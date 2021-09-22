In some cases, you might be free from an obligation to collect and remit lodging tax, but the only way to accurately determine your lodging tax requirements is to review the specific state and local laws for the location of your property. In most cases, vacation rental marketplaces have signed agreements with the state to collect and remit all lodging taxes due, leaving vacation rental owners still responsible for collecting and remitting taxes levied by their county or city governments. Sometimes, the vacation rental marketplace will collect and remit both state and local taxes, but in some situations, the rental owner still must file regular tax returns showing their exemption from needing to collect and remit. In all cases, if you rent your property through your own website, you’re required to collect and remit those taxes yourself.

And no matter who collects and files, the property owner must receive and maintain all business and vacation rental licenses and/or permits.