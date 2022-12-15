Manage use tax and sales tax with one platform
Connect your accounts payable system with Avalara AvaTax to manage consumer use tax using the same automation technology as sales tax
Schedule a call
How it works
Consolidate configuration within AvaTax
Save time and reduce tax errors on your sales and purchases using one centralized environment.
Catch vendor sales tax errors and avoid liability
Identify over- and underpaid tax on your purchases and apply the correct tax based on jurisdiction, taxability, and special rules.
Reconcile transactions and automate use tax compliance
Apply the tax owed on your returns automatically so you can avoid fines and fees for underpaying.
View, act on, and report on your sales and purchase transactions
Apply configurations within AvaTax to both real-time and batch transactions with a hybrid design.
Seamlessly works with your returns filing subscription to report and remit taxes owed
Create a central source of truth for use tax-related data and maintain a clean audit trail
Frequently asked questions
Our solution provides centralized configurations within AvaTax and uses real-time and batch transactions for use tax calculation and reporting.
Sales tax is what your business collects from sales transactions and remits to governing authorities. Use tax is the tax you self-assess on purchases.
Generally, use tax obligations are incurred on purchases that are normally taxable, but on which tax was not properly collected.