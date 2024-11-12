Short-term rental (STR) operators in Stowe, Vermont, will have to pay $100 to register their properties with the town, according to a decision by the Stowe Selectboard. Registration is one requirement of Stowe’s STR law that goes into effect on May 1, 2025. The law was passed by the Stowe Selectboard in February 2024 and approved by voters in a referendum in May.

Under the ordinance, hosts must also:

Designate an agent who can respond in person within 45 minutes of notification regarding any issues while the property is being rented

Follow fire safety rules, including ensuring 24/7 access to the property for the Fire Department via a department-approved lockbox or other means

Post contact information within the property

Get a state food and lodging license if operators have more than three units or are serving any food other than prepackaged items

Breaking the law can lead to fines of up to $400. The town has hired a software company to identify operating STRs and to run Stowe’s STR registry.

The law defines STRs as any lease or rental of residential real property for a period of fewer than 30 consecutive days and for more than 14 days per calendar year, excluding commercial lodging establishments such as hotel, motels, inns, and bed-and-breakfasts.