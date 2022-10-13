Avalara MyLodgeTax > Lodging Tax Blog

Featured article

With STR laws already on the books, local governments focus on enforcement

   State and Local News

Oct 3, 2023   |  Jennifer Sokolowsky

Blogs

With STR laws already on the books, local governments focus on enforcement

With STR laws already on the books, local governments focus on enforcement

Oct 3, 2023  |   Jennifer Sokolowsky

Local governments prioritize enforcement of short-term rental laws...Continued

Louisville, Kentucky, tightens STR rules

Louisville, Kentucky, tightens STR rules

Sep 26, 2023  |   Jennifer Sokolowsky

STR hosts in Louisville, Kentucky, face new rules under amended law...Continued

Judge strikes down part of Austin STR law

Judge strikes down part of Austin STR law

Sep 19, 2023  |   Jennifer Sokolowsky

STR owners who were denied Austin permit win in lawsuit...Continued

New Orleans prepared to ban STRs following court ruling

New Orleans prepared to ban STRs following court ruling

Sep 12, 2023  |   Jennifer Sokolowsky

New Orleans City Council prepared to ban STRs after judge puts pause on ordinance...Continued

The right tools help property managers handle compliance challenges

The right tools help property managers handle compliance challenges

Sep 12, 2023  |   Gail Cole

Managing property tax is a big hassle for property managers. Learn how Avalara and Streamline help simplify property tax compliance and make things more efficient. ...Continued

Savannah lodging taxes rise September 1

Savannah lodging taxes rise September 1

Sep 5, 2023  |   Jennifer Sokolowsky

Lodging taxes on STRs in Savannah, Georgia, will increase from 6% to 8% on September 1...Continued

How governments put STR lodging taxes to work

How governments put STR lodging taxes to work

Aug 29, 2023  |   Jennifer Sokolowsky

Local communities channel STR tax revenues into everything from tourism promotion to conservation...Continued

Judge dismisses Airbnb lawsuit against New York City STR law

Judge dismisses Airbnb lawsuit against New York City STR law

Aug 22, 2023  |   Jennifer Sokolowsky

New York City short-term rental law to take effect September 5, 2023...Continued

Oahu suspends STR rules to help Maui wildfire survivors find temporary housing

Oahu suspends STR rules to help Maui wildfire survivors find temporary housing

Aug 16, 2023  |   Jennifer Sokolowsky

Oahu ban on short-term rentals in residential areas temporarily halted to help Maui and Big Island wildfire victims find housing...Continued

Philadelphia gets serious about enforcing STR law

Philadelphia gets serious about enforcing STR law

Aug 8, 2023  |   Jennifer Sokolowsky

Philadelphia cracks down on unlicensed short-term rentals, demands Airbnb and Vrbo delist noncompliant properties...Continued