara end-to-end tax and compliance platform.
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Simple plans. Transparent pricing

New, simplified pricing plans from Avalara allow you to compare, choose, and get started — on your terms. Plans start at $699 per state, per year. Qualifying businesses may access state-funded compliance services in up to 25 states through the SST program, potentially at no cost. Easy to compare. Easy to buy.
See plans and pricing

FAQ

Most businesses using a prebuilt connector (Shopify, NetSuite, QuickBooks, Dynamics 365, and others) can complete self-serve setup and begin processing live transactions within days. The median for self-serve customers is 26 days including external registration processes. For enterprise ERP environments like SAP or Oracle, Avalara offers managed implementation with a typical timeline of 4–6 months depending on scope. Every customer gets access to a sandbox environment for testing before going live, plus Avi, our AI implementation assistant, to actively guide configuration.

AvaTax pricing is based on the number of tax-calculation transactions your business processes annually. One transaction equals one API call — and a single invoice counts as one transaction regardless of how many line items it contains (1 line or 200 lines = 1 transaction). Plans are structured in annual tiers, with usage-based pricing that scales as your business grows. There are no per-jurisdiction surcharges or hidden platform fees. 

AvaTax has more than 1,400 signed partner integrations, including prebuilt connectors for Shopify, NetSuite, QuickBooks, Sage, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP, Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Salesforce, Oracle and many more. In addition, our REST API enables a custom integration, and with Avalara MCP servers, AI agents can discover and call Avalara APIs to configure integrations using natural language. You don’t need to buy a separate connector; AvaTax supports both prebuilt connectors and direct API integration.

AvaTax uses the best proprietary geospatial technology, not ZIP codes, to match each transaction to the precise tax jurisdiction at rooftop-level accuracy. This matters because tax boundaries often don’t align with postal codes: A single ZIP code can span multiple cities, counties, and special taxing districts with different rates. AvaTax validates the address, assigns the correct jurisdiction, and applies the right rate for every tax type, including overlapping state, county, city, and district-level taxes. This covers more than 900,000 tax rules across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and 190+ countries.

Noncompliance carries real financial risk. In the U.S., interest and penalties on uncollected sales tax can exceed 30% of the tax due, and you’ll be liable for paying past-due taxes out of your own pocket. States can also impose criminal penalties and damage your business’s reputation during audits. AvaTax mitigates this risk by calculating the correct tax in real time, maintaining a complete audit trail of every transaction, and keeping rates and rules current without manual intervention. Businesses using AvaTax as well as Managed Returns and Exemption Certificate Management have improved audit preparation efficiency by up to 85%, reducing time spent per audit by up to 34 hours.

Yes. AvaTax supports multicompany, multientity, and parent/child corporate structures within a single account. Each entity can maintain separate tax profiles, nexus settings, exemption rules, and filing configurations — while your tax team retains centralized visibility and control across all of them. This is particularly valuable for businesses managing acquisitions, separate EINs, or operations across multiple ERP instances that need to roll up into consolidated returns.

Avalara supports migrations from other tax engines — including TaxJar, Vertex, Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE, Anrok, and native ERP tax modules. Our implementation team handles tax code mapping, nexus configuration, and data validation to ensure continuity. If you’re currently using batch CSV uploads with another provider, AvaTax uses AI data mapping for your sales and purchases to easily map your transactions to required fields, and our AI assistant Avi can guide you through the process. Your historical transaction data remains accessible during the transition, and sandbox testing ensures accuracy before you go live.

Yes. Avalara Returns integrates directly with AvaTax to automate the preparation, filing, and remittance of sales and use tax returns across multiple jurisdictions. Avalara processed and filed more than 6.6 million returns in 2025. You can also use Avalara Managed Returns, where Avalara handles filing and remittance on your behalf — reconciling a single worksheet and paying one consolidated amount. Avalara Returns can be added to your AvaTax subscription at any time without requiring a new integration; they share the same platform and transaction data.

AvaTax runs active-active across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI — meaning if one cloud provider region fails, tax calculations continue without interruption. This multicloud architecture delivers sub-second response times and high availability, even during peak transaction volumes like Black Friday or fiscal year-end. Avalara processes more than 54 billion API calls annually for more than 200,000 direct and indirect customers, and governments rely on Avalara data to publish official tax rates.

Yes. Avalara MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers enable AI agents to discover and call AvaTax APIs using natural language, accessing tax determinations, mapping product tax codes, and executing compliance tasks with less manual intervention. This means your existing AI workflows (across ERPs, marketplaces, and partner ecosystems) can embed tax compliance as a native capability rather than a separate process. 

Calculate tax with confidence

Explore AvaTax and see how easy accurate, tax calculation can be. 
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