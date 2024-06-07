Here are some resources to get you started.
Automate sales tax calculation, returns, exemption management, and more for your Stripe Billing and Checkout transactions.
Avalara for Stripe integrates with Stripe Billing and Checkout, offering a single connection to a global compliance platform.
Enable the Avalara tax engine to improve calculation accuracy with regularly updated rates based on geolocation, item taxability, new legislation, and regulations.
Determine where and when you need to collect and remit sales tax based on ever-changing physical and economic nexus state laws.
Automate the creation, collection, verification, usage, and storage of exemption certificates to improve compliance efficiency and audit readiness.
Offload costly, time-consuming returns preparation, filing, and remittance for all jurisdictions every filing cycle.
Products and solutions from Avalara work together and scale, helping you to maintain tax compliance as your business grows and evolves.
Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.
Drive cross-border sales with a unified checkout solution that optimizes customer experience.
Calculate VAT quickly and more accurately to improve tax compliance across the EU and U.K.
Process, collect, and access exemption documents.
Enable the transmission of e-invoices and tax data.
Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management.
Avalara for Stripe offers a single connection to a global compliance platform, helping you automate and manage your compliance end-to-end. The integration with Stripe enables AvaTax, an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers options for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, and deploy e-invoicing and real-time reporting.
Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can pay annually or in monthly installments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.
Annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 1,000 transactions a year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they are purchased.
Yes, you’ll have unlimited access to the Avalara Global Support Portal. More advanced support packages are also available to purchase.
Yes, AvaTax will manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (such as parent/child companies).
