Online marketplace finds peace of mind and ability to scale with Avalara
Company overview
Founded in 2000 by a Chicago art student and self-proclaimed tech geek, Threadless is both an online community of artists and an ecommerce marketplace. Designs for apparel, accessories, art, and decor are submitted each week and put to a vote. The top-scoring designs are produced, sold, and drop shipped to customers.
Tax challenges
The team at Threadless has a mission to support independent artists and help them monetize their art. Developing expertise around sales tax compliance doesn’t fit into that mission. “We’re still a relatively small company and we all wear a lot of hats,” says company Chief Financial Officer Jason Macatangay. “The last thing I want to do is to spend my precious time doing things like booking tax debits and credits in our accounting records.”
“We don’t want to build a best-in-class, in-house tax accounting organization,” Jason adds. “We want to build a best-in-class financial leadership capability, understanding and analyzing the business and providing guidance that moves the company toward its goals.”
Threadless had been getting along fine, only collecting sales tax in Illinois. Jason says the company was content to let Amazon fight the battle against sales tax collection on behalf of all online marketplaces. ”As soon as Amazon relented and started collecting sales taxes everywhere, we read the writing on the wall,” remembers Jason. “The South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. decision made it clear that we’d need to start collecting sales tax.”
Jason started getting inquiries from various states and from artists who had questions about liability. “We didn’t want to have a conversation with every state, every time their requirements changed,” he remembers. “We decided to just volunteer nexus in every state. It was a clear message, within the company, that we were taking a strong stance on compliance.”
Why Avalara?
In 2017, Threadless acquired a company called Bucketfeet that used the Avalara connector with its Shopify site. “We got a good look at what Avalara could do,” says Jason. “After seeing how effortless it was, I picked up the phone and reached out to Avalara about a larger integration with our homegrown platform.”
Jason also wanted Avalara to take over registering Threadless in every state. “It’s not a productive use of our time, to be honest,” Jason laughs. “Avalara’s questionnaire was easy to understand and really made things easy. Some states were slower than others to process our registrations, but overall, the software implementation was on par with others.”
“Because of the ease and success with AvaTax, we’ve reached out for additional support with international sales tax collection, customs and duties, and the like,” Jason says. “We ship products around the world. Being able to offer the added convenience of collecting those taxes and duties up front is a nice enhancement for that customer set.” The company implemented Avalara Item Classification (now Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification), which employs machine learning and specialized human expertise to assign the right Harmonized System (HS) codes for each country. Properly classifying goods up front helps companies import and export more quickly and confidently.
In addition to using Avalara for both domestic and international tax calculations, Threadless uses Avalara Returns for automatic filing in all 50 states.
“I’d have to hire at least three people with tax experience to do the work that Avalara is doing for us.”
—Jason Macatangay
CFO
Results
Jason cites peace of mind among the chief benefits of using Avalara. “I don’t ever lose sleep over it,” he says. “It runs like clockwork — you don’t hear it, you don’t see it, but it’s always there keeping good time.”
Closely coupled with that confidence is the inherent savings of an automated solution. “I’d have to hire at least three people with tax experience to do the work that Avalara is doing for us,” Jason says.
Also, Threadless doesn’t have to hit the brakes for compliance concerns. “We’re about to launch another drop-ship manufacturer based in the Czech Republic and we’re in talks with one based in Canada,” Jason says. “I don’t have to know what the tax compliance implications are. I can just have a conversation with Avalara and they’ll guide me. Having Avalara in our corner in that way enables our growth.”