With STR laws already on the books, local governments focus on enforcement
Oct 3, 2023 | Jennifer Sokolowsky
Local governments prioritize enforcement of short-term rental laws...Continued
Sep 26, 2023 | Jennifer Sokolowsky
STR hosts in Louisville, Kentucky, face new rules under amended law...Continued
Sep 19, 2023 | Jennifer Sokolowsky
STR owners who were denied Austin permit win in lawsuit...Continued
Sep 12, 2023 | Jennifer Sokolowsky
New Orleans City Council prepared to ban STRs after judge puts pause on ordinance...Continued
Sep 12, 2023 | Gail Cole
Managing property tax is a big hassle for property managers. Learn how Avalara and Streamline help simplify property tax compliance and make things more efficient. ...Continued
Sep 5, 2023 | Jennifer Sokolowsky
Lodging taxes on STRs in Savannah, Georgia, will increase from 6% to 8% on September 1...Continued
Aug 29, 2023 | Jennifer Sokolowsky
Local communities channel STR tax revenues into everything from tourism promotion to conservation...Continued
Aug 22, 2023 | Jennifer Sokolowsky
New York City short-term rental law to take effect September 5, 2023...Continued
Aug 16, 2023 | Jennifer Sokolowsky
Oahu ban on short-term rentals in residential areas temporarily halted to help Maui and Big Island wildfire victims find housing...Continued
Aug 8, 2023 | Jennifer Sokolowsky
Philadelphia cracks down on unlicensed short-term rentals, demands Airbnb and Vrbo delist noncompliant properties...Continued