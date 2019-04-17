MyLodgeTax Partner Program
With Avalara products, partners can offer customers best-in-class and cloud-based transaction tax solutions. Partnering with Avalara gives you an invaluable opportunity to deepen relationships with customers.
Partnership opportunities
Whether you want to earn referral revenue, work together on marketing campaigns, or co-host a webinar, we can do that!
If you have an audience of short-term vacation rental home operators, they need to file their tax returns. Let us do the heavy lifting of preparing, filing, and remitting taxes for your audience. You’ll be compensated for each new MyLodgeTax user you refer.
Team up with the MyLodgeTax marketing team to co-host webinars, conference meet-ups, and other fun events. We’re always looking for creative marketing teams to work with.
At Avalara MyLodgeTax, we’re experts in lodging tax management – registration, licensing, filing, and remitting. There are lots of other aspects to running a successful RBO. Have some interesting tips to share? Let’s get together and share our expert content.
We’re all working to build strong audiences of followers and fans we can help educate about running a successful RBO. Let’s put our heads together and figure out how we can help each other’s fans.