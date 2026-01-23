AvaTax for Accounts Payable supports prebuilt connectors to the purchasing system, an open API for custom integrations, agentic workflows through the AvaTax MCP, and various other Avalara agents so you can plug it into the system you already use to process vendor invoices. Certified AP integrations include NetSuite (Basic, OneWorld, and SuiteTax), Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Sage Intacct, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, SAP S/4HANA, SAP ECC, and Coupa. If your AP system is not yet on the certified list, you can post purchase invoices to AvaTax for Accounts Payable via the API or upload them with a CSV template, and Avi, our AI assistant, will help map fields automatically using AI-powered data mapping.