Send certificates to vendors to prevent delays and unnecessary taxes
Streamline vendor exemption management as your business grows. Increase accuracy while you improve compliance, save time, and reduce risk.
Schedule a call
Send certificates to vendors to prevent delays and unnecessary taxes
Streamline vendor exemption management as your business grows. Increase accuracy while you improve compliance, save time, and reduce risk.
Schedule a call
How it works
Create and send exemption certificates to your vendors
Autopopulate the right form after selecting location and reason for exemption. Vendors can access certificates via CertExpress.
Store certificates for multiple vendors
Securely manage exemption certificates with controlled, companywide access and easy, on-demand retrieval.
Simplify document tracking and reporting
Gain full visibility into outgoing certificates, including expiring certificates that need to be renewed.
Use automation to reduce the risk of error
Avalara Vendor Exemption Management helps you create more accurate, compliant exemption certificates.
Automated vendor exemption management tools help you select the correct form and guide you through form creation, providing an added layer of validation.
Gateway questions included with Vendor Exemption Management Premium help you determine whether an exemption is applicable to an intended purchase. This helps prevent improperly exempted purchases and improves use tax management.
Vendor Exemption Management supports improved exemption certificate management with automated expiration tracking and renewal to help prevent negative audit findings, penalties, and other issues.
Do more with less effort
Enjoy the benefits of streamlining your exemption certificate process through automation.
Automating vendor exemption certificate management simplifies operations, increases productivity, and reduces errors, when compared to manual processes. It reduces the need for labor-intensive effort, including data entry and document handling.
Improve supply chain agility and vendor relationships by proactively supplying the right exemption certificate prior to or at the time of purchase. This helps to avoid delivery and order fulfillment delays while reducing unnecessary friction caused by credit and rebill issues due to missing or invalid certificates.
Product comparison
|Feature
|Vendor Exemption Management Pro
Vendor Exemption Management Premium
|Create and send certificates to vendors
|Bulk upload vendor information
|Create and send a package with multiple certificates at one time
|View outgoing certificate approval workflow
Use gateway questions to ensure exemption is applicable to the purchase
Frequently asked questions
Vendor Exemption Management Premium allows you to configure gateway questions that are right for your business and won’t allow a certificate to be created if they aren’t answered appropriately. For example, a gateway question may be, “Will this purchase be used internally?” If the answer is “Yes”, the system won’t allow the certificate to be created.
Vendor Exemption Management uses Avalara CertExpress, taking the guesswork out of creating and completing exemption certificates. CertExpress asks for the exposure zone or region and the reason for exemption, and selects the appropriate form. It also helps the creator fill out the form, ensuring that unnecessary fields are grayed out and those needed are completed in the right format.
Vendor Exemption Management allows your purchasing department to stay on top of providing vendors with the exemption certificates they need, reducing the likelihood of being charged tax. When vendors have valid certificates, purchases are appropriately calculated as tax exempt, preventing rebill or credit issues and order disruption.
When exemption certificates aren’t provided or are incorrect or expired, orders may be delayed. Vendor Exemption Management allows purchasers to easily create or retrieve and send certificates to prevent delays. Additionally, the quick creation of a certificate makes it much easier to work with a new vendor, when needed, to prevent supply chain disruptions.
Vendor Exemption Management allows visibility into what’s purchased as tax exempt so use tax can be applied where appropriate. With Vendor Exemption Management Premium, you can create rules for further governance that allow managers to approve certificates before they’re sent to vendors, reducing use tax liability.
Yes, using CertExpress, you can easily create a new certificate and deliver it directly to your vendor’s inbox before placing the order.
Vendor Exemption Management helps with onboarding by simplifying the way in which vendors receive exemption certificates. A simplified process reduces the administrative burden for both vendors and the customer thereby helping to build strong and trusted relationships.