Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide
- Recommend the correct certificate based on location and exemption type.
- Validate certificate data before it’s sent.
- Flag expirations and potential gaps before issues arise.
- Automated workflows reduce manual errors in creating, sending, and tracking certificates.
- Bulk uploads streamline the processing of large vendor lists.
- Enable centralized storage for easier access, reporting, and audit readiness.
- Choose whether to include standard or tailored cover letters based on vendor needs.
- Customize digital signatures per user or across teams.
- Simplify certificate creation for states where your business has not previously drop shipped.
- Send certificates via email, mail, or via the Vendor Certificates page.
Solutions
Midmarket finance and accounting professionals
Enterprise tax departments
Developers and partners
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Feature
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Vendor Exemption Management Pro
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Vendor Exemption Management Premium
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Create and send certificates to vendors
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Bulk upload vendor information
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Create and send a package with multiple certificates at one time
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View outgoing certificate approval workflow
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Use gateway questions to ensure exemption is applicable to purchase
Avalara Vendor Exemption Management helps businesses manage the exemption certificates they provide to vendors — ensuring purchases are tax-exempt where appropriate and reducing overpayment of sales tax.
Vendor Exemption Management ensures valid exemption certificates are on file with vendors before purchases are made, helping you avoid incorrect tax charges and improve cash flow.
Avalara Vendor Exemption Management integrates seamlessly with your ERP, procurement, and accounts payable systems to automate the collection and management of vendor exemption certificates within your existing workflows. Through prebuilt connectors and APIs, certificate requests, validations, and status updates happen in real time — reducing manual touchpoints and ensuring your vendor data stays accurate and compliant without disrupting your current processes.
Yes. Vendor Exemption Management provides a centralized repository to manage certificates across vendors, entities, and locations — making it easier to maintain consistency and visibility.
Without valid certificates, vendors may charge tax by default. Vendor Exemption Management tracks expirations, flags gaps, and helps maintain up-to-date certificates to prevent unnecessary tax charges.
Vendor Exemption Management maintains organized, accessible records of all exemption certificates provided to vendors, ensuring you can quickly respond to audits and justify tax-exempt purchases.
Yes. Vendor Exemption Management can integrate with procurement and accounts payable workflows to ensure exemption certificates are applied correctly at the point of purchase.