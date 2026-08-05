All states that have a state sales and use tax, plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., have some kind of marketplace facilitator law.
That means most states require marketplace facilitators to collect sales tax for you and pay it to the government.
Missouri is the most recent state to enact a marketplace facilitator law. The marketplace facilitator law for Missouri took effect starting January 1, 2023.
Remember that marketplace facilitator laws may vary even within the same state (like Alaska). Our state-by-state guide to marketplace facilitator laws can help you learn the rules for your state.