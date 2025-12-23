Take a quick tour of Avalara AvaTax, the engine behind more accurate sales and use tax compliance. Get real-time rates across jurisdictions and tax types, cut errors and manual work, and support growth with confidence.
Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable improves vendor accuracy
See how AP teams use AvaTax for Accounts Payable to calculate tax on vendor invoices, catch errors fast, and reduce manual review. Boost accuracy, ease reconciliation, and keep clean records without slowing payables.
Avalara AvaTax Extractor simplifies VAT and e-invoicing
In this tour, see how AvaTax Extractor pulls transaction data from billing and ERP systems to help simplify global VAT returns and meet e-invoicing mandates. Improve accuracy, reduce risk, and stay compliant as you expand into new markets.
Discover how Avalara Exemption Certificate Management centralizes certificate collection, validation, and storage. Reduce errors, lower audit risk, and scale confidently with streamlined processes built to grow with you.
Avalara Returns automates filings on time, every time
Understand how Avalara Returns prepares and files sales tax returns for businesses of all sizes. Automate data prep and submissions, reduce manual effort and errors, and stay compliant with transparent status tracking.
Avalara VAT Returns and Reporting optimizes global reporting
Explore how Avalara VAT Returns and Reporting automates VAT filings across countries with greater accuracy and speed. Standardize reporting, reduce complexity, and give your team more time for higher-value work.
Avalara Cross-Border simplifies duties, taxes, and landed costs
Learn how Avalara automates cross-border duty and tax calculations to improve checkout and delivery. Reduce costs, prevent surprises, and create smoother international buying experiences.
Avalara Tax Research delivers faster, smarter tax answers
Take a quick tour of Avalara Tax Research (ATR) to see how Avi, Avalara’s AI-powered research assistant, helps you find trusted tax answers instantly. Access clear explanations with verified citations and explore complex topics across every jurisdiction with confidence.
Avalara 1099 & W-9 streamlines vendor form management
Discover how Avalara’s 1099 & W-9 solution automates vendor data collection, validation, and filing. Reduce administrative workload and ensure accurate year-end reporting.