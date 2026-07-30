Noncompliance carries real financial risk. In the U.S., interest and penalties on uncollected sales tax can exceed 30% of the tax due, and you’ll be liable for paying past-due taxes out of your own pocket. States can also impose criminal penalties and damage your business’s reputation during audits. AvaTax mitigates this risk by calculating the correct tax in real time, maintaining a complete audit trail of every transaction, and keeping rates and rules current without manual intervention. Businesses using AvaTax as well as Managed Returns and Exemption Certificate Management have improved audit preparation efficiency by up to 85%, reducing time spent per audit by up to 34 hours.