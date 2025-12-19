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Use tax
Use tax

Create accurate and compliant vendor exemption certificates

Improve compliance, save time, and reduce risk with Avalara Vendor Exemption Management. Send certificates to vendors to prevent delays and unnecessary taxes.
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The Avalara compliance dashboard highlighting pending tasks, quick-access favorite tools, and a real-time compliance overview chart tracking valid, expired, and missing certificates.

Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide

Simplify workflows

Automatically create, store, send, and track exemption certificates to reduce errors and save time.

Centralize storage

Manage and review all exemption documents from a single platform to improve reporting, analysis, and audit access.

Improve vendor collaboration

Provide vendors with electronic certificates to avoid rebilling and ensure smooth transactions and on-time deliveries.

Reduce manual processes

Replace labor-intensive processes with automated solutions, freeing your employees to focus on higher-value business activities.

Increase accuracy, mitigate risk

Deliver exemption certificates more accurately to reduce order delays, credits, and rebills. Track certificate expiration and renewal to prevent negative audit findings and penalties.

Meet Avi. The agent that helps you unlock smarter exemption management.

Use AI and content intelligence to take the manual work out of vendor exemptions.
Explore Avalara AI for Vendor Exemption Management
  • Recommend the correct certificate based on location and exemption type.
  • Validate certificate data before it’s sent.
  • Flag expirations and potential gaps before issues arise.

Create, store, and send exemption certificates to your vendors — without the legwork

How it works

Facilitate proper billing from the first invoice

Create

Move faster with fewer errors 

Automated workflows and bulk uploads eliminate manual busywork, reducing risk while simplifying certificate creation, delivery, and tracking at scale.
interface displaying managed resale certificate records for California and Connecticut, showing key details like tax type, exemption reason, and expiration dates alongside quick actions to view, download, or send the documents.
  • Automated workflows reduce manual errors in creating, sending, and tracking certificates.
  • Bulk uploads streamline the processing of large vendor lists.

Store

Keep every certificate organized and audit-ready

Centralized storage, customizable cover letters, and flexible digital signature options give you complete control over how documents are managed and presented.
  • Enable centralized storage for easier access, reporting, and audit readiness.
  • Choose whether to include standard or tailored cover letters based on vendor needs.
  • Customize digital signatures per user or across teams.

Track

Simplify vendor certificate compliance everywhere you operate

Easily generate certificates for drop-ship states and deliver them your way — by email, fax, secure download, or Avalara Vendor Exemption Management.
confirmation screen indicating successful document creation for Customer 110, featuring next-step options to email the PDF, create more documents, or print and download the certificates.
  • Simplify certificate creation for states where your business has not previously drop shipped.
  • Send certificates via email, mail, or via the Vendor Certificates page.

Take the stress out of vendor exemption certificates

See how Avalara Vendor Exemption Management makes exemption management simple, accurate, and audit-ready.
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Designed for your purchasing workflows

Avalara integrates seamlessly with ERP, procurement, and AP systems, so vendor exemption certificates fit naturally into how you buy.
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Solutions

Built for every business

Midmarket finance and accounting professionals

Automate vendor certificate collection and validation to improve purchase-side compliance and reduce use tax exposure.
Midmarket solutions

Enterprise tax departments

Centralize vendor exemption management across entities and jurisdictions with a cloud-native platform designed for reliability and geo-redundancy.
Enterprise

Developers and partners

Integrate vendor certificate workflows into your systems with flexible APIs — or efficiently manage multiclient purchase-side compliance from a single platform.
For developers
For partners

The Vendor Exemption Management suite has solutions designed to handle complex challenges across several industries

Vendor Exemption Management Pro

Features

 

  • Create and send certificates to vendors.

 

  • Track exemption certificates.

 

  • Bulk upload vendor information.

Vendor Exemption Management Premium

Features

 

  • Create and send a package with multiple certificates at one time.
     
  • View outgoing certificate approval workflow.
     
  • Use gateway questions to ensure exemption is applicable to purchase.

Feature

Vendor Exemption Management Pro

Vendor Exemption Management Premium

Create and send certificates to vendors

Bulk upload vendor information

Create and send a package with multiple certificates at one time

View outgoing certificate approval workflow

Use gateway questions to ensure exemption is applicable to purchase

Part of a complete compliance platform

Vendor Exemption Management is just one piece of our end-to-end tax and compliance platform.

FAQ

Avalara Vendor Exemption Management helps businesses manage the exemption certificates they provide to vendors — ensuring purchases are tax-exempt where appropriate and reducing overpayment of sales tax.

Vendor Exemption Management ensures valid exemption certificates are on file with vendors before purchases are made, helping you avoid incorrect tax charges and improve cash flow.

Avalara Vendor Exemption Management integrates seamlessly with your ERP, procurement, and accounts payable systems to automate the collection and management of vendor exemption certificates within your existing workflows. Through prebuilt connectors and APIs, certificate requests, validations, and status updates happen in real time — reducing manual touchpoints and ensuring your vendor data stays accurate and compliant without disrupting your current processes.

Yes. Vendor Exemption Management provides a centralized repository to manage certificates across vendors, entities, and locations — making it easier to maintain consistency and visibility.

Without valid certificates, vendors may charge tax by default. Vendor Exemption Management tracks expirations, flags gaps, and helps maintain up-to-date certificates to prevent unnecessary tax charges.

Vendor Exemption Management maintains organized, accessible records of all exemption certificates provided to vendors, ensuring you can quickly respond to audits and justify tax-exempt purchases.

Yes. Vendor Exemption Management can integrate with procurement and accounts payable workflows to ensure exemption certificates are applied correctly at the point of purchase.

Take the stress out of vendor exemption certificates

See how Avalara ECM makes exemption management simple, accurate, and audit-ready.
Get started