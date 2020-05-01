Solutions to create efficiencies and reduce audit risk for energy tax
Solutions to create efficiencies and reduce audit risk for energy tax
Avalara helps solve the common tax challenges energy businesses face
Challenge:
Energy tax is incredibly complicated, and the rules vary across thousands of jurisdictions. Manually tracking taxability rules and rate updates can be impossible for most businesses. And applying the wrong rates can lead to penalties during an audit.
Solution:
Get tax automation software designed to handle the complexity of energy excise tax. As a cloud-based solution, Avalara provides regularly updated rates, rules, and forms required for ongoing compliance, improving accuracy, and reducing risk.
Challenge:
Managing various tax types across business platforms is difficult and can lead to confusion when the data doesn’t line up. Specialized situations increase the risk of error and noncompliance.
Solution:
Avalara solutions integrate with other business systems to give you a single source of tax data. They also work together to automate tasks in each compliance stage for a variety of tax types, including:
- Energy
- Sales and use
- VAT/GST
Scenario-based architecture allows you to create custom rules without needing help from IT or developers.
Challenge:
Expanding product lines or selling to new markets can be lucrative, but also increases your exposure to risk. Predicting new tax challenges requires the kind of expertise most businesses don’t have in house.
Solution:
Run tax scenario simulations to see how new products, carriers, or markets affect your overall tax liability before you expand, so you can maintain compliance while you grow.
Avalara products are modular, so you can build the solution you need now based on the products you currently sell and add to it as your business needs evolve.
Challenge:
Dedicating resources to compliance pulls your IT and finance teams away from revenue-generating tasks and stalls growth.
Solution:
Avalara can help you allocate resources more efficiently. Save time for both finance and IT resources by automating the process for:
- Updating rates
- Generating reports
- Preparing returns
- Maintaining rules
- And more
Avalara can help you, each step of the way
Step 1
Connect your business ecosystem
Save time and money when you manage transaction data from one place. Over 1,000 signed partner integrations and a robust API help you connect to the platforms you have now, as well as the ones you’ll need as your business grows, including:
- Enterprise resource planning
- Trading platforms
- Ecommerce platforms
- Point-of-sale systems
- Order management systems
- Customer relationship management
- Accounting software
Step 2
Automate day-to-day compliance
Calculate rates based on complex energy taxability rules and exemptions
Apply complex regulation changes across states and jurisdictions
Monitor sales and get alerts when you need to register and start collecting tax in new states
Use the scenario-based architecture to customize tax rules specifically for your business
Step 3
Offload the burden of returns preparation and filing
Extract data from multiple business systems to generate more accurate returns
Create signature-ready or e-file-ready returns and outsource filing according to individual jurisdiction deadlines
Manage work output associated with returns
Step 4
Access documents and reports across devices and locations
Whether employees are in the office or working remotely, they have access to tax documents and can:
- Create ad hoc reports without burdening your IT team
- Look up exemption certificates
- Compile transaction data across many systems for a more complete picture of your tax liability
- Manage tax exemptions
Energy tax compliance products
Calculates energy excise tax and sales tax for the largest oil, gas, and chemical companies to the smallest fuel distributors, energy traders, mobile refuelers, and more.
Offload returns preparation and filing for motor fuel excise tax returns across the U.S. and Canada.
Delivers sales and use tax calculations at the point of purchase, based on the latest rules and rates in our tax engine.
Manage your licenses through a single, secure database. Apply for and renew licenses, permits, tax registrations, professional certifications, and more.
Handles collection, storage, and management of tax documents in the cloud and automates exemptions at checkout.
Provides essential tax research tools and content subscriptions to help you quickly and clearly get tax right.
Resources for energy tax compliance
Connect with Avalara
See how our solution can help you manage energy tax compliance.
