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Conquer the complexity of item classification with the power of AI

Fast and simple taxability categorization across your product catalog through advanced product classification software
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Cloud services / Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) / business use

Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide

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Classify complex products across industries

Categorize products in complex industries including retail, food and beverage, software, manufacturing, construction, and business services.
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Leverage technology powered by AI and human expertise

Receive up-to-date classification powered by algorithms driven by machine learning, human expertise, and an AI-based classification engine.
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Reduce costly tax errors from misclassification

Improve the customer experience by mitigating under- or overcharging tax due to incorrect classification.
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Bulk classify entire catalogs in less time

Use bulk upload capabilities for product and service catalogs to speed up your classification process.

Meet Avi. The agent that learns your catalog.

Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, is always current across jurisdictions, and gets it right every time. That’s agentic compliance in action.
Explore Avalara agents

How it works

Ease the burden of item classification

Product classification software streamlines mapping
domestic and international tax codes.

Send your product catalog

Upload your product files directly into the platform for processing.
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Configure and review

Experts configure your files and prepare them for classification.
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Get AI-recommended classifications

AI analyzes product descriptions and attributes to recommend the appropriate tax or tariff categories.
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Receive expert validation

Licensing and classification experts review recommendations using jurisdiction-specific research, so you receive verified, ready-to-use classifications.

CUSTOMERS

Proven at global scale

See what our customers have to say.
View all customer stories
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MatrixMaster allows us to be fast and accurate with the staff that we have. Without it, we’d still be guessing item by item.

Ben Norton

Director of Retail
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I wanted a knowledgeable, resourceful partner that would help us with unfamiliar situations.

Lisa Dodson

Price Book Manager
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Customer story

It would take me three days to research and categorize just 100 items. Can you imagine how long it would take me to do more than 20,000?

Diana Rancy

Sales Tax Manager
Read customer story

Get classification right the first time

See how AI-powered classification and expert validation help you scale without added risk.
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Built for every business

Small businesses

Classify products accurately from the start with AI-powered tax code suggestions, and avoid costly mistakes.
Avalara for small businesses
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Midmarket finance and accounting professionals

Automate tax code and HS code assignment to improve accuracy and reduce risk.
Midmarket solutions
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Enterprise tax departments

Centralize product classification across entities, systems, and jurisdictions with a cloud-native platform built for scale, consistency, and real-time accuracy.
Enterprise solutions
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Developers and partners

Integrate AI-driven classification into your workflows with flexible APIs — or streamline multiclient product categorization with centralized tools.
For partners
For developers

Solutions and features

Product classification software for your industry and product catalog

Avalara Tax Code Classification

Automate item classification with AI-powered image recognition. Now included in Avalara AvaTax, this is ideal for businesses with visual catalogs or unclear product descriptions. It improves accuracy and reduces manual work in retail, ecommerce, manufacturing, and wholesale.
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  • AI-assisted assignment of indirect tax codes
  • Validation against jurisdiction-specific tax rules
  • Scalable workflows for growing catalogs 

Avalara Tariff Code Classification

Instantly assign Harmonized System (HS) codes with confidence. This is ideal for ecommerce sellers, marketplaces, third-party logistics providers, and companies doing business across borders.
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  • Accurate HS and tariff code assignment
  • Reduced customs delays and duty exposure 
  • Support for global cross-border compliance

Avalara Managed Tax Category Classification

Capitalize on AI and assisted classification services with cloud-based software. This is ideal for businesses with complex products and services that also frequently add new items to their catalogs.
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  • AI-powered classification with expert validation 
  • Built-in research across jurisdictions
  • Flexible support for high-volume or high-risk catalogs

Tax Code Classification

Tariff Code Classification

Managed Tax Category Classification

For current AvaTax users with stable product catalogs

For ecommerce sellers and companies doing business
across borders

For companies with complex products and frequently
changing catalogs

Lookup based on universal identifiers (e.g., UPC, GTIN, EAN, etc.)

Avalara tax code classification

Tax category classification

API upload

Multiple input formats (API, FTP, direct uploads to UI, etc.)

Configurable output formats (CSV, Oracle, XML, webhooks, etc.)

Reporting and analytics

Up to 1 million items per month

Job management within the tool

Special compliance considerations for SNAP, WIC, etc.

Professional services assistance and mapping

Country-specific HS code classification

Everything you need to streamline business operations

Accurate classification keeps tax calculation, licensing, and cross-border
compliance aligned from day one.

FAQ

Avalara Managed Tax Category Classification is a managed service that combines an AI‑based classification engine with Avalara tax experts to map your products and services to the correct tax categories and tax codes, helping determine more accurate sales tax calculations.

Managed Tax Category Classification helps businesses keep up with frequently changing product and service catalogs, because ongoing item classification work can be time‑consuming, cumbersome, and error‑prone if handled manually. 

 

By automating classification and applying expert review, Managed Tax Category Classification reduces the effort required to research taxability rules across jurisdictions and helps ensure more accurate tax treatment up front.

Your business provides a product file with SKUs and descriptions. Managed Tax Category Classification first matches your items against our large proprietary database of previously researched and tax‑coded products. 

 

An AI‑powered mapping engine then assigns preliminary tax codes for any items that don’t match, and the Avalara tax classification services team reviews and validates the results before returning a completed file for you to load into AvaTax or your own systems.

Managed Tax Category Classification is ideal for companies with complex products and services, and frequently changing catalogs — especially those with large SKU counts.  Typical industries include retail and ecommerce, grocery and convenience, food and beverage, software and technology, business services, manufacturing (including medical equipment), and construction.

Managed Tax Category Classification can be used by new customers implementing AvaTax as well as existing customers who want to improve or reevaluate their current product mappings.

Accurate product classification is a key input for calculating the right tax. Managed Tax Category Classification maps products and services to the appropriate tax categories, which supports more accurate tax rate determination and reduces the risk of penalties or audit assessments caused by incorrect classification. 

 

By keeping classification details current and consistent, Managed Tax Category Classification helps you mitigate both under‑ and overcollection of tax.

No. Managed Tax Category Classification is designed to augment your internal resources by automating the heavy lifting of item classification and providing access to Avalara experts for more complex scenarios. 

 

Your tax and finance teams remain in control of policy decisions and how classifications are applied within your broader compliance processes.

Managed Tax Category Classification is a cloud‑based service that scales from dozens to millions of items. It supports multiple input and output options (such as API, file transfer, and direct uploads) and can produce configurable formats like CSV or XML, making it easier to feed classified data into AvaTax and other business systems.  
 
Because Managed Tax Category Classification maps items directly to Avalara tax codes, it can be used as part of an end‑to‑end automated tax calculation workflow with AvaTax.

Managed Tax Category Classification is sold as a managed service with custom pricing based on factors like the initial size of your product catalog, complexity of product catalog, and catalog growth over time.  Your Avalara representative will scope your requirements and provide a tailored quote.

Avalara Tax Code Classification (included in AvaTax) is best for current AvaTax users with relatively stable product catalogs who want AI‑powered tax code suggestions, often using universal identifiers like UPCs or GTINs. 

 

Managed Tax Category Classification, by contrast, is designed for companies with more complex, frequently changing catalogs and provides full tax category classification plus professional services assistance and managed mapping at higher volumes.

Typically, you’ll be asked to provide:

  • A product catalog or item file (for example, SKUs with descriptions and any relevant attributes).
  • Information about how many products and services you offer and how often they change.
  • Details on where and how you sell (channels, regions, B2B/B2C, marketplace structure, etc.). 
  • Any existing classification approach or tax engine you’re using today (such as AvaTax).

These inputs help Avalara scope your project and configure the classification process for your business.

Get classification right the first time

See how AI-powered classification and expert validation help you scale without added risk.
Get started