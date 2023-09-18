Company overview

Founded in 2000 by a Chicago art student and self-proclaimed tech geek, Threadless is both an online community of artists and an ecommerce marketplace. Designs for apparel, accessories, art, and decor are submitted each week and put to a vote. The top-scoring designs are produced, sold, and drop shipped to customers.

Tax challenges

The team at Threadless has a mission to support independent artists and help them monetize their art. Developing expertise around sales tax compliance doesn’t fit into that mission. “We’re still a relatively small company and we all wear a lot of hats,” says company Chief Financial Officer Jason Macatangay. “The last thing I want to do is to spend my precious time doing things like booking tax debits and credits in our accounting records.” “We don’t want to build a best-in-class, in-house tax accounting organization,” Jason adds. “We want to build a best-in-class financial leadership capability, understanding and analyzing the business and providing guidance that moves the company toward its goals.” Threadless had been getting along fine, only collecting sales tax in Illinois. Jason says the company was content to let Amazon fight the battle against sales tax collection on behalf of all online marketplaces. ”As soon as Amazon relented and started collecting sales taxes everywhere, we read the writing on the wall,” remembers Jason. “The South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. decision made it clear that we’d need to start collecting sales tax.” Jason started getting inquiries from various states and from artists who had questions about liability. “We didn’t want to have a conversation with every state, every time their requirements changed,” he remembers. “We decided to just volunteer nexus in every state. It was a clear message, within the company, that we were taking a strong stance on compliance.”

Why Avalara?