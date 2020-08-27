It’s official:
Avalara is a Leader in tax automation software
IDC MarketScape named Avalara a Leader in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Business
If you’re considering tax automation, check out the independent IDC MarketScape evaluation.
Why Avalara?
Avalara was built for the ecommerce space. Our rates are delivered quickly, even during high sales periods like Cyber Monday, when in 2019, our system handled 298% more than the average daily number of tax engine calls for that year.
Avalara is also an SST certified service provider, which means participating states will help cover the cost of registration, sales tax calculations, returns preparation, and state filing and remittance for qualified businesses.
Our cloud-based, end-to-end solution automates every step of the compliance process:
Licensing and registration in multiple jurisdictions
Exemption certificate and vendor management
Managed Tariff Code Classification
Sales and use tax, cross-border taxes, VAT, GST, and specialty taxes
Audit documentation
Returns filing and remittance
Trusted by
“In my past lives, I’ve done a lot of integrations with some pretty nightmarish systems. Avalara was very, very easy. I had no trouble understanding the logic, which was clear and consistent.”
—Joshua Provonchee, Software Engineer
“Avalara is a partner that we can count on to deliver great service to our clients. The Avalara system is reliable and our integrations with them consistently perform at a high level. We enjoy working with them at all levels of our organization.”
—Jason Heckel, Senior Director of Tax
